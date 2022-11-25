Who Am I Test: Do you want to find out your 100% true self? Are you living your most authentic self? What is your true nature, behaviour, strengths, weaknesses, skills, and temperament based on the standing style you choose. In this Who Am I Test, we have three types of standing positions that will reveal your true self and how others see you. Choose your standing position that you mostly stand in and we will tell you what kind of a person you are.

Who Am I Test: Choose Your Standing Position to Find Your True Self

#1 Legs Slightly Apart

If you choose to stand with legs slightly apart, your personality traits reveal that you love power and authority. You may be commanding and assertive. You may exude high levels of confidence, to an extent of arrogance. You may reflect that you know better and are not afraid to speak up your mind. You may tend to take up a good amount of space wherever you stand. You may tend to stand your ground too.

#2 One Leg Forward

If you choose to stand with one leg forward, your personality traits reveal that you may tend to be relaxed and calm. You may value comfort and contentment over conflict. You may wear your heart on your sleeves. You may live in alignment with yourself. You may enjoy your present moments. You may express yourself without any filters. You tend to be honest in your communications and show emotions. You will be straightforward and say things as it is.

#3 Legs Crossed

If you choose to stand with your legs crossed, your personality traits reveal that you may tend to enjoy solitude comfortably. You may take up time in getting along with new people. You may observe quietly before opening up. You may also tend to protect or defend your emotions. You could also lack confidence in yourself or what you have to say even if somehow you manage to speak up. You may also be submissive. You may also be closed off to new experiences. You may also be seen as someone who is arrogant or reserved but in reality, you are simply selective because you are not hyper-social.

Tell us in comments: Which Standing Position Did You Choose?

