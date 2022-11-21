Sleeping Position Personality Test: What does sleeping on your back say about your personality? Is sleeping position linked to personality? What personality do you have if you sleep on your back? In our previous personality tests, we have learned from various studies that sleeping position reveals personality. In this Back Sleeping Personality Test, we shall look into fascinating personality traits of soldier sleeping position personality, starfish sleeping position personality, and stargazer sleeping position personality.

Sleeping Position Personality Test: What Does Sleeping On Your Back Say About You?

Sleeping on Back Personality Traits

In our previous research based on sleeping on back personality studies, we discovered that if you sleep on your back then your personality traits reveal that you love to be the center of attention. You may be highly self-confident, independent, more open-minded, and a sensation-seeker. You may enjoy hanging out with people who share the same interests as you. You may be highly optimistic and always looking at the half glass full. You may be outgoing and generous. You may have a bold presence in a room full of people. You may not engage in activities or with people who do not meet your standards. You prefer to invest in people who seem to have your back. You may hold exceptionally high expectations for yourself as well people you associate with. You may not like a sugar-coated lie. You would rather hear the truth as it is. You may have a heightened self-conscientiousness which helps you be aware of your own mind, body, and the environment you are interacting with. If not from the start of young age, you may cultivate your self-conscientiousness in later adult life.

You may spend a lot of time planning and devising strategies to turn your dreams into reality while lying in your bed staring at the roof. You may have high standards of work ethic and dedication to your goals. You may also be an active and smart worker. Once you set your eye on an aim, you will get it done anyhow. You may be persistent, meticulous, and structured. Your success-driven mindset is highly contagious. Anybody who comes in contact with you would surely leave feeling charged and driven to achieve their goals. Compared to other sleeping positions, people who sleep on their backs exude alpha traits and a clear message in their waking life to be treated as queen or king. Wherever they arrive, they are sure to capture the attention.

Sleep research Chris Idzikowski has further described sleeping on back positions into two positions. These sleeping positions have been categorized as soldier sleeping position personality and starfish sleeping position personality.

#1 Soldier Sleeping Position Personality Traits

If you sleep on your back with your legs and arms straight on the side, your personality traits reveal you are a highly disciplined, reserved, quiet, strong, silent, and focused kind of individual. You may live upto your word. You may be fond of structure and organized life. You may take things too seriously. You may also have exceptionally high standards for yourself as well as the people in your life. You may not like chaos or fuss. You may always be aiming for perfection and hate making mistakes. You may also be your biggest self-critic. You may not banter around. You may come across as intimidating and alpha however you may be an affectionate and calm person beneath all the poker face.

#2 Stargazer Sleeping Position Personality Traits

If you sleep on your back with your arms behind your head or under the pillow as if you are gazing at the night sky, your personality traits reveal that you are a creative, artistic, highly active, and optimistic kind of individual. You may be helpful, loyal, and committed to your loved ones, friends, and family. You may be a ‘big picture’ thinker type of person who looks at the possibilities with an open mind. You may also be laid-back and carefree. You may seldom be spotted worrying or getting anxious about anything. You go through life as it may come. You may put your friends and family above your own needs. You may pull all strings to help out a friend in need. You may always be smiling and exuding positive vibes.

#3 Starfish Sleeping Position Personality Traits

If you sleep on your back with your hands and legs spread out or stretched out on all four corners of the bed like a starfish, your personality traits reveal that you are friendly, outgoing, a great listener, an introvert, and a selfless kind of individual. You may love to help people. You may be the kind who restores faith in humanity. You may be generous and always willing to help others. People may come to you for unloading their feelings, and problems, and confide in you. You may be a loyal friend who prioritizes your relationships. You may be kind, supportive, and trustworthy. You may like to have unconventional styles but still not like to be the center of attention.

