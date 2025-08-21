Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
Guru Dronacharya Mela: Schools Closed in Noida on August 21

All government and private schools in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida will be close today on the occassion of Guru Dronacharya Mela held in Guru Dronacharya Temple at Dankaur, Greater Noida. Check details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 21, 2025, 09:46 IST
Noida Schools Closed: As per media reports, schools in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, are closed today, August 21, due to the Guru Dronacharya Mela in Dankaur. Schools are closed to manage heavy traffic and ensure the safety of students.

Also Read: Guru Dronacharya Mela: उत्तर प्रदेश के इस इलाके में कल बंद रहेंगे सभी स्कूल

The official notification regarding the holiday was issued by the district administration, taking into account the large-scale celebrations and the need to ensure student safety. All government and private schools in the area will be closed, considering the heavy flow of traffic and thousands of devotees expected to participate in the event. 

The Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual event held in honour of the revered teacher. The fair is celebrated on a large scale at the Guru Dronacharya Temple in Dankaur, Greater Noida. 

 Also Read: Himachal Pradesh School Holiday August 21: Schools Closed in Una, Kullu and Mandi Districts, Check Latest Updates Here

 

