Guru Dronacharya Mela: Schools Closed in Noida on August 21

Noida Schools Closed: As per media reports, schools in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, are closed today, August 21, due to the Guru Dronacharya Mela in Dankaur. Schools are closed to manage heavy traffic and ensure the safety of students.

The official notification regarding the holiday was issued by the district administration, taking into account the large-scale celebrations and the need to ensure student safety. All government and private schools in the area will be closed, considering the heavy flow of traffic and thousands of devotees expected to participate in the event.

The Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual event held in honour of the revered teacher. The fair is celebrated on a large scale at the Guru Dronacharya Temple in Dankaur, Greater Noida.