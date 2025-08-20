Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Notification 2025 Out: Apply Online for 750 Posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in

Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: The Punjab and Sindh Bank on August 20 has issued a notice for recruitment of Local Bank Officers in JMGS I across the country. A total of 750 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Punjab and Sindh PO Online Application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 04, 2025 at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam scheduled on October, 2025.

Check the details of the Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Recruitment 2025 recruitment drive here including eligibility, vacancy positions, salary, how to apply and others.

Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification has been uploaded on the official website of Punjab and Sindh Bank with all the crucial updates including eligibility, how to apply and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-