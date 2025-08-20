CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Notification 2025 Out: Apply Online for 750 Posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in

Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: The Punjab and Sindh Bank on August 20 has issued a notice for recruitment of  Local Bank Officers in JMGS I across the country. Punjab and Sindh PO Online Application is underway from August 20, 2025. Check eligibility, vacancy positions, salary, how to apply and others. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 20, 2025, 13:47 IST
Get all details about Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Recruitment 2025 here

Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: The Punjab and Sindh Bank on August 20 has issued a notice for recruitment of Local Bank Officers in JMGS I across the country. A total of 750 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Punjab and Sindh PO Online Application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 04, 2025 at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam scheduled on October, 2025.
Check the details of the Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Recruitment 2025 recruitment drive here including eligibility, vacancy positions, salary, how to apply and others.

Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification has been uploaded on the official website of Punjab and Sindh Bank with all the crucial updates including eligibility, how to apply and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Vacancy Details

A total of 750 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country. Below are the state wise vacancy details-

Andhra Pradesh 80
Chhattisgarh 40
Gujarat 100
Himachal Pradesh 30
Jharkhand 35
Karnataka 65
Maharashtra 100
Odisha 85
Pundicherry 5
Panjab 60
Tamil Nadu 85
Telangana 50
Assam 15
Total 750

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO 2025?

Candidates shoud have Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

What is Selection Process For Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO 2025?

Under the selection process, candidates will have to appear for several round including written exam scheduled in October 2025. Below are the details of various round of selection process-

  • Written Test
  • Screening
  • Personal Interview
  • Final Merit List
  • Proficiency in Local Language
  • Final Selection

How To Apply for Punjab and Sindh Bank LBO Recruitment 2025?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on-https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/

