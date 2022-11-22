Know Yourself Test: Sitting Position You Choose Reveals Your True Nature and Character

Know Yourself Quiz: Behavioural experts have revealed that our sitting positions can reveal a lot about our nature, character, and personality traits. Our leg position reveals personality as they are hardwired to function based on the commands fired by our subconscious mind. In our previous articles, we have explored personality traits based on our sleeping position, nose shape, eye color, hands clenching style, finger length, etc. Today, we bring a quiz where we have three sitting positions. Which sitting position you would choose will reveal your true nature and character.

Know Yourself Test: Choose Your Sitting Position, Know Your True Nature

#1 Knees Straight

If you choose to sit with Knees Straight, your personality traits reveal that you may possess high intelligence, a cleanliness lover, and honesty yet reserved. You may value punctuality and believe in yourself. You are confident of your skillset and may be perceived as qualified for jobs. You may possess a healthy, optimistic view of life. You may be big on self-love and have fewer insecurities. You exude high levels of self-confidence. You may be a rational thinker and practical. You may believe in doing smart work over hard work. You may like to keep your home, work desk, workspace, offices, etc clean and tidy. You may like to put back things from where you picked. You may be reserved and quiet. You may not like to indulge in gossip or talk behind people’s backs. You may like to keep your emotions in check. You may refrain from getting involved in chaotic situations or conflicts. You may have an exceptionally calm mind which helps you to control your outbursts in adverse situations and maintain your perspective.

#2 Knees Apart

If you choose to sit with Knees Apart, your personality traits reveal that you may be highly self-centered. You may exude a judgmental and arrogant vibe. However, on the inside, you may be suffering from anxiety and worry. You may aim too much for perfection. You may mostly be filled with fear of something going wrong. You may also lead a chaotic life. You may also have a short span of attention. You may find concentrating on things difficult. You may always be looking for the next big thing or getting fascinated by new things. You may easily be distracted. You may leave projects midway. You may be good with communication skills but however, still, have trouble putting your thoughts together. You may also speak a lot before carefully giving thought to what you have said which could lead to arguments or consequences. You may also get easily bored. You may not value commitments or get disinterested at any unknown moment during a relationship. You may require constant monitoring and be kept in check to get something done by you.

Also Read: Sleeping Position Personality Test: What Does Sleeping On Your Back Say About You?

#3 Legs Crossed

If you choose to sit with Legs Crossed, your personality traits reveal that you may have highly bright ideas and exceptionally high imagination. You may dream a lot with wide open eyes or get lost in your imagination. You may also have a habit of getting zoned out in your own thoughts. You may not take up space or speak loudly, no matter how dashing your personality may be. You may also come off as closed-off or defensive. You may also have a hard time letting people into your life. You may function with a guarded heart and trust issues. You may operate from the place of fear of rejection or getting let down. Body language experts have shared that if one is sitting relaxed with their legs crossed, they may be confident and involved in the conversation. Whereas, if one is sitting with crossed legs while getting fidgety or cramping up in their chair, it may tell that they are anxious, nervous, or most probably lost in their own chain of thoughts.

Tell us in comments: Which sitting position did you choose?

Check more personality tests!

Also Read: Your Finger length reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Nose shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Sitting positions reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Eye Color Reveals These Personality Traits

Disclaimer: Our 'Personality Tests' and 'Know Yourself Tests' are intended to be educational to increase your awareness about yourself. These should not be considered as psychological tools to diagnose yourself or anyone else in real life.