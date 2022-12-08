Hidden Power Test: Say Cheese! Did you notice your front two teeth when you smiled? If not, then look again in the mirror or your selfie camera because today we are exploring your dominant personality traits and behavioural traits based on the shape of your teeth. Do you have square teeth shape? Or rectangular teeth shape? Or oval teeth shape? Let us read what the shape of your teeth says about your personality.

Hidden Power Test: Shape of Your Teeth Reveals Your Dominant Behavioural Traits

#1 Rectangular Teeth Personality

If you have a Rectangular Teeth Shape, the Hidden Power Test reveals that you may be full of bright ideas, and a highly imaginative, dynamic, and energetic person. You may approach things, projects, and relations very intensely. Your display of emotions and speaking your mind may be intense and in the worst cases explosive. You may be highly determined and may possess an unwavering attention span to work on your goals. You may also be quite objective, analytical, practical, and rational in your thought process. You may have clarity on what you want in life and how to get it. You may be good at striking up conversations with people. You may have good leadership skills as well. You may take up battles and speak up your mind even if it lands you in disputes with others. Sometimes, you may practice holding your tongue and refrain from saying things that you may not be able to take back.

#2 Oval Teeth Personality

If you have Oval Teeth Personality, the Hidden Power Test reveals that you may be outgoing, positive, carefree, and artistic. You may be highly creative with your dressing as well. You may use a lot of accessories with your outfit. You may exude a very artsy vibe. You may often give an impression of a delicate and youthful personality. You may be highly in touch with your feminine side. You may however be melancholic from the inside. You may love poetry, arts, crafts, music, dance, writing, etc. You may enjoy working on projects that let you collaborate with people and other cultures. You may however prefer to stay behind the scenes, directing, producing, etc. You may shy away from being the center of attention. You may sometimes find it hard to be understood which also gives rise to a strong need for being loved. You should practice the self-love concept if you feel unworthy or seek validation from the outside world.

#3 Square Teeth Personality

If you have Square Teeth Personality, the Hidden Power Test reveals that you may be highly ambitious, and diplomatic, with developed self-awareness and self-control. You may have a strong attractive aura that makes your presence in a room hard to miss. If you are a woman, you may tend to have a more masculine built such as a strong jawline or broad shoulders, etc or you may exude more masculine traits or tendency to embrace your masculine energies. You may enjoy hanging out with your male counterparts more than your female friends. You may be good at decision-making, taking judgment calls based on objectivity, showcasing strong entrepreneurial abilities, practice control in times of adverse situations. You may be good at organizing or providing for others as well as yourself. You may at times come across as low on emotions. However, people who know you well know that deep beneath your tough exterior, you are a caring and family-oriented person.

Tell us in comments: What is your Teeth Shape?

Disclaimer: Our Personality Tests', 'Know Yourself Tests', 'Hidden Power Tests' , 'Who Am I Tests' are intended to be educational to increase your awareness about yourself. These should not be considered as psychological tools to diagnose yourself or anyone else in real life.