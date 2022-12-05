Know Yourself Test: Do you part your hair to the left? Or do you part your hair to the right? Or do you part your hair in the middle? What does it mean when you part your hair on the left side? What does parting your hair to the right mean? What does parting your hair to the middle tell about your nature and behaviour? In this Know Yourself Test, Know your true behavourial traits based on hair parting style.

Know Yourself Test: Check Your Hair Parting Style To Know Your Behavourial Traits

#1 Hair Parting to Left

What does parting hair to the left tell about you? Parting hair to left personality traits reveal that you may be logical, driven, analytical, and more in touch with your masculine side. You may like to weigh emotions even without losing sight of logic. You may find it hard to function entirely on emotions. You may have to be extremely passionate about something or someone to turn a blind eye to logic. However, still, you may find yourself battling emotions and logic in your head. You may like the world to function in order and with morals. You may also have a hard time letting go of things if you are convinced things are not fair. You may like to have financial independence and be less answerable to people. You may at times come across as hard to understand but that does not stop you from marching to your own tune. You may usually be kind and generous however if the scales tip too much, you may not shy away from voicing your concerns. Your way of dressing and talking may exude a business-like mindset. You may enjoy activities that let you bring out your alpha side. You may also be good at debating or reasoning. You may at times come across as cold or aloof or hard to talk to but only those who know you will say you are a treat to talk to.

#2 Hair Parting to Right

What does parting hair to the right tell about you? Parting hair to right personality traits reveal that you may be empathetic, sensitive, emotional, and a giver. You may be good at taking care of people around you. You may value feelings over logic. You may get into relationships with your heart completely invested in emotions. You may be highly in touch with your feminine side. You may enjoy managing your house or taking care of administrative work. You may give too much and care too much even at the cost of your own happiness. You may notice that people often come to you to share their problems or confide in you with their secrets. You may be a good listener. You may at times also take it as your duty to help someone out in need. You could take social causes such as feeding stray animals, providing for economically backward classes of society, donating to charities, etc as your personal responsibility. You may be a spontaneous, fun, creative, and childlike individual. In careers, you may usually opt for jobs such as nursing, teaching, social work, artists, actresses/actors, etc.

#3 Hair Parting to Middle

What does parting hair in the middle tell about you? Parting hair in the middle personality traits reveal that you may be straightforward, reliable, balanced, clear-minded, practical, intellectual, polite, and even-tempered. You may be flexible and ready to roll with the flow. You may enjoy present moments to the fullest. You may be organized and ambitious. You may have good business acumen or the ability to make anything you do a success. You may be highly strong-willed. You may usually be the member of your family that everyone may come to for practical advice. You may like to speak your mind as it is. You do not like to be passive-aggressive temperament. You may be good at adapting to changing circumstances. You may rarely be seen complaining. You may usually be very calm and charming. You may be a social butterfly.

Tell us in comments: What is your hair partition style?

Disclaimer: Our Personality Tests', 'Know Yourself Tests', 'Hidden Power Tests' , 'Who Am I Tests' are intended to be educational to increase your awareness about yourself. These should not be considered as psychological tools to diagnose yourself or anyone else in real life.