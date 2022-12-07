Who Am I Test: What Type of Girl Are You? This Quiz Reveals Your True Self

Who Am I Test: What Type of Girl Are You? We are sure most of the girls would ask this question at least once in their life. Take this ‘Who Am I Test’ to know your 100% true self. You have to answer 10 simple answers in this quiz and calculate your scores with the scorecard towards the end of this article. You will be surprised to know your personality type and character traits that you may unaware about till now.

Who Am I Test: What Type of Girl Are You?

Q1. What is your favorite color?

Q2. Which flower would you buy from a flower shop?

Q3. If you could have a superpower, which power would want?

Q4. Which of the following makes you bite your nails?

Q5. What is your way of handling conflicts or negative circumstances?

Q6. Which cause would you like to support the most?

Q7. What would you want as your birthday gift?

Q8. Which outfit items would you definitely wear?

Q9. Which option would you choose to spend your weekend?

Q10. What would you love to have – Designer or Inexpensive?

SCORECARD: What Type of Girl Are You?

If you scored 100 to 170 points, you are Career Woman!

You are highly independent and ambitious. You dream to achieve financial freedom, higher levels of education, and rank in your professional life. You may be driven, bold, courageous, goal-oriented, and a high achiever. You may stick to your schedule and skip going to a party. You like to work hard on your career goals and turn your dreams into reality. You may be the kind who would use your weekend to explore, experiment, and discover new opportunities and avenues of growth. You may want to build a legacy or empire. You may be suited for leadership positions as you may know how to get things done. You may find it horrifying to depend on someone else for your finances. You may be assertive about what you want. You may be analytical, confident, and competitive.

If you scored 180 to 250 points, you are an Influencer!

You may be experimental, open to networking, full of unique ideas, good at presenting yourself, engaging people with what you have to say, and sociable. You may have a strong presence and dynamic personality. You may be complimented a lot often for your skills to captivate an audience. You may be well-informed and curious to jump on the trends wagon. You may be confident and know well what to say when in order to captivate people’s attention. You may also be good at influencing people to change their minds about something or make them agree with your point. You may be passionate about starting new projects and being creative. You may also have high levels of persistence and commitment to keep working in order for results to show up. You may be good at managing communities while keeping your uniqueness intact.

If you scored 330 to 400 points, you are World Changer!

You may be the first to stand up against things that are unfair. You may use self-expression as a tool to fight battles for the world. You may not like to conform to the laid rules of society. You may want to be authentic and do what is right for you. You may take up various forms of art to showcase your stand for noble causes. You may be a curious, eager-to-learn, explorer kind of girl. You may pursue unconventional interests and passions. You may like to offer your talents as a service to the community and the world at large. You may be an exciting personality who never is out of interesting things to say. You may tend to have a flexible and adaptable approach to life. You may be warm, caring, friendly, open-minded, and tolerant. You may give utmost importance to bringing change in the world for the better. You may get along with people who are too not afraid to embrace their talents for uplifting the world.

