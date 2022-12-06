Hidden Power Test: Way You Cross Your Arms Reveals Your Secret Powers

Hidden Power Personality Test: What does crossing your arms say about you? What does it mean if you cross your arms left over right? What does it mean if you cross your arms right over left? Check What Is My Hidden Power Test which reveals interesting personality traits, behavioural traits, nature, desires, and all about yourself.

Hidden Power Test: What Does Your Arms Crossing Style Tell About You?

#1 What does it mean if you cross your arms left over right?

If you cross your arms with your left arm over your right arm, Hidden Power Personality Test reveals that you may tend to follow your intuition and gut feeling. You may tend to weigh feelings over facts. You may take logic into account while taking decisions but chances are more of you choosing what feels right to you. Your right brain may be more developed which in turn makes you highly creative, intuitive, sentimental, and emotional. You may tend to live life through thoughts, feelings, and sensations. You may look at every moment as a unique experience. You may be open to new experiences as you may perceive life as ever-changing, ever-evolving, and ever-growing. You may not be stuck with preconceptions. You may enjoy indulging in activities that make you feel alive and induce mindfulness. These may include arts, love, sports, spiritual practices, human psychology, etc.

You may often find yourself looking for something intense, passionate, pleasurable, and inspiring. You may enjoy experiencing love, power, mysticism, etc. You may like to practice free will a lot and live in the moments to the fullest. You may value freedom over routines or law and order. You may find it difficult to fit yourself into the construct of preconceived notions or norms of society. You may like to seek liberation from things that curtail your freedom and creative side. You may also like to avoid extensive planning and go with the flow as this lets you live more authentically. Though you may keep preparations in case of unforeseen events.

#2 What does it mean if you cross your arms right over left?

If you cross your arms with your right arm over your left arm, Hidden Power Personality Test reveals that you may tend to follow your logic and act rationally. You may tend to weigh facts over feelings. You may tend to be more organized in your thoughts and act diligently without letting emotions throw you off. Your left brain may be more developed which in turn makes you look at things in a scientific way, and ask ‘why’ and ‘how’ questions. You may rely on rational explanations, logical constructs, and meanings behind your experiences. You may look at things in an orderly and predictable manner. You may possess a great amount of mental energy to hold intellectual debates, reason things, and present facts or figures. You may take decisions based on the information available rather than what you may be feeling.

You may also be good at observing and discarding non-useful information such as criticism, etc. You may also be good at moving past negative feelings or negative situations. You may also not get easily triggered or worked up by things beyond your control. You may also be good at suppressing your emotional responses to situations which gives you an advantage over others who may be lost themselves in the heat of the moment. You may be good with analytical reasoning, solving logical problems, and doing good in subjects such as maths or science, etc. You may have a high IQ level. You may like to go through life both professionally and personally in a well-planned manner.

Tell us in comments: How do you cross your arms?

Check out more such tests to know yourself!

Disclaimer: Our Personality Tests', 'Know Yourself Tests', 'Hidden Power Tests' , 'Who Am I Tests' are intended to be educational to increase your awareness about yourself. These should not be considered as psychological tools to diagnose yourself or anyone else in real life.