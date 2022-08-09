Tej Pratap Yadav Biography: Age, Early Life, Family, Wife, Education, Political Career, Controversy

Tej Pratap Yadav Biography: Tej Pratap Yadav is the eldest son of former chief ministers of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Apart from that, he is a politician who was elected as a cabinet minister in the department of health in the Government of Bihar.

He was elected into Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Mahua constituency in 2015. He is affiliated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Tej Pratap Yadav Biography - Overview

Name Tej Pratap Yadav Nickname Kanhaiya Born 16 April 1988 Birthplace Gopalganj, Bihar Hometown Patna, Bihar Nationality Indian Religion Hindu Profession Politician Parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi Wife Aishwarya Rai Party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Tej Pratap Yadav - Birth, Age, Family

Tej Pratap Yadav was born on 16th April 1988 in Gopalganj, Bihar. He is currently 34 years old. Tej Pratap Yadav’s parents are former chief ministers of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Tejasvi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly is his younger brother.

Tej Pratap is also known as Behrupiya ( a man of many disguises).

Tej Pratap Yadav Education

Tej Pratap Yadav has completed his matriculation from BSEB, Patna.

Tej Pratap Yadav's Wife

Tej Pratap Yadav, got married to Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of Bihar's ex-Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai.

Tej Pratap Yadav Political Career

Tej Pratap Yadav won elections from the Mahua Constituency in 2015 and was elected as a cabinet minister in Health in Nitish Kumar’s government. He held the post till July 2017.

His notable contribution during his tenure was to promote horse riding as a measure to curb pollution in Patna.

Tej Pratap Yadav Controversy

In 2017, Tej Pratap Yadav was involved in a controversy when his statement about skinning Prime Minister Narendra Modi went live. This was in response to the downgrading of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s security to Z from Z+.