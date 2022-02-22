Lalu Prasad Yadav Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Political Career, Fodder Scam and More

Lalu Prasad Yadav Biography: Lalu Prasad Yadav is an Indian politician He has held high-flying posts both in the state and in the Parliament. Lalu Prasad Yadav is the former Chief Minister of Bihar, former Union Minister, former MP of Lok Sabha, and President of Rashtriya Janata Dal, a political party in Bihar, India.

Birth 11 June 1948 Age 73 years Family Kundan Ray (Father) Marachhiya Devi (Mother) Education B. N. College of Patna University Profession Politician Positions served former Former CM of Bihar Former Minister of Railways Political Party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Convicted in Fodder Scam of 1996 Wife Rabri Devi Children Nine

Lalu Prasad Yadav Biography: Birth, Age, Family, and Education

Lalu Prasad Yadav was born on 11 June 1948 in the Phulwaria area of the Gopalganj District in Bihar to Kundan Ray. He attended a local school before moving to Patna for higher studies with his elder brother. He holds a B.A. degree from B.N. College, Patna, and then pursued L.L.B. from Patna Law College. Yadav in 2014 turned down Patna University's Honorary Doctorate.

Lalu Prasad Yadav: Wife and Children

Lalu Prasad Yadav married Rabri Devi on 1 June 1973. The couple gave birth to nine children. Of these, seven are daughters, Rohini, Misha, Bharti, Hema, Chanda, Dhannu, and Rajlakshmi while two are sons Tej Pratap & Tajashwi.

Lalu Prasad Yadav: Career

After completing his formal education, Yadav started working as a clerk at Bihar Veterinary College in Patna where his elder brother was also a peon.

Student Politics

In 1970, he entered student politics as the general secretary of the Patna University Students' Union (PUSU). He later competed in Patna University Students' Union elections and went on to become its President.

Youngest Member of Lok Sabha for Janata Party

In 1974, he joined Jai Prakash Narayan's Bihar Movement and became close to Janata Party leaders. He won the 1977 Lok Sabha election from Chapra at the age of 29 years.

After the split in the alliance, Lalu joined Janata Party-S but lost re-election in 1980. The same year, he won the Bihar Legislative Assembly election and achieved the feat again in 1985. Four years later, he served as the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and was elected to Lok Sabha by the end of 1989.

Leader of Yadav and lower castes

By 1990, he positioned himself as the leader of the Yadav and lower castes. After the 1989 Bhagalpur violence, Muslims too supported him. Thus, Yadav became a popular leader in Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav as Chief Minister of Bihar

From 1990 to 1997, he served as the Chief Minister of Bihar. In September 1990, Lalu arrested L.K. Advani at Samastipur during the latter's Ram Rath Yatra to Ayodhya, emerging as a secular leader among the people of Bihar.

His party's efforts on the economic front were lauded by the World Bank. During his tenure as the Chief Minister, he adopted a pro-English policy where he re-introduced English in schools.

Formation of RJD

In 1997, a leadership revolt began in Janata Dal over Fodder Scam. Lalu broke ties with the party and formed his own party Rashtriya Janata dal (RJD) and won the 1998 General Election from Madhepura. He lost the election the next year to Sharad Yadav but won the 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election and remained in opposition.

Rabri Devi as Chief Minister of Bihar

In 2002, Lalu was elected to Rajya Sabha and served till 2004. Meanwhile, his wife Rabri Devi became Chief Minister of Bihar from RJD till 2005. However, the presidential rule was imposed in the state for a brief period and Nitish Kumar served in the post for seven days.

Lalu Prasad Yadav as Union Minister

Lalu Prasad Yadav won the 2004 General Election from both Chhapra and Madhepura seats but later gave up the Madhepura seat. His party became the second-largest member of UPA I while he became the Railway Minister in the 2004 UPA Government.

During his tenure as Railway Minister, he looked for other revenue sources for the railways and left passenger fares untouched. He replaced plastic cups for serving tea at railway stations with Kulhars to generate employment in rural areas.

When Yadav was appointed as the Railway Minister, Indian Railways was suffering from losses. However, it soon showed a profit of Rs. 38,000 crores, and Lalu's strategy attracted business schools worldwide who wanted to convert his experiments on the entity into case studies for business graduates.

The downfall of Lalu Prasad Yadav and RJD

In 2005, Bihar Assembly Elections were held twice and RJD managed to win only 54 seats, less than the JD(U)-BJP alliance. Consequently, Nitish Kumar came to power.

In the 2010 elections, RJD got only 22 seats while the ruling coalition led by Nitish Kumar won record 206 seats out of the 243 Bihar Assembly seats. In the 2009 and 2014 General Elections, RJD won only 4 seats.

While Lalu Prasad Yadav tried to rejuvenate the party with his Parivartan Rally, his conviction in the fodder scam came as a major blow.

RJD registered a major comeback in the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election. RJD and JD(U) had the absolute majority to form the government in the state but the alliance did not last long. Nitish Kumar broke the alliance and joined hands with BJP.

Corruption cases and conviction of Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the first Fodder Scam case of 1996, siphoning off about Rs. 4.50 billion from the animal husbandry department. He was disqualified as MP for six years and sentenced to a jail term of five years, and Rs. 25 lacks as a fine.

He was convicted in the second Fodder Scam case of 1996 of siphoning off about Rs. 8.927 million from the Deoghar district treasury between 1990 and 1994. He was sentenced to three and a half years of imprisonment, and a Rs. 10 lakh fine.

The third Fodder Scam case of 1996 is Rs. 356.2 million from the Chaibasa treasury of West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.

He was convicted in the fourth Fodder Scam case of 1996 by the Special CBI court for the withdrawal of Rs. 3.13 crore from the Dumka district treasury. He was sentenced to two seven years of jail term under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Acts.

He has been sentenced recently in the fifth Fodder Scam case of 1996 by the Special CBI court for the withdrawal of Rs. 139.35 crores from the Doranda treasury. He has been sentenced to five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 60 lacs.

Lalu Prasad Yadav Profession

1977: Lalu Prasad Yadav was elected as a member of the sixth Lok Sabha

1980 – 1989: Lalu Prasad served 2 consecutive terms as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly

1989: Lalu Prasad Yadav was:

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly of Bihar

Chairman of Pustakalaya Committee

Convener of the Public Undertakings Committee

Elected for the 2nd term in the ninth Lok Sabha

1990 – 1995: Lalu Prasad Yadav remained a member of the Bihar Legislative Council

1990 – 1997: Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister of Bihar

1995 – 1998: Lalu Prasad was a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly

1996: Lalu Prasad’s involvement in Fodder Scam was exposed

1997: Lalu Prasad Yadav disassociated himself from Janata Dal & formed Rashtriya Janata Dal

1998: Lalu Prasad Yadav was elected for the 3rd term as a member of the twelfth Lok Sabha

1998 – 1999: Lalu Prasad Yadav was a member of:

Committee on General Purpose

Committee of Home Affairs

Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

2004: Lalu Prasad Yadav was elected as a member of the fourteenth Lok Sabha & became Cabinet Minister of railways.

2009: Lalu Prasad Yadav was re-elected for the 5th term as a member of the 15th Lok Sabha

2020: Mahagathbandhan coordinator for the Assembly polls

Books on Lalu Prasad Yadav

1- Lalu Prasad, India's miracle

2- Laloo Prasad Yadav: A Charismatic Leader

3- The Making of Laloo Yadav, the Unmaking of Bihar; updated and reprinted under the title: Subaltern Sahib: Bihar and the Making of Laloo Yadav.

4- Gopalganj to Raisina Road (autobiography)

Movies on Lalu Prasad Yadav

1- Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav (Bollywood)

2- Lalten (Bhojiwood)

