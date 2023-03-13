World Piano Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts & More

World Piano Day 2023: World Piano Day is being observed with great joy and fanfare all over the world. The purpose of the event is to provide a platform for piano-related initiatives that will advance musical innovation and spread the joy of playing the piano.

World Piano Day Day 2023: Date

World Piano Day, the annual event is observed on the 88th day of the year. This day was chosen in correspondence to the number of keys available on a piano. And according to this, it falls on March 29 in the year 2023.

World Piano Day 2023: History

During the Middle Ages, Hammered dulcimers were the very first string instrument used in Europe. The 17th century saw the development of the clavichord and harpsichord mechanics, which were the result of numerous attempts to manufacture string instruments.

Later, German pianist and composer Nils Frahm started World Piano Day in 2015. Its idea was to celebrate piano playing around the world by organizing events, performances, master classes, lectures, etc. With participation from pianists, promoters, organisers, distributors, technicians, piano aficionados, and essentially anybody connected to the instrument, the festival has amassed enormous popularity over the period.

World Piano Day 2023: Significance

“Why does the world need a Piano Day? For many reasons. But mostly, because it doesn’t hurt to celebrate the piano and everything around it: performers, composers, piano builders, tuners, movers and most important, the listener.” – Nils Frahm

World Piano Day honours the piano and all that is associated with it. The day celebrated the history of music, and encourage its development. Also, it is a chance to recognise the contributions that composers have made to the field of music as well as the producers of the instrument, who have played a role in the instrument's development.

World Piano Day 2023: Interesting Facts

Italian harpsichord builder Bartolomeo di Francesco Cristofori created the first piano in 1709.

‘Gravicembalo col piano e forte’, which roughly translates to "soft and loud keyboard instrument," was the original name given to the piano.

Several studies suggest that learning piano might improve a child's language development abilities and overall academic success.

One of the largest pianos in the world, the Alexander Piano measures 19 feet long. Adrian Mann, a piano manufacturer from New Zealand, started construction on it when he was just 15 years old.

The oldest piano still in existence is on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In 2015, Steinway launched the "Fibonacci," a piano whose spiral designs took their cues from the spirals produced by the Fibonacci sequence, considered to be nature's "golden ratio."

Due to its 24-carat gold body, the galaxy piano, which costs $1.36 million, is the priciest piano available.

Middle C is not exactly in the centre of a piano keyboard; instead, it is the area between E and F above middle C.

A piano is made up of 12,000 pieces, 10,000 of which have movements.

Between 1790 and 1860, the Mozart-era piano experienced numerous alterations that resulted in the development of the instrument's present construction.

The piano is a keyboard instrument having strings that are struck by hardwood hammers covered by a softer substance. The black keys represent the intervals to halves between these musical tones, while the white ones primarily represent the musical tones. The pianists can distinguish between semitones and natural pitches with the help of coloured keys. Enrolling in a piano class, and listening to or performing one's favourite music are all ways to mark the day.

