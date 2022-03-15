National Vaccination Day 2022 History: Know the Significance, Theme, Quotes And More Here

National Vaccination Day 2022: On March 16, 1995, the first oral polio vaccine dose was started in the country. National Vaccination Day is also known as National Immunisation Day. The day spread awareness about the importance of vaccines to the whole country. This year, the day is important because the country started its biggest COVID-19 immunisation programme early this year. Already, the country has crossed the 30 million mark.

When is National Vaccination Day?

National Vaccination Day or National Immunisation Day is observed on March 16 annually. During the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination has gained paramount significance. On this occasion, take a look at the brief history, significance, and this year's theme of the day.

National Vaccination Day: History

It is observed on March 16 every year, as on the same day in 1995, the first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine was given in India. Therefore, the day celebrates the government of India's Pulse Polio Campaign. It was an initiative of the government to eradicate polio from the country. According to the programme, 2 oral drops were provided to the children from age 0 to 5 years.

In 2011, the last reported case of polio in India was in West Bengal. In 2014, India was declared polio-free. No doubt, over the years, immunisation has proved to be the most significant tool in controlling and eliminating life-threatening infectious diseases.

National Vaccination Day 2022: Theme

The theme for National Vaccination Day or National Immunisation Day 2022 is "Vaccines Work for all".

National Vaccination Day 2022: Significance

Vaccines help in preventing diseases that can be dangerous or even deadly. Vaccines reduce the risk of infection by working with the natural defences of the body to safely develop immunity to disease. Vaccines have become an important weapon in the fight against deadly diseases like TB, tetanus, etc. in the last few decades. Vaccines have saved several lives. Therefore, National Vaccination Day states the importance of vaccines in today's world and cannot be ignored. Various vaccination campaigns are running worldwide to defeat deadly or fatal diseases like smallpox, COVID-19, etc.

What is immunization?

It is the process in which a person is made immune or resistant to an infectious disease, mainly by the administration of a vaccine. On the other hand, vaccines are those substances that stimulate the immune system of the body to protect the person against subsequent infection or disease.

About Universal Immunization Programme

In 1978, the Immunisation Programme was introduced in India as the Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI). One of its main focuses was on the protection of children from life-threatening conditions that are preventable. It is a major public health intervention in the country and one of the largest immunisation programmes in the world.

In 1985, the programme gained momentum and was expanded as the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) to be implemented in a phased manner to cover all districts in the country by 1989-90.

In 1992, it became a part of the Child Survival and Safe Motherhood Programme.

Since 1997, activities related to immunisation have become an important component of the National Reproductive and Child Health programme and are presently one of the main areas under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) since 2005.

Under the Universal Immunisation Programme, the government of India is providing vaccination to prevent seven vaccine-preventable diseases.

Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, a severe form of childhood tuberculosis and hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib), and diarrhoea are among these diseases.

Vaccines provided under UIP are BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin), OPV (Oral Polio Vaccine), Hepatitis B vaccine, Pentavalent Vaccine, Rotavirus Vaccine, PCV (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine), fIPV (Fractional Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), Measles/ MR vaccine, JE vaccine (Japanese encephalitis vaccine), DPT booster ( Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis), and Tetanus and adult diphtheria (Td) vaccine.

National Vaccination Day 2022: Quotes

1. "We believe unbelievable progress can be made, in both inventing new vaccines and making sure they get out to all the children who need them." -Bill Gates

2. "It’s clear that prevention will never be sufficient. That’s why we need a vaccine that will be safe.” - Luc Montagnier

3. "Vaccines save lives; fear endangers them. It’s a simple message parents need to keep hearing." - Jeffrey Kluger

4. "Polio's pretty special because once you get an eradication, you no longer have to spend money on it; it's just there as a gift for the rest of time." -Bill Gates

5. "Vaccines are the tugboats of preventive health." – William Foege

6. “Immunization has been a great public health success story. The lives of millions of children have been saved, millions have the chance of a longer healthier life, a greater chance to learn, to play, to read and write, to move around freely without suffering.” - Nelson Mandela

7. "Vaccines are a miracle cure. Eight out of 10 children are getting vaccines" -Melinda Gates

8. “No country is safe until every country is safe.” - Luis Almagro

9. "Childhood vaccines are one of the great triumphs of modern medicine. Indeed, parents whose children are vaccinated no longer have to worry about their child's death or disability from whooping cough, polio, diphtheria, hepatitis, or a host of other infections." - Ezekiel Emanuel

10. "Universal vaccination may well be the greatest success story in medical history." - Michael Specter

