World Poetry Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, History, and Significance of the Day

World Poetry Day 2022: The day was first adopted by UNESCO in 1999 at the 30th General Conference in Paris. It is celebrated on March 21 annually. Poetry can be defined as a form of literature that celebrates the abstraction and beauty of words. The purpose of the poem is to explore human conditions through the power of imagery and metaphor. It has become an underlying source of alleviation of much of humanity's existential dilemmas, ideas from within, etc. The day honours the poets who continue the tradition in newer generations.

21 March is #WorldPoetryDay! In times of uncertainty and turbulence, we need more than ever the power of #poetry to bring people together and to nurture the peace all societies need today.



📝 https://t.co/ygsuIzTfzC

Poems can provide comfort & inspiration in times of crisis and difficulty.



On Monday's #WorldPoetryDay, share a poem that has helped you during a difficult time.

Poetry is so accessible to everyone and so varied, pleasant and powerful. It is the mainstay of oral tradition and, over centuries, can communicate the innermost values of diverse cultures. Happy #WorldPoetryDay. #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/nHDmfMUKWK — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) March 21, 2022

World Poetry Day 2022: History

March 21 was adopted by the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) at the 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999 to observe World Poetry Day. It is an occasion to honour the poets, revive oral traditions of poetry recitals, and promote the reading, writing, and teaching of poetry as per the UN. The day also focuses on raising the visibility of poetry in the media and also fosters the convergence between poetry and other arts, including theatre, dance, music, and painting. With poetry, people come close to each other across continents.

World Poetry Day 2022: Significance

In around 2000 BCE, written poetry is thought to have surfaced with the Epic of Gilgamesh. Though poetry has evolved in form and function, its roots remain the same: to bring people closer together through the power of imagery and metaphor. Poetry pushes boundaries to help understand the experience of many. The day promotes poetry as a way to communicate across borders and cultural differences.

World Poetry Day is celebrated across the world with readings and ceremonies honouring poets of high achievement and also with teaching the craft to aspiring writers.

Therefore, it is a day dedicated to poetry, which is an art form that has persisted for millennia and will continue to enrich the lives of today's humans.

World Poetry Day 2022: Quotes

1. “Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is the painting that is felt rather than seen.” – Leonardo da Vinci

2. “Poetry, like jazz, is one of those dazzling diamonds of creative industry that help human beings make sense out of the comedies and tragedies that contextualize our lives.” - Aberjhani

3. "Poetry lifts the veil from the hidden beauty of the world, and makes familiar objects be as if they were not familiar." - Percy Bysshe Shelley

4. “A poet is a verb that blossoms light in gardens of dawn, or sometimes midnight.” - Aberjhani

5. "Poetry empowers the simplest of lives to confront the most extreme sorrows with courage, and motivates the mightiest of offices to humbly heed lessons in compassion.” - Aberjhani

World Poetry Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. A poet gathers the past, the present, and the future and spills them into poetry that can survive an eternity. Happy World Poetry Day!

2. The only language of the heart is poetry. Write a poem and speak your heart out on this day. Happy World Poetry Day!

3. The poetry of the earth is never dead. Happy World Poetry Day!

4. Celebrate this occasion of World Poetry Day by writing poetry for all your friends and family and communicating to them how you feel about them. Happy World Poetry Day.

