World Meteorological Day 2021: Current Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World Meteorological Day 2021: The day highlights the importance of the atmosphere of the earth and behaviour of the people connected with each other. It is observed on 23rd March every year to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organisation which is a specialised agency formed by the United Nations.

World Meteorological Day 2021: Theme

The theme of World Meteorological Day 2021 is the ocean, our climate, and weather. It focuses on connecting the ocean, climate, and weather within the System of Earth. It marks the starting year of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

Through innovative and transformative ideas, the decade motivates the efforts to gather ocean science which acts as the basis of information to support sustainable development. On this occasion, several activities and events are organised.

World Meteorological Day: History

On 23rd March, 1950, the World Meteorological Organisation Convention came into force and became UNs specialised agency in 1951 for meteorology, operational hydrology, and related geophysical sciences.

The World Meteorological Organisation has been celebrating World Meteorological Day with the different themes selected each year.

World Meteorological Organisation plays an important role in contributing to people's safety and welfare. Therefore, its work is important in providing food security, water resources, and transport.

About World Meteorological Organisation

It is United Nations specialised agency with 193 Member States and Territories. It was originated from the International Meteorological Organization (IMO) which was founded in 1873 to facilitate the exchange of weather information across national borders.

In 1950, World Meteorological Organisation was established and became a specialised agency of the United Nations in 1951. Its important areas to focus on are weather and climate, operational hydrology, and related geophysical sciences. WMO has played a unique and powerful role in contributing to the safety and welfare of humanity since its establishment.

It has promoted the collaboration of the Members between the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services and the application of meteorology in various areas. We can't ignore the fact that the organisation plays a leading role in international efforts to monitor and protect the environment through its Programmes.

World Meteorological Day 2021: Quotes

1. "A sky without clouds is a meadow without flowers, a sea without sails." - Henry Thoreau

2. "Every dew-drop and rain-drop had a whole heaven within it." -Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

3. "Iris from the sea brings wind or mighty rain." - Empedocles

4. "It is the flash which appears, the thunderbolt will follow." -Francois Marie Arouet Voltaire

5. "Meteorology has ever been an apple of contention, as if the violent commotions of the atmosphere induced a sympathetic effect on the minds of those who have attempted to study them." - Joseph Henry

6. "No one has a sorrier lot than the weatherman. He is ignored when he is right, but execrated when he is wrong." - Isaac Asimov

7. "Of all the departments of science no one seems to have been less advanced for the last hundred years than that of meteorology." - Thomas Jefferson

8. "The rainbow is the repercussion or refraction of rays of the sun in a concave aqueous cloud." - Robert Grosseteste

9. "Weather forecast for tonight: dark. Continued dark overnight, with widely scattered light by morning." - George Carlin

10. "Wind, earthquake, fire—meteorology, seismology, physics—pass in review, as we have been reviewing the natural forces of evolution; the Lord was not in them. Afterwards, a stirring, an awakening in the organ of the brain, a voice which asks “What doest thou here?” - Sir Arthur Stanley Eddington

Source:wmo

