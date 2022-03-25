Purple Day 2022: Know History, Significance, Quotes, and Key Facts about Epilepsy

Purple Day 2022: It is a global event that is observed on March 26 to raise awareness about epilepsy and to eliminate common myths and fears related to this neurological disorder. The day also focuses on removing the social stigmas associated with the condition and encouraging people living with it to take action and spread awareness.

Purple Day 2022: History or How was Purple Day born?

Nine-year-old Cassidy Megan, from Canada, decided to help raise awareness about those suffering from epilepsy and also to make sure that no one affected feels alone in 2008. She named the idea after the colour of lavender, which is the internationally recognised flower for epilepsy, and in this way, Purple Day was born.

Therefore, on March 26, people from across the world are invited to wear purple and host events in various countries in support of epilepsy awareness.

In the world, Canada is the only country that officially recognises March 26 as Purple Day through the Purple Act that was implemented on June 28, 2012.

Purple Day 2022: What is Epilepsy?

According to the WHO, epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain. Around 50 million people are affected by the disease. The disease is characterised by recurrent seizures. These are brief episodes of involuntary movement that may involve whole parts of the body or part of it. Sometimes, it is accompanied by loss of consciousness and control of bowel or bladder function.

It is said that seizures are a result of excessive electrical discharges in a group of brain cells.

Seizures vary in frequency, from less than one per year to several per day.

It is believed that one seizure does not necessarily imply epilepsy. In fact, epilepsy is defined as having two or more unprovoked seizures.

Where is Purple Day observed and what is the Significance of the Day?

It is celebrated in over 100 countries across the world. Epilepsy Action campaigns raise awareness and funds to help everyone affected by the condition. It is the day that provides a chance for everyone in a year to focus on how important it is to understand epilepsy.

That is, it is important to educate people about the challenges faced by people suffering from epilepsy and how they can help them. Celebrate the day with positive attitudes and make sure that no one with epilepsy feels alone. Also, raise valuable funds so that people with epilepsy can be supported, informed, and empowered to lead happy and successful lives.

Purple Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes

1. “We can fight seizures if we fight for our dreams every day and appreciate the little things we accomplish.” - Rachel Scott

2. “I don’t have a dis-ability, I have a different-ability.” - Robert M. Hensel

3. “Don’t limit your challenges...challenge your limits.” - Unknown

4. "Promise me you'll always remember: You're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." - Christopher Robin

5. "Epilepsy is a disease in the shadows. Patients are often reluctant to admit their condition - even to close family, friends or co-workers - because there's still a great deal of stigma and mystery surrounding the disease that plagued such historical figures as Julius Caesar, Edgar Allan Poe and Lewis Carroll." - Lynda Resnick

6. "When everyone else says you can’t, determination says, “yes you can.” - Robert M. Hense

7. “My disability has opened my eyes to see my true abilities.” - Robert M. Hensel

8. “I have a disability yes that’s true, but all that really means is I may have to take a slightly different path than you.” - Robert M. Hensel

9. “Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” - Helen Keller

10. “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” - Helen Keller

