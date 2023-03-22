Bihar Diwas 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More

Bihar Diwas 2023: Bihar Foundation Day or popularly known as Bihar Diwas is celebrated on March 22 annually. The day marks the anniversary of the formation of the state in the year 1912. It will be observed on the theme “ Yuva Shakti ki Pragati” which focuses on the development of Bihar Youth.

On March 22, 1912, the British formed the state of Bihar from Bengal. And later in 2010, the Bihar government chose to commemorate the state's founding day on the same date. The purpose of the day was to revive state pride and inspire the state's citizens to feel proud of their origin. This day also showcases Bihar's deep, rich cultural roots.

बिहार दिवस पर राज्य के अपने सभी भाई-बहनों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई! अपने समृद्ध इतिहास और जीवंत संस्कृति के लिए प्रसिद्ध बिहार के लोग देश के विकास के लिए हर क्षेत्र में अतुलनीय योगदान दे रहे हैं। अपनी लगन और कठिन परिश्रम से उन्होंने एक विशेष पहचान बनाई है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2023

#बिहार_दिवस के अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। बिहार का इतिहास गौरवशाली है और हम वर्तमान में अपने निश्चय से बिहार का गौरवशाली भविष्य तैयार कर रहे हैं। विकसित बिहार के सपने को साकार करने में भागीदारी के लिए मैं आप सभी का आह्वान करता हूं। हम सब मिलकर बिहार के गौरव को बढ़ाएंगे। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 22, 2023

इतिहास, अध्यात्म और प्राकृतिक संपदाओं से अलंकृत, शांति और क्रांति की ऐतिहासिक धरा, बिहार के स्थापना दिवस पर सभी बिहार वासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



बिहार विकास और प्रगति के पथ पर तेज गति से आगे बढ़े और नित नई ऊचाईयों को प्राप्त करे, मेरी यही कामना है। #BiharDiwas pic.twitter.com/QR1IWg7gRb — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 22, 2023

Fill your hearts with happiness and brighten your day with smiles and affection Happy Bihar Diwas.

Life becomes a festival when joy and culture blend, may this day distribute the message of both. Happy Bihar Diwas 2023!

Our beliefs belong to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day's greatest ever.

Some of the happiest moments are around the streets of Bihar. Wishing you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas 2023!

The land of history, wisdom, culture, and peace. Happy Bihar Diwas 2023!

Festivals and traditions abound in this land. I'm proud to have been born on this land. Bihar Diwas to you!

May the state progress and the people of the state shine, Happy Bihar Diwas 2023!

Wishing you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas.

Bihar lies in our hearts. Happy Bihar Diwas 2023!

May Bihar flourish as always. Happy Bihar Diwas 2023!

Bihar lies in our hearts, being Bihari is the courage that flourishes. Happy Bihar Diwas 2023!

May the state progress and the people of the state shine like a light. Happy Bihar Diwas!

The occasion of Foundation Day is a proud day for a state as it gives them a reason to celebrate the brotherhood. Wishing you a very Happy Bihar Foundation Day!

.Wishing you a very Happy Foundation Day as the state enters another successful year. Happy Bihar Diwas Day!

The occasion of Foundation Day is the biggest reason to celebrate our culture. Warm wishes to you on the big day.

“True politics is about the promotion of human happiness.” - Jay Prakash Narayan

“A violent revolution has always brought forth a dictatorship of some kind or the other… After a revolution, a new privileged class of rulers and exploiters grows up in the course of time to which the people at large is once again subject.” - Jay Prakash Narayan

“It did not offer an answer to the question Why should a man be good?”- Jay Prakash Narayan

"People of Bihar are the most intelligent people on earth."-Narendra Modi

Bihar Diwas is celebrated with great joy and pomp by organizing different social and cultural programs. The Bihar government issues a notification each year designating March 22 as a public holiday to be observed as Bihar Day. This holiday is observed in all State and Central Governments, offices, institutes, and schools.

