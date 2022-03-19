World Oral Health Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans, Wishes, Messages, Theme, Significance, and More

World Oral Health Day 2022: The day is observed annually on March 20 to highlight the benefits of good health, spread awareness about oral diseases and also promote maintenance of oral hygiene. Therefore, it is necessary to take concrete actions to prevent oral disease and safeguard their overall health. Our body needs the energy to work, so we eat. We eat food through our mouths. If our mouth is not fit, whether we are taking healthy food, it will remain useless to us.

So, oral health is important as it helps us to maintain a healthy mouth, teeth, and gums. Poor oral health leads to oral diseases. It is also said that it leads to several other diseases, including heart disease, diabetes mellitus, stroke, respiratory problems, and premature births in pregnant women. On this day, share quotes and messages with your near and dear ones and encourage them to take care of their oral hygiene.

World Oral Health Day 2022: Theme

The campaign theme for World Oral Health Day from 2021 to 2023 is "Be Proud of Your Mouth".

World Oral Health Day 2022: Significance

One of the major health concerns for various countries is oral disease. It has a negative impact on people throughout their lives. Oral diseases lead to pain and discomfort, social isolation, and a loss of self-confidence. They are also often linked to other serious health issues. Therefore, people should not suffer. Most oral health conditions are largely preventable and can be treated in their early stages.

World Oral Health Day 2022: Quotes

1. “Every tooth in a man’s head is more valuable than a diamond.” - Miguel de Cervantes

2. “Teeth are always in style.” -Dr. Seuss

3. “There are three proven rules for good teeth: brush after every meal; see your dentist twice a year; and mind your own business.” - Henry Boyd

4. "Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth." –Mallory Hopkins

5. "A smile is an inexpensive way to change your looks." – Charles Gordy

6. "Happiness is your dentist telling you it won’t hurt and then having him catch his hand in the drill." - Johnny Carson.

7. “Behind every smile there’s teeth.” - Confucius

8. “I hate flossing, I wish I just had one long curvy tooth. They didn’t have to make separations for me.” - Mitch Hedberg

9. “Love conquers all things except poverty and toothache.” - Mae West

10. "An aching tooth is better out than in. To lose a rotting member is a gain.” - Richard Baxter

11. “There was never yet philosopher that could endure the toothache patiently.” — William Shakespeare

12. “There are men so philosophical that they can see humour in their own toothaches. But there has never lived a man so philosophical that he could see the toothache in his own humor.” - H. L. Mencken

13. "The man with a toothache thinks everyone happy whose teeth are sound." – George Bernard Shaw

14. "Some tortures are physical and some are mental, but the one that is both is dental." - Ogden Nash.

15. "Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing." – Mother Theresa

World Oral Health Day 2022: Slogan

1. Do not let the cavities grow.

2. Stop tooth decay in its tracks.

3. Keep flossing.

4. Floss like a boss!

5. Healthier gums, stronger teeth.

6. Do not let your gums suffer.

7. Say No to Bleeding Gums.

8. Smile that shines.

9. Oral care must not be ignored.

10. Brush twice a day to keep cavities at bay.

World Oral Health Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Our mouth needs our constant attention and we must always find time to give it that much-needed attention. Happy World Oral Health Day!.

2. Oral health is often neglected but it is one of the most important things that we must focus on every day.

3. On this day as we recall the importance of oral health let us thank our dentists and dental hygienists for their service to our teeth and to us. Happy Oral Health Day!

4. Make sure you give proper attention to your teeth before you realize it is too late. Happy World Oral Health Day!

5. Healthy teeth and healthy gums are the dreams of every human being and it is a dentist that can make these dreams come true. Happy World Oral Health Day!

6. It just takes two minutes of our time to brush our teeth and we must not compromise on that.

7. The health and hygiene of our teeth and gums should always be of utmost importance to us. Warm greetings on World Oral Health Day.

8. The occasion of World Oral Health Day reminds us all that we must never compromise with the hygiene of our teeth and mouth.

9. The best thing about oral care is that it does not take too much of our time. Happy World Oral Health Day!

10. Brush your teeth, floss your teeth, clean your gums and clean your tongue, repeat twice daily, and do not forget to visit your dentist twice every year. Happy World Oral Health Day!

