Eiffel Tower Day 2023: All You Need to Know About the Symbol of Paris

Eiffel Tower Day 2023: Every year on March 31, Eiffel Tower Day is observed to honour the tower's inaugural. On this day in 1889, the skyscraper was revealed to the public. And even after 134 years, this monument continues to charm thousands of tourists each day.

Let’s know more about its history, significance and more on the occasion of Eiffel Tower Day.

What is the history of the Eiffel Tower?

A design competition was held in central Paris and more than 100 artists turned in their ideas, for an international fair to display the industrial advancement of France in the 19th century.

Gustave Eiffel proposed 1,000 feet open-lattice iron tower in the heart of Paris and received the contract in the year 1887. He began work on the project on January 28, 1887, and completed it in two years, two months, and five days despite years of uncertainty, criticism, and even protests.

Since its opening in 1889, the Eiffel Tower has become one of the most recognisable landmarks not only in Paris but throughout the globe. The magnificent iron tower is surely a great technical achievement and motivating representation of the City of Lights.

World Piano Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts & More

What is inside the Eiffel Tower?

There are three floors in the Eiffel Tower: the first floor, the second floor, and the summit (top level). On the first level, there are museums, a glass floor, frequently changing exhibitions, gift shops, and dining establishments. The Jules Verne restaurant, additional shops, and an observation area are all located on the second level.

The summit or top floor is mainly the highest observation deck in Europe at 276 metres (905 feet) above sea level. Along with a champagne bar and a replica of Gustave Eiffel's workplace, the top floor is divided into two levels.

Why the Eiffel Tower is so famous?

Gustave's vision gave Paris a new lease on life and made it into the romantic city we know today, with his creation. He intended the structure to serve as a representation of the "great scientific movement of the eighteenth century and the Revolution of 1789," in his own words.

The most well-known example of a lattice, or free-standing framework skyscraper, Eiffel Tower is constructed of wrought iron. Its delicate shape and economy of design made it quite a daring design at the time it was built.

The Eiffel Tower is the most visited paid landmark in the world, with an average of 25,000 visitors per day, and it is unquestionably due to its great artistry.

World Theatre Day 2023: Theme, History, Celebrations and Significance

What are the 5 facts about the Eiffel Tower?

Even though Eiffel received credit for the Tower's naming, the initial design was created by his company's two engineers, Maurice Koechlin and Emile Nouguier.

The Tower was designed to showcase France's manufacturing prowess during the World's Fair, but its intended lifespan was 20 years.

The enormous iron construction will sway during a storm despite being wind-resistant. Along with this, the enormous Tower also expands by an additional six inches each summer.

About 60 tonnes of paint are applied to the structure every seven years. It not only prevents rusting but also maintains the so-called La dame de fer attraction.

The 20,000-bulb sparkling light display that first illuminated the night sky on New Year's Eve 1999 is covered by copyright laws in France.

The Eiffel Tower, which is 1,063 feet tall and overlooks Paris, stands as a testament to the achievements of Western culture and modern engineering. And, the Eiffel Tower Day is an occasion of joy for millions of people worldwide because it is one of the most well-known monuments in the world.

Important Days and Dates in April 2023