Bihar Diwas 2023: 30+ GK Questions and Answers

Bihar Diwas also known as Bihar Day is commemorated annually on March 22 signifying the formation of the state of Bihar. On this day Bihar was carved out from the state of Bengal by the British in the year 1912. Moreover, this day counts as a public holiday in Bihar.

Chief secretary (education) Deepak Kumar Singh told reporters on Monday.

"Programmes are being organized at various venues to make the celebrations accessible to people from everywhere and to make sure that one venue doesn't get overcrowded."

The events will feature educational workshops, film screenings, cultural programs and visit to tourist spots.

On the Occasion of Bihar Diwas, the Bihar School Administration Board has launched a series of One Question Each day which will be posted on Twitter from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023.

Here are 30 GK questions and answers on Bihar Diwas for you to increase and test your knowledge.

Q1. When is Bihar Day celebrated?

(a) March 20

(b) March 21

(c) 22 March

(d) 25 March

Answer: (c) 22 March









Q2. What is the capital of Bihar?

(a) Patna

(b) Purnia

(c) Darbhanga

(d) Munger

Answer: (a) Patna







Q3. Where is the High Court of Bihar?

(a) Patna

(b) Saran

(c) Koshi

(d) Magadha

Answer: (a) Patna







Q4. What is the official language of Bihar?

(a) Hindi and Urdu

(b) Sanskrit and Urdu

(c) Hindi and Sanskrit

(d) none of these

Answer: (a) Hindi and Urdu







Q5. Which is the state tree of Bihar?

(a) Bell

(b) Peepal

(c) Mango

(d) Neem

Answer: (b) Peepal

Q6.What is the state flower of Bihar?

(a) Lotus

(b) Marigold

(c) Rose

(d) none of these

Answer: (b) Marigold

Q7. What is the state animal of Bihar?

(a) Cow

(b) Bull

(c) Buffalo

(d) horse

Answer: (b) Bull







Q8. Which is the state bird of Bihar?

(a) Swan

(b) hen

(c) Cuckoo

(d) Sparrow

Answer: (d) Sparrow







Q9. What is the division of Bihar?

(a) 7

(b) 8

(c) 9

(d) 11

Answer: (c) 9







Q10. Which is the district of Bihar?

(a) 32

(b) 34

(c) 36

(d) 38

Answer:(d) 38







Q11.What Is the subdivision of Bihar?

(a) 95

(b) 101

(c) 105

(d) 119

Answer:(b) 101









Q12. What is the number of universities in Bihar?

(a) 21

(b) 23

(c) 25

(d) 30

Answer:(a) 21

Q13. Which is the most populous district in Bihar?

(a) Begusarai

(b) Darbhanga

(c) Patna

(d) Madhubani

Answer:(c) Patna







Q14. Which is the least populated district in Bihar?

(a) Munger

(b) Sheikhpura

(c) Sitamarhi

(d) Khagaria

Answer: (b) Sheikhpura

Q15. Which is the district with the lowest sex ratio in Bihar?

(a) Munger

(b) Saharsa

(c) Aurangabad

(d) Madhepura

Answer:(a) Munger

Q16. Which is the district with the highest sex ratio in Bihar?

(a) Samastipur

(b) Sheohar

(c) Gopalganj

(d) Patna

Answer:(c) Gopalganj

Q17. Which is the most literate district in Bihar?

(a) Rohtas

(b) Nawada

(c) Patna

(d) Darbhanga

Answer:(a) Rohtas

Q18. Which is the lowest literacy district in Bihar?

(a) Gaya

(b) Purnia

(c) Samastipur

(d) Khagaria

Answer:(b) Purnia

Q19. Which is the district with the maximum rainfall in Bihar?

(a) Kishanganj

(b) Muzaffarpur

(c) Saharsa

(d) Madhubani

Answer:(a) Kishanganj

Q20. The least rainfall district in Bihar is?

(a) Araria

(b) Aurangabad

(c) Bhojpur

(d) Buxar

Answer:(b) Aurangabad

Q21. Which is the coldest district in Bihar?

(a) Kishanganj

(b) Kaimur

(c) Gaya

(d) Muzaffarpur

Answer:(c) Gaya







Q22. Which is the largest city in Bihar?

(a) Bhagalpur

(b) Darbhanga

(c) Madhubani

(d) Patna

Answer:(d) Patna







Q23. Basically the word Bihar means?

(a) Buddhist monastery

(b) Land of Angels

(c) Region of greenery

(d) Arya Pradesh

Answer:(a) Buddhist monastery









Q24. Salt Satyagraha started in Bihar?

(a) 6 February 1921

(b) 6 February 1929

(c) 15 April 1930

(d) 7 April 1934

Answer:(c) 15 April 1930









Q25. When was the demand for the formation of Bihar as a separate province was presented?

(a) 1896 AD

(b) 1906 AD

(c) 1911 AD

(d) 1936 AD

Answer:(b) 1906 AD









Q26. Bihar was formed as a province of the Mughal Empire?

(a) 1504 AD

(b) 1540 AD

(c) 1580 AD

(d) 1600 AD

Answer:(c) 1580 AD







Q27. How many members are there in the Bihar Legislative Assembly at present?

(a) 240

(b) 243

(c) 245

(d) 246

Answer:(b) 243









Q28. How many members are elected to the Lok Sabha from Bihar?

(a) 20

(b) 25

(c) 30

(d) 40

Answer:(d) 40

Q29. When was the Patna High Court established?

(a) 1916

(b) 1917

(c) 1918

(d) 1921

Answer:(a) 1916









Q30. How many seats are there in Rajya Sabha in Bihar?

(a) 12

(b) 14

(c) 15

(d) 16

Answer:(d) 16

