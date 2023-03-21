Bihar Diwas 2023: 30+ GK Questions and Answers
Bihar Diwas also known as Bihar Day is commemorated annually on March 22 signifying the formation of the state of Bihar. On this day Bihar was carved out from the state of Bengal by the British in the year 1912. Moreover, this day counts as a public holiday in Bihar.
On the Occasion of Bihar Diwas, the Bihar School Administration Board has launched a series of One Question Each day which will be posted on Twitter from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023.
Here are 30 GK questions and answers on Bihar Diwas for you to increase and test your knowledge.
Q1. When is Bihar Day celebrated?
(a) March 20
(b) March 21
(c) 22 March
(d) 25 March
Answer: (c) 22 March
Q2. What is the capital of Bihar?
(a) Patna
(b) Purnia
(c) Darbhanga
(d) Munger
Answer: (a) Patna
Q3. Where is the High Court of Bihar?
(a) Patna
(b) Saran
(c) Koshi
(d) Magadha
Answer: (a) Patna
Q4. What is the official language of Bihar?
(a) Hindi and Urdu
(b) Sanskrit and Urdu
(c) Hindi and Sanskrit
(d) none of these
Answer: (a) Hindi and Urdu
Q5. Which is the state tree of Bihar?
(a) Bell
(b) Peepal
(c) Mango
(d) Neem
Answer: (b) Peepal
Q6.What is the state flower of Bihar?
(a) Lotus
(b) Marigold
(c) Rose
(d) none of these
Answer: (b) Marigold
Q7. What is the state animal of Bihar?
(a) Cow
(b) Bull
(c) Buffalo
(d) horse
Answer: (b) Bull
Q8. Which is the state bird of Bihar?
(a) Swan
(b) hen
(c) Cuckoo
(d) Sparrow
Answer: (d) Sparrow
Q9. What is the division of Bihar?
(a) 7
(b) 8
(c) 9
(d) 11
Answer: (c) 9
Q10. Which is the district of Bihar?
(a) 32
(b) 34
(c) 36
(d) 38
Answer:(d) 38
Q11.What Is the subdivision of Bihar?
(a) 95
(b) 101
(c) 105
(d) 119
Answer:(b) 101
Q12. What is the number of universities in Bihar?
(a) 21
(b) 23
(c) 25
(d) 30
Answer:(a) 21
Q13. Which is the most populous district in Bihar?
(a) Begusarai
(b) Darbhanga
(c) Patna
(d) Madhubani
Answer:(c) Patna
Q14. Which is the least populated district in Bihar?
(a) Munger
(b) Sheikhpura
(c) Sitamarhi
(d) Khagaria
Answer: (b) Sheikhpura
Q15. Which is the district with the lowest sex ratio in Bihar?
(a) Munger
(b) Saharsa
(c) Aurangabad
(d) Madhepura
Answer:(a) Munger
Q16. Which is the district with the highest sex ratio in Bihar?
(a) Samastipur
(b) Sheohar
(c) Gopalganj
(d) Patna
Answer:(c) Gopalganj
Q17. Which is the most literate district in Bihar?
(a) Rohtas
(b) Nawada
(c) Patna
(d) Darbhanga
Answer:(a) Rohtas
Q18. Which is the lowest literacy district in Bihar?
(a) Gaya
(b) Purnia
(c) Samastipur
(d) Khagaria
Answer:(b) Purnia
Q19. Which is the district with the maximum rainfall in Bihar?
(a) Kishanganj
(b) Muzaffarpur
(c) Saharsa
(d) Madhubani
Answer:(a) Kishanganj
Q20. The least rainfall district in Bihar is?
(a) Araria
(b) Aurangabad
(c) Bhojpur
(d) Buxar
Answer:(b) Aurangabad
Q21. Which is the coldest district in Bihar?
(a) Kishanganj
(b) Kaimur
(c) Gaya
(d) Muzaffarpur
Answer:(c) Gaya
Q22. Which is the largest city in Bihar?
(a) Bhagalpur
(b) Darbhanga
(c) Madhubani
(d) Patna
Answer:(d) Patna
Q23. Basically the word Bihar means?
(a) Buddhist monastery
(b) Land of Angels
(c) Region of greenery
(d) Arya Pradesh
Answer:(a) Buddhist monastery
Q24. Salt Satyagraha started in Bihar?
(a) 6 February 1921
(b) 6 February 1929
(c) 15 April 1930
(d) 7 April 1934
Answer:(c) 15 April 1930
Q25. When was the demand for the formation of Bihar as a separate province was presented?
(a) 1896 AD
(b) 1906 AD
(c) 1911 AD
(d) 1936 AD
Answer:(b) 1906 AD
Q26. Bihar was formed as a province of the Mughal Empire?
(a) 1504 AD
(b) 1540 AD
(c) 1580 AD
(d) 1600 AD
Answer:(c) 1580 AD
Q27. How many members are there in the Bihar Legislative Assembly at present?
(a) 240
(b) 243
(c) 245
(d) 246
Answer:(b) 243
Q28. How many members are elected to the Lok Sabha from Bihar?
(a) 20
(b) 25
(c) 30
(d) 40
Answer:(d) 40
Q29. When was the Patna High Court established?
(a) 1916
(b) 1917
(c) 1918
(d) 1921
Answer:(a) 1916
Q30. How many seats are there in Rajya Sabha in Bihar?
(a) 12
(b) 14
(c) 15
(d) 16
Answer:(d) 16
