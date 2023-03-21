JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Bihar Diwas 2023: 30+ GK Questions and Answers

The Bihar School Administration Board has launched a series of One Question Each day which will be posted on Twitter from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023. Here are 30 GK questions and answers on Bihar Diwas for you to increase and test your knowledge.
GK Questions and Answers on Bihar Diwas

Bihar Diwas also known as Bihar Day is commemorated annually on March 22 signifying the formation of the state of Bihar. On this day Bihar was carved out from the state of Bengal by the British in the year 1912.  Moreover, this day counts as a public holiday in Bihar.

Chief secretary (education) Deepak Kumar Singh told reporters on Monday.

"Programmes are being organized at various venues to make the celebrations accessible to people from everywhere and to make sure that one venue doesn't get overcrowded."

The events will feature educational workshops, film screenings, cultural programs and visit to tourist spots.

On the Occasion of Bihar Diwas, the Bihar School Administration Board has launched a series of One Question Each day which will be posted on Twitter from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023.

 

Here are 30 GK questions and answers on Bihar Diwas for you to increase and test your knowledge.

 

Q1. When is Bihar Day celebrated?

(a) March 20

(b) March 21

(c) 22 March

(d) 25 March

 

Answer: (c) 22 March




Q2. What is the capital of Bihar?

(a) Patna

(b) Purnia

(c) Darbhanga

(d) Munger

 

Answer: (a) Patna



Q3. Where is the High Court of Bihar?

(a) Patna

(b) Saran

(c) Koshi

(d) Magadha

 

Answer: (a) Patna



Q4. What is the official language of Bihar?

(a) Hindi and Urdu

(b) Sanskrit and Urdu

(c) Hindi and Sanskrit

(d) none of these

 

Answer:  (a) Hindi and Urdu



Q5. Which is the state tree of Bihar?

(a) Bell

(b) Peepal

(c) Mango

(d) Neem

 

Answer: (b) Peepal

 

Q6.What is the state flower of Bihar?

(a) Lotus

(b) Marigold

(c) Rose

(d) none of these

 

Answer: (b) Marigold

 

Q7. What is the state animal of Bihar?

(a) Cow

(b) Bull

(c) Buffalo

(d) horse

 

Answer: (b) Bull



Q8. Which is the state bird of Bihar?

(a) Swan

(b) hen

(c) Cuckoo

(d) Sparrow

 

Answer: (d) Sparrow



Q9. What is the division of Bihar?

(a) 7

(b) 8

(c) 9

(d) 11

 

Answer: (c) 9



Q10. Which is the district of Bihar?

(a) 32

(b) 34

(c) 36

(d) 38

 

Answer:(d) 38



Q11.What Is the subdivision of Bihar?

(a) 95

(b) 101

(c) 105

(d) 119

 

Answer:(b) 101




Q12. What is the number of universities in Bihar?

(a) 21

(b) 23

(c) 25

(d) 30

 

Answer:(a) 21

 

Q13. Which is the most populous district in Bihar?

(a) Begusarai

(b) Darbhanga

(c) Patna

(d) Madhubani

 

Answer:(c) Patna



Q14. Which is the least populated district in Bihar?

(a) Munger

(b) Sheikhpura

(c) Sitamarhi

(d) Khagaria

 

Answer: (b) Sheikhpura

 

Q15. Which is the district with the lowest sex ratio in Bihar?

(a) Munger

(b) Saharsa

(c) Aurangabad

(d) Madhepura

 

Answer:(a) Munger

 

Q16. Which is the district with the highest sex ratio in Bihar?

(a) Samastipur

(b) Sheohar

(c) Gopalganj

(d) Patna

 

Answer:(c) Gopalganj

 

Q17. Which is the most literate district in Bihar?

(a) Rohtas

(b) Nawada

(c) Patna

(d) Darbhanga

 

Answer:(a) Rohtas

 

Q18. Which is the lowest literacy district in Bihar?

(a) Gaya

(b) Purnia

(c) Samastipur

(d) Khagaria

 

Answer:(b) Purnia

 

Q19. Which is the district with the maximum rainfall in Bihar?

(a) Kishanganj

(b) Muzaffarpur

(c) Saharsa

(d) Madhubani

 

Answer:(a) Kishanganj

 

Q20. The least rainfall district in Bihar is?

(a) Araria

(b) Aurangabad

(c) Bhojpur

(d) Buxar

 

Answer:(b) Aurangabad

 

Q21. Which is the coldest district in Bihar?

(a) Kishanganj

(b) Kaimur

(c) Gaya

(d) Muzaffarpur

 

Answer:(c) Gaya



Q22. Which is the largest city in Bihar?

(a) Bhagalpur

(b) Darbhanga

(c) Madhubani

(d) Patna

 

Answer:(d) Patna



Q23. Basically the word Bihar means?

(a) Buddhist monastery

(b) Land of Angels

(c) Region of greenery

(d) Arya Pradesh

 

Answer:(a) Buddhist monastery




Q24. Salt Satyagraha started in Bihar?

(a) 6 February 1921

(b) 6 February 1929

(c) 15 April 1930

(d) 7 April 1934

 

Answer:(c) 15 April 1930




Q25. When was the demand for the formation of Bihar as a separate province was presented? 

(a) 1896 AD

(b) 1906 AD

(c) 1911 AD

(d) 1936 AD

 

Answer:(b) 1906 AD




Q26. Bihar was formed as a province of the Mughal Empire?

(a) 1504 AD

(b) 1540 AD

(c) 1580 AD

(d) 1600 AD

 

Answer:(c) 1580 AD



Q27. How many members are there in the Bihar Legislative Assembly at present?

(a) 240

(b) 243

(c) 245

(d) 246

 

Answer:(b) 243




Q28. How many members are elected to the Lok Sabha from Bihar?

(a) 20

(b) 25

(c) 30

(d) 40

 

Answer:(d) 40

 

Q29. When was the Patna High Court established?

(a) 1916

(b) 1917

(c) 1918

(d) 1921

 

Answer:(a) 1916




Q30. How many seats are there in Rajya Sabha in Bihar?

(a) 12

(b) 14

(c) 15

(d) 16

 

Answer:(d) 16

 

