50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 12

GK Questions and Answers for Class 12: The 12th class is the most crucial phase of education where students are asked to make several decisions, like which course to choose after 12, stream, which competitive examinations they will face, etc. General Knowledge or General Awareness is an important section for most competitive examinations. Here we have compiled some important questions and answers covering various topics so that students will gain knowledge and also help them prepare for competitive examinations. The quiz will definitely help you in preparing for future competitive examinations and also in cracking entrance tests for colleges and universities.

Therefore, general knowledge is a significant aspect of a student's life that can't be ignored. Though it is not always prescribed in the syllabus, it also forms an important foundation for an intellectual building. Take the quiz!

Solve| 50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 10

GK Quiz for Class 12

1. Where is Chota Char Dham, a famous Hindi pilgrimage circuit, located?

Ans. It is located in the Indian Himalayas, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand. The Hindu pilgrimage circuit consists of four sites, namely Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

2. The SVAMITVA scheme is implemented by which ministry?

Ans. It is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. On April 24, 2021, that is on National Panchayati Raj Day, the scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi after the successful completion of the pilot phase of the scheme (2020–2021) in 9 states. The SVAMITVA Scheme is a reformative step towards the establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing a "Record of Rights" to village household owners along with the issuance of legal ownership cards (Property cards/Title deeds) to the property owners.

3. What is the theme of Earth Day 2022?

Ans. Earth Day is observed on April 22nd annually to protect the planet from things like pollution and deforestation. The Day was founded by American senator Gaylord Nelson for environmental education. The theme of World Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In Our Planet".

4. What is Aurorae?

Ans. They are produced by the collision of charged particles from the magnetosphere of Earth which arise due to solar winds.

5. Which scheme has been selected for the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 under the category "Innovation (General)-Central"?

Ans. The UDAN (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) Scheme has been selected for Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 under the category “Innovation (General) – Central”.

6. The atomic theory of matter was first proposed by whom?

Ans. John Dalton's most influential work in chemistry is his atomic theory. His theory is based on the law of conservation of mass and the law of constant composition.

7. Who propounded the law of segregation?

Ans. Gregor Mendel proposed a model where pairs of "heritable elements," or genes, specify traits. He studied the inheritance of traits in pea plants. He defined the law of segregation. When gametes are made by an organism, each gamete receives just one copy of a gene that is randomly selected and is known as the law of segregation.

READ| How does Genetics define the hereditary characteristics of humans?

8. What is the Doctrine of Lapse?

Ans. The Doctrine of Lapse was introduced by Dalhousie who was the Governor-General. It was the pro-imperialist approach to expand the realm of the British Kingdom in India. It was used by him to annex the independent Indian States. Basically, it was an idea to annex those states which have no heir means states have no heir they get lapsed the right of ruling and it will not be reverted by adoption.

9. Who is the writer of Neel Darpan, the Bengali play?

Ans. Dinabandhu Mitra wrote the Bengali play named Neel Darpan.

10. Where is Shirui National Park (SNP) located?

Ans. It is located in the state of Manipur in India. It was established in 1982.

11. Who is popularly known as the father of modern medicine?

Ans. Hippocrates is considered to be the father of modern medicine.

12. Who was the first chairman of the National Commission for Women?

Ans. Jayanti Patnaik was the first chairman of the National Commission for Women.

13. What is Manganin?

Ans. Manganin is an alloy of copper, manganese, and nickel. It has virtually zero temperature coefficient of resistance.

14. Nokrek Biosphere Reserve is located in which state of India?

Ans. Nokrek Biosphere Reserve is located in Meghalaya.

15. Name the sport that is associated with the Ryder Cup?

Ans. Ryder Cup is related to Men's Golf.

Solve| 50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 9

16. Who discovered Nickel?

Baron Axel Fredrik Cronstedt, a Swedish chemist and mineralogist, prepared an impure sample from an ore containing niccolite (nickel arsenide).

17. What is the RoDTEP Scheme?

Ans. RoDTEP stands for the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme. The scheme would refund to exporters the embedded central, state, and local duties or taxes that were so far not been rebated or refunded. Therefore, placing India's exports at a disadvantage. Under the scheme, the rebate would not be available in respect of duties and taxes already exempted, or remitted, or credited.

18. What do you mean by Etchplain?

Ans. It is a plain that is formed in a place where the bedrock undergoes a considerable amount of subsurface weathering, corrosion, and decomposition deep underneath in a process commonly referred to as etching.

19. When was the Indian National Congress (INC) founded?

Ans. INC was founded on December 28, 1885, on the premises of the Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit School in Bombay. It was presided over by W.C. Banerjee and attended by 72 delegates. A.O. Hume played an instrumental role in the foundation of INC.

20. What is the difference between White Gold and Yellow Gold?

Ans. White Gold is more durable than Yellow Gold.

21. The disease "Karnal bunt" is found in which cereals?

Ans. Wheat

22. Who was the last Mughal Emperor of India?

Ans. Bahadur Shah II, also known as Bahadur Shah Zafar, was the last Mughal emperor of India. He was a poet, a musician, and a calligrapher. He was more of an aesthete than a political leader. He was born on October 24, 1775, in Delhi and died on November 7, 1862, in Rangoon [now Yangon], Myanmar.

READ| List of the Great Mughal Emperors of India

23. In which Indian state is the Harauti language spoken?

Ans. Harauti also known as Hadauti or Hadoti is a Rajasthani language.

24. What do you understand by Freight on Board?

Ans. It is also known as Free on Board (FOB) which is a term used to indicate who is liable for goods damaged or destroyed during shipping. This term affects the buyer's inventory cost adding liability for shipped goods and increasing inventory costs and reducing net income.

25. What is the theme of World Haemophilia Day 2022?

Ans. The theme of World Haemophilia Day 2022 is "Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress. Engaging your government, integrating inherited bleeding disorders into national policy". World Haemophilia Day is observed on April 17 to spread awareness about haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. The day is celebrated in honour of Frank Schnabel, who was the founder of the World Federation of Haemophilia.

Solve| 50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 8

GK Quiz for Class 12: MCQs

1. Which of the following were the Moderate leaders?

A. W. C Banerjee

B. Gopal Krishna Gokhale

C. R.C. Dutt

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: The first or early phase of Indian Nationalism is also termed as Moderate Phase (1885-1905). Moderate leaders were W.C Banerjee, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, R.C Dutt, Ferozeshah Mehta, George Yule, etc.

2. Which of the following are the symptoms of Haemophilia?

A. Big bruises

B. Bleeding into muscles and joints

C. Both A and B

D. Neither A nor B

Ans. C

Explanation: Haemophilia is a medical condition that is mostly inherited. In this, the ability of the blood to clot is severely reduced. Therefore, a minor injury can cause severe bleeding. Symptoms are big bruises, bleeding into muscles and joints, spontaneous bleeding, etc.

3. In which of the following states Hornbill festival is celebrated?

A. Nagaland

B. Manipur

C. Himachal Pradesh

D. Sikkim

Ans. A

Explanation: Hornbill festival is celebrated in Nagaland.

4. Consider the following statements.

1. 1905 – Congress session in Banaras. Presided over by Gopal Krishan Gokhale.

2. 1906 – Congress Session in Calcutta. Presided over by Dadabhai Naroji.

3. 1907 – Congress Session in Surat on the bank of the river Tapti. Presided over by Pherozeshah Mehta

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. 1 and 2

C. 2 and 3

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation:

1905 – Congress session in Banaras. Presided over by Gopal Krishan Gokhale.

1906 – Congress Session in Calcutta. Presided over by Dadabhai Naroji.

1907 – Congress Session in Surat on the bank of the river Tapti. Presided over by Pherozeshah Mehta

5. Consider the following statements regarding ICOMOS.

1. It is a global non-governmental organization associated with UNESCO.

2. It is located in the United States.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. A

Explanation: ICOMOS stands for the International Council on Monuments and Sites. It is a global non-governmental organization associated with UNESCO. It is located in Paris, France.

6. Who of the following is the chairman of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee?

A. President

B. Prime Minister

C. Home Minister

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: Home Minister is the chairman of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Solve| 60+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 6

7. On which of the following principles electron microscope work?

A. Faraday's law of Electromagnetic induction

B. Quantum phenomena

C. Wave Nature of electrons

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: Electron microscope works on the principle of the wave nature of electrons.

8. Low clouds are also known as .......

A. Cumulus

B. Stratus

C. Stratocumulus

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: Low-level clouds (cumulus, stratus, stratocumulus) that lie below 6,500 feet.

9. Which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. On 12 November 1930, First Round Table Conference was held.

2. On 5th March 1931, Gandhi Irwin Pact was signed.

3. On 23rd March 1931, the Trial of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

A. 1 and 2

B. 2 and 3

C. 1 and 3

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation:

On 12 November 1930, First Round Table Conference was held.

On 5th March 1931, Gandhi Irwin Pact was signed.

On 23rd March 1931, the Trial of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev

10. Consider the following statements regarding the India Meteorological Department (IMD)?

1. It was established in 1890.

2. It is an agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. B

Explanation: IMD was established in 1875. It is an agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

11. With which of the following enzymes do cows digest cellulose?

A. beta-amylase

B. gamma-fructose

C. alpha-lactase

D. beta-galactose

Ans. A

Explanation: Cows digest cellulose with the help of beta-amylase.

12. In which of the following state, Mekadatu Dam is located?

A. Tamil Nadu

B. Jharkhand

C. Telangana

D. Karnataka

Ans. D

Explanation: Mekadatu Dam is located in Karnataka.

Solve| 50+ GK Questions and Answers for Class 5

13. Consider the following statements regarding the structure of cells.

1. Plasma Membrane is the outer covering of each cell. It is present in cells of plants, animals, and microorganisms.

2. Cell Wall occurs in animals and is present outside the plasma membrane.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. A

Explanation: Plasma Membrane is the outer covering of each cell. It is present in cells of plants, animals, and microorganisms. Cell Wall occurs in plants and is present outside the plasma membrane.

14. What is Puthandu?

A. It is also known as Puthuvarudam or Tamil New Year.

B. The date of the festival is set with the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, as the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.

Select the correct answer

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: Puthandu is also known as Puthuvarudam or Tamil New Year. The date of the festival is set with the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, as the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.

15. Name a Prime Minister of India who did not face the Parliament?

A. Morarji Desai

B. Charan Singh

C. Gulzari Lal Nanda

D. None of the above

Ans. B

Explanation: Charan Singh was the only PM who did not face the Parliament.

READ| List of all Prime Ministers of India (1947-2022)

16. Which of the following books is/are written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar?

A. The Problem of the Rupee: Its origin and its solution

B. Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development

C. The Annihilation of Caste

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: All the above-mentioned books are written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

17. Consider the following statements.

1. In 1945 – Shimla Conference or Wavell Plan was proposed by Lord Wavell to solve the political deadlock.

2. In 1946, Cabinet Mission Plan was announced by PM Clement Attlee.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: In 1945 – Shimla Conference or Wavell Plan was proposed by Lord Wavell to solve the political deadlock. In 1946, Cabinet Mission Plan was announced by PM Clement Attlee.

18. In which of the following year Prevention of Money Laundering Act was passed?

A. 2001

B. 2002

C. 2003

D. 2004

Ans. B

Explanation: Prevention of Money Laundering Act was passed in 2002.

19. Consider the following statements regarding Naba Barsha.

1. It is the celebration of the new year in West Bengal as per the Bengali Calendar.

2. It is also popularly known as the PoilaBaisakh.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: Naba Barsha is the celebration of the new year in West Bengal as per the Bengali Calendar. It is also popularly known as the PoilaBaisakh.

20. What is Neptune?

1. It is a coastal anti-ship cruise missile.

2. It is capable of the destruction of naval vessels in a range of 300 km.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: Neptune is a coastal anti-ship cruise missile. It is capable of the destruction of naval vessels in a range of 300 km.

Solve| General Knowledge for Kids: Check 100+ Simple GK Questions and Answers