List of Indian National Congress Sessions, Contributions & Resolutions

The Indian National Congress was formed when 72 delegates from all the presidencies and provinces of India met at Bombay from 28 to 30 December 1885. Allan Octavian Hume, a retired British official in India, played a leading role in the formation of the congress.

The first president of the congress was Womesh Chandra Banerjee. The objectives of the congress, as stated by him, were to bring together leaders from different parts of the country to remove all possible prejudices of race, religion and region, to discuss important problems facing the country, and to decide on the activities that the Indian leaders should take up. The congress passed nine resolutions which demanded changes in British policy and reforms in administration.

Aim and Objectives of the Congress (INC)

  • Promotion of the friendship among the countrymen.
  • Development and consolidation of feeling of national unity irrespective of race, caste, religion and provinces.
  • Formation of popular demands and presentation before the Government through petitions.
  • Training and organisation of public opinion.
  • Consolidation of sentiments of national unity.
  • Recording of the opinions of educated classes on pressing problems.
  • Laying down lines for future course of action in public interest.

Sessions of Indian National Congress

Year

Venue

President

1885, 1882

Bombay , Allahabad

W.C.Bannerji

1886

Calcutta

Dadabhai Naoroji

1893

Lahore

"

1906

Calcutta

"

1887

Madras

Badruddin Tyyabji (fist Muslim President)

1888

Allahabad

George Yule (first English President)

1889

Bombay

Sir William Wedderburn

1890

Calcutta

Sir Feroze S.Mehta

1895, 1902

Poona , Ahmedabad

S.N.Banerjee

1905

Banaras

G.K.Gokhale

1907, 1908

Surat , Madras

Rasbehari Ghosh

1909

Lahore

M.M.Malviya

1916

Lucknow

A.C.Majumdar (Re-union of the Congress)

1917

Calcutta

Annie Besant (first woman President)

1919

Amritsar

Motilal Nehru

1920

Calcutta (sp.session)

Lala Lajpat Rai

1921,1922

Ahmedabad, Gaya

C.R.Das

1923

Delhi (sp.session)

Abdul Kalam Azad (youngest President)

1924

Belgaon

M.K.Gandhi

1925

Kanpur

Sarojini Naidu (first Indian woman President)

1928

Calcutta

Motilal Nehru (first All India Youth  Congress Formed)

1929

Lahore

J.L.Nehru (Poorna Swaraj resolution was passed)

1931

Karachi

Vallabhbhai Patel (Here, resolution on Fundamental rightsand the National Economic Program was passed)

1932, 1933

Delhi , Calcutta

(Session Banned)

1934

Bombay

Rajendra Prasad

1936

Lucknow

J.L.Nehru

1937

Faizpur

J.L.Nehru (first session in a village)

1938

Haripura

S.C.Bose (a National Planning Committed set-up underJ.L.Nehru).

1939

Tripuri

S.C.Bose was re-elected but had to resign due to protestby Gandhiji (as Gandhiji supported Dr.Pattabhi Sitaramayya). Rajendra Prasadwas appointed in his place.

1940

Ramgarh

Abdul Kalam Azad

1946

Meerut

Acharya J.B.Kriplani

1948

Jaipur

Dr.Pattabhi Sitaramayya.

