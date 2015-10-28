List of Indian National Congress Sessions, Contributions & Resolutions

The Indian National Congress was formed when 72 delegates from all the presidencies and provinces of India met at Bombay form 28 to 30 December 1885. Allan Octavian Hume, a retired British official in India, played a leading role in the formation of the congress. He established contact with the some of the most important Indian leader all over the country and received their cooperation in forming the congress. Some of the important leaders, who attended this first session of the congress which was held at the Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College, were Dadabhai Naoroji, Kashinath Trimbak Telang, Pherozeshah Mehta, S.Subramania Iyer, P. Ananda Charlu, Dinshaw Edalji Wacha, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, G. Subramania Iyer, M. Veeraraghavarchariar, N.G. Chandavarkar, Rahmatullah M. Sayani, and Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee. An important leader who was absent was Surendranath Banerjee. He had convened a national conference around the same time at Calcutta.

The significance of the formation of the first national political organization in India was immediately realized. Barely a week after the session ended, a Calcutta newspaper, The Indian mirror, wrote, the first national congress at Bombay forms an important chapter in the history of British rule in India. The day on which it opened, namely, the 28th December 1885, will form a red letter day in the annals of the national progress of the native races. It is the nucleus of a future parliament for our country, and will lead to good of inconceivable magnitude for our countrymen. It was the day in which we, for the first time, met all our brothers of Madras, Bombay, the North-Western provinces and the Punjab, under the roof of the Gokul Das Tejpal Sanskrit college congress. From the date of this congress we may well count the more rapid development of national progress in India in future.

The first president of the congress was Womesh Chandra Banerjee. The objectives of the congress, as stated by him, were to bring together leaders from different parts of the country to remove all possible prejudices of race, religion and region, to discuss important problems facing the country, and to decide on the activities that the Indian leaders should take up. The congress passed nine resolutions which demanded changes in British policy and reforms in administration.

Aim and Objectives of the Congress (INC)

Promotion of the friendship among the countrymen.

Development and consolidation of feeling of national unity irrespective of race, caste, religion and provinces.

Formation of popular demands and presentation before the Government through petitions.

Training and organisation of public opinion.

Consolidation of sentiments of national unity.

Recording of the opinions of educated classes on pressing problems.

Laying down lines for future course of action in public interest.

Year Venue President 1885, 1882 Bombay , Allahabad W.C.Bannerji 1886 Calcutta Dadabhai Naoroji 1893 Lahore " 1906 Calcutta " 1887 Madras Badruddin Tyyabji (fist Muslim President) 1888 Allahabad George Yule (first English President) 1889 Bombay Sir William Wedderburn 1890 Calcutta Sir Feroze S.Mehta 1895, 1902 Poona , Ahmedabad S.N.Banerjee 1905 Banaras G.K.Gokhale 1907, 1908 Surat , Madras Rasbehari Ghosh 1909 Lahore M.M.Malviya 1916 Lucknow A.C.Majumdar (Re-union of the Congress) 1917 Calcutta Annie Besant (first woman President) 1919 Amritsar Motilal Nehru 1920 Calcutta (sp.session) Lala Lajpat Rai 1921,1922 Ahmedabad, Gaya C.R.Das 1923 Delhi (sp.session) Abdul Kalam Azad (youngest President) 1924 Belgaon M.K.Gandhi 1925 Kanpur Sarojini Naidu (first Indian woman President) 1928 Calcutta Motilal Nehru (first All India Youth Congress Formed) 1929 Lahore J.L.Nehru (Poorna Swaraj resolution was passed) 1931 Karachi Vallabhbhai Patel (Here, resolution on Fundamental rightsand the National Economic Program was passed) 1932, 1933 Delhi , Calcutta (Session Banned) 1934 Bombay Rajendra Prasad 1936 Lucknow J.L.Nehru 1937 Faizpur J.L.Nehru (first session in a village) 1938 Haripura S.C.Bose (a National Planning Committed set-up underJ.L.Nehru). 1939 Tripuri S.C.Bose was re-elected but had to resign due to protestby Gandhiji (as Gandhiji supported Dr.Pattabhi Sitaramayya). Rajendra Prasadwas appointed in his place. 1940 Ramgarh Abdul Kalam Azad 1946 Meerut Acharya J.B.Kriplani 1948 Jaipur Dr.Pattabhi Sitaramayya.

