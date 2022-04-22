Earth Day 2022: When and Why is Earth Day celebrated?

Mahatma Gandhi once said that "nature has enough resources to fulfill the needs of the human being but it can't fulfill the greed of the humans".

As scientific innovations are taking place around the world, the pace of environmental degradation is also increasing. So to increase awareness about environmental degradation some individuals and institutions have come forward for this good cause.

Earth Day was founded by American senator Gaylord Nelson in the form of environmental education. This day commenced on April 22, 1970 and today more than 1 billion people in 192 countries of the world are celebrating Earth Day. Earth Day is now a global event each year; it is the largest civic-focused day of action in the world.

Earth Day 2022: Theme

The theme of Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In Our Planet".

The theme of Earth Day 2021 was "Restore Our Earth".

Earth Day Network (EDN), the organization that leads Earth Day worldwide, has chosen the theme of Earth Day-2018, "End Plastic Pollution". Earth Day Network is educating millions of people about the health and other risks associated with the use and disposal of plastics, including pollution of our oceans, water, and wildlife, and about the growing body of evidence that plastic waste is creating serious global problems.

Why is Earth Day observed in the month of April only?

April 22 has become an important date as this is spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. In the USA; “spring break” is observed so schools are closed.

The first Earth Day celebrations took place in two thousand colleges and universities, roughly 10,000 primary and secondary schools, and hundreds of communities across the United States.

In April 1970, around 20 million Americans come out into the spring sunshine for peaceful demonstrations in favour of environmental reform. In April month; other countries of the world have good weather to take part in the demonstration like in India schools and colleges are closed and the weather is also very nice.

How is Earth Day named?

Gaylord Nelson said that he had taken the help of his friends in deciding on the name of Earth Day. Julian Koenig was on Nelson's organizing committee said that the idea came to him by the coincidence of his birthday with the day selected, April 22; "Earth Day" rhyming with "birthday," the connection seemed natural.

Ron Cobb created an ecology symbol and published it on October 25, 1969. The symbol was a combination of the letters "E" and "O" taken from the words "Environment" and "Organism", respectively. Later on, this symbol associated with Earth Day. The theme for Earth Day 2020 was climate action.



The factors that destroy the Earth's environment are as follows

1. Polyethylene is one of the most polluting elements of the world. Plastic pollution is poisoning our land and oceans, injuring marine life, and affecting our health. The theme of Earth Day- 2018 is also based on plastic pollution "End Plastic Pollution".

The theme of Earth Day 2019: Protect Our Species AND The theme for Earth Day 2020 was 'climate action'.



2. Deforestation for commercial purposes

3. Lesser awareness in the mass about the environmental protection around the world

4. Exploiting the nature of the human being. The human wants to fulfill his greed from nature, which is next to impossible.

5. The neutrality of the environment protection laws all over the world.

In the year 2020, the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day was celebrated.

Air pollution is commonly accepted as the smell of prosperity. If indiscriminate destruction of forests continues for some more years and the world leaders keep enjoying the butter cake in the international summits instead of having a serious discussion on the environmental issues then very soon the earth will turn into a fireball again.

Finally, it can be said that real Earth Day will be observed on the day when we convert this earth into a safer place for our coming generations.

