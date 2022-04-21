Earth Day Quiz 2022, check important GK Questions and Answers on nature Earth

Earth Day 2022: It is observed every year throughout the world. We have published a set of 10 questions on earth day; this set is essential for various competitive exams to be held in India.

1. What is the theme of Earth Day 2022?

(a) Invest in our Planet

(b) To preserve and protect our Planet

(c) Everyone accountable for Planet Earth

(d) Restore our Earth

Answer. a

Explanation: The theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest in our Planet". This is the time to preserve and protect our health, our families, and our livelihoods. On this day, we need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably).

2. Consider the following statements.

1. Sustainable Fashion refers to a clothing supply chain that is ecologically and socially responsible.

2. The fashion industry is responsible for over 8% of total greenhouse gas emissions.

Which of the following statements is/are correct.

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. c

Explanation: Sustainable Fashion refers to a clothing supply chain that is ecologically and socially responsible. Also, the fashion industry is responsible for over 8% of total greenhouse gas emissions.

3. When is Earth Day observed?

(a) 20 March

(b) 22 April

(c) 5 June

(d) 24 September

Answer:b

Explanation: Earth Day is observed on 22 April every year. This day is celebrated to initiate efforts to save the earth.

4. When was the first Earth Day observed?

(a) 1992

(b) 2001

(c) 1970

(d) 1982

Answer:c

Explanation: First earth day was observed on April 22, 1970. In 2020 we are celebrating 50 years of its inception.

5. Who is called the father of Earth Day?

(a) Gaylord Nelson

(b) Vandana Shiva

(c) Wangari Maathai

(d) Mark Boyle

Answer: a

Explanation: Earth Day was founded by American senator Gaylord Nelson for environmental education.

6. What was the theme of Earth Day 2020?

(a) Rhyming with nature

(b) End Plastic Pollution

(c) Save our species

(d) Climate action

Answer:d

Explanation: The theme of Earth Day 2020 was 'Climate action'. While the theme for the 2019 earth day was 'Save our species'.

7. Earth Day is an......event.

(a) Annual Event

(b) Two Year event

(c) Three-year event

(d) Four-year event

Answer: a

Explanation: Earth Day is an annual event celebrated by more than 1 billion people in 192 countries.

8. The first Earth Day celebrations took place in......

(a) Sweden

(b) USA

(c) Switzerland

(d) Japan

Answer: b

Explanation: The first Earth Day celebrations took place in the USA. This day brought around 20 million Americans out of their home to have a peaceful demonstration of environmental reform.

9. Which is a more appropriate reason to observe the earth day every year?

(a) To Support environmental protection

(b) To protect the species

(c) To save the ozone layer

(d) None of the above

Answer: a

Explanation: Earth Day is observed for the support of environmental protection. This support includes all types of efforts which essential for environmental protection.

10. Which of the following theme is not matched correctly?

(a) “Environmental and Climate Literacy: 2017

(b) Climate action:2020

(c) Save our species:2019

(d) End Plastic Pollution:2021

Answer: d

Explanation:'End Plastic Pollution' was the theme of 2018. While the theme of earth day 2020 was 'Climate action.'

