Earth Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Slogans, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems, and more

Earth Day 2021: The day is observed on 22 April to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis and environmental degradation and the need for immediate action. This year's theme is 'Restore Our Earth'. The theme focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative ideas that can restore the world’s ecosystems. It is our duty to Restore Our Earth because we live on it. Also, a healthy planet is not just an option but is a necessity.

Earth Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed.” - Mahatma Gandhi

2. “A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children.” - John James Audubon

3. “The ultimate test of man’s conscience may be his willingness to sacrifice something today for future generations whose words of thanks will not be heard.” - Gaylord Nelson

4. “I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.” - Mother Teresa

5. “He that plants trees love others besides himself.” -Thomas Fuller

6. Ahh, Earth Day, the only day of the year where being able to hacky-sack will get you laid. –Jon Stewart

7. “The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” - Lady Bird Johnson

8. “The Earth is what we all have in common.” - Wendell Berry

9. “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” - George Bernard Shaw

10. “One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.” - Leo Tolstoy

11. “The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations.”- John Paul II

12. “What makes earth feel like hell is our expectation that it should feel like heaven.” - Chuck Palahniuk

13. “Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty.” - John Ruskin

14. “Like music and art, love of nature is a common language that can transcend political or social boundaries.” - Jimmy Carter

15. “Nothing is more beautiful than the loveliness of the woods before sunrise.” - George Washington Carver

16. “What’s the use of a fine house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on.” - Henry David Thoreau

18. “What you take from the earth, you must give back. That's nature's way.” - Chris d'Lacey

19. “To me a lush carpet of pine needles or spongy grass is more welcome than the most luxurious Persian rug.” - Helen Keller

20. “A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.”- Franklin D. Roosevelt

When and Why is Earth Day celebrated?

Earth Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. We are mere temporary visitors on this planet. We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from the future generation. Happy Earth Day!

2. The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved. Happy Earth Day wishes!

3. Mother Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed. Happy Earth Day!

4. You don’t have to be a Superman, be Captain Planet! Let’s save the mother earth together.

5. On this day, let’s do our parts and make the earth greener and more liveable. Warm Wishes on Earth Day.

6. Let us take a vow to protect mother earth by doing our parts. Every small effort counts. Happy Earth Day!

7. Create a greener world before it becomes a fantasy to our next generation. Happy Earth Day!

8. Let the trees grow freely as you do on this earth. Save the planet in whatever way you can. Happy Earth Day!

9. Preserve mother earth and make it a better place for our children. Warm wishes on this earth day to you and your family.

10. Live in each season as it passes; breathes the air, drinks the drink, tastes the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the Earth. Happy Earth Day!

11. We are already very late and therefore, we must waste no time anymore in saving our planet. Happy Earth Day!

12. Let us celebrate Earth Day by promising ourselves to contribute towards saving Earth and nurturing it for a better tomorrow.

13. Take good care of your Earth Earth Protect us We must Protect it too. Happy Earth Day!

14. The proper use of science is not to conquer nature but to live in it. Happy Earth Day!

15. We have forgotten how to be good guests, how to walk lightly on the earth as its other creatures do. Warm Wishes on Earth Day.

Earth Day 2021: Slogans

1. Go green, go vegan, save the planet!

2. Every day is earth day and every day is a ray of hope!

3. Saving earth is the only dream you should chase right now!

4. Earth Day #PerfectPlanet

5. Save a planet. Start with the one your standing on!

6. No one owns the Earth - Earth Day, everyday.

7. A clean earth is a happy earth!

8. Think green, keep it clean

9. Reuse & recycle, save our planet, think green

10. Give a hoot — don’t pollute

11. Think green not grey on Earth Day

12. The Earth: Love it or leave it

13. Pollution is not a solution.

14. One Earth, One Chance.

15. Lend a Hand to save the Land

Earth Day 2021: Poems

1.

Everyday Is Earth Day

Every day is earth day,

Or at least it should be.

We should take steps every day

to save our planet, don't you agree?

Try walking when it's practical,

And skip driving a car.

It will help cut down emissions

And raise air quality by far.

Reuse, renew, recycle,

Think of how much you throw away.

Our earth can only hold so much trash,

One day there'll be the devil to pay.

And when it comes to littering,

It's not enough to clean up after yourself.

Leave places better than you find them,

And pick up litter left by someone else.

Don't spray your garden with pesticides,

Protect the birds and the bees.

Choose natural ways of deterring pests,

That won't carry poisons in the breeze.

These are easy things we all can do,

To protect the earth for future generations.

If we continue to ignore all the warning signs,

We'll face sad and irreversible ramifications.

By Kelly Roper

2.

In Celebration of Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day,

Why not plant a tree?

It will produce fresh air,

And be a joy for all to see.

In celebration of Earth Day,

Go and visit a local park.

Get back in touch with nature,

Its sites and sounds in light and dark.

In celebration of Earth Day

Try to be more aware,

Of how your actions affect this world

And devote yourself to its care.

By Kelly Roper

3.

Earth Day

I am the Earth

And the Earth is me.

Each blade of grass,

Each honey tree,

Each bit of mud,

And stick and stone

Is blood and muscle,

Skin and bone.

And just as I

Need every bit

Of me to make

My body fit,

So Earth needs

Grass and stone and tree

And things that grow here

Naturally.

That’s why we

Celebrate this day.

That’s why across

The world we say:

As long as life,

As dear, as free,

I am the Earth

And the Earth is me.

By Jane Yolen

