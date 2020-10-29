Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020: Date, History, Significance and Celebration

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day 2020: The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He played an important role in uniting India. He is also famous as an Iron Man of India and as one of the founding leaders of the Republic of India.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: History

In 2014, the Government of India introduced Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day with an aim to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. He is always remembered for his extraordinary works for the country and no doubt, he worked hard in keeping India united.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, by paying tribute to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue and flagging of a program which was known as 'Run For Unity' in New Delhi. Run for unity was held to spread awareness about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to Indian history.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Significance

As per a statement by the Home Ministry, the day provides "an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity, and security of our country”.

India is a diverse nation so it is very important to maintain unity. The Government of India has constructed a huge statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the Narmada River in Gujarat in memory of the Iron Man of India.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Celebration

In 2019, on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Narendra Modi administered the National Unity Day Pledge at Statue of Unity in Kevadia. He also reviewed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by various police contingents from all over the country.

Pledge is "I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity, and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure the internal security of my country.”

Sardar Patel National Unity Award seeks to recognize notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India. On the occasion of National Unity Day (31st October), the award will be announced.

On this day, in several schools and colleges, a variety of cultural activities are also performed including banners, posters making, essay competition, speech reciting, quiz competition, paintings, debate, etc.

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

- The full name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel.

- He was born on 31 October, 1875 at Nadiad, Gujarat, India and died on 15 December, 1950 at Bombay.

- During the first three years of Indian independence, he served as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Information, and Minister of States.

- He attended primary school at Karamasad and high school at Petlad.

- He married at the age of 16, matriculated at 22, and passed the district pleader's examination due to which he was able to practice law.

- In Godhra, he set up an independent office of district pleader in 1900.

- In August 1910, he went to London for further studies.

- In 1913, he returned to India and settled in Ahmadabad and become the leading barrister in criminal law at the Ahmadabad bar.

- He served as the first Indian municipal commissioner of Ahmadabad from 1917 to 1924 and was elected as a municipal president from 1924 to 1928.

- In 1918, he made his first mark by a mass campaign of peasants, farmers, and landowners of Kaira, Gujarat, against the decision of the Bombay government. Despite crop failures due to heavy rains, the government wanted to collect full annual taxes.

- In 1928, he successfully led the Bardoli campaign and earned the title Sardar that is "leader".

- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the second candidate after Mahatma Gandhi to the presidency of the 1929 Lahore session of the Indian National Congress.

- In 1931, he presided over the Karachi session of the Indian National Congress.

- He was the first chairman and founder of the Edward Memorial High School Borsad (E.M.H.S) now, it is known as Jhaverbhai Dajibhai Patel High School.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel always worked hard to make India a United India (Ek Bharat). To create Shreshth Bharat or Foremost India, he requested the people of India to live together. Being the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, he played an important role in the integration of many Indian princely states to make an Indian federation.

