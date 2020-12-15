Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Remembering The Man Behind United India On His 70th Death Anniversary

Facts about Sardar Patel

Full Name: Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel

Date and Place of Birth: 31 October 1875, Nadiad, Gujarat, India

Death: December 15, 1950, Bombay [now Mumbai], Maharashtra, India (Age 75)

Father: Jhaverbhai Patel

Mother: Ladba Devi

Nickname: Sardar Patel, Iron Man, The Pioneer of All India Services

Education: Advocate (England)

Post: 1st Deputy Prime Minister of India (15 August 1947 – 15 December 1950)

Home Minister (15 August 1947 - 15 December 1950)

Children: Maniben Patel, Dahyabhai Patel

Biography of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Mr. Vallabhbhai Patel was the Indian barrister, politician and one of the leading figures of the country during the Indian freedom movement. During the first three years of Indian independence after 1947, he served as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister, Minister of Information and Minister of State.

In 2014, the Government of India decided to celebrate the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the "National Unity Day" to honour Sardar Patel's contribution to integrated India. Since then, on 31 October (date of birth of Sardar Patel) is celebrated as the "National Unity Day".

Apart from this, the world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity', was dedicated to him on 31 October 2018, which is about 182 meters (597 ft) high.

Education of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

He studied in a primary school in Karamasad and high school in Petlad. Sardar Patel took a long time to complete his school education. He passed his class 10th examination at the age of 22 years.

In August 1910, he moved to London for further studies where he completed the 36-month course of advocacy in just 30 months. He returned to India in 1913 and settled in Ahmedabad and became a barrister in criminal law at Ahmedabad bar.

From 1917 to 1924, Patel served as the first Indian municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad and he was the president of Municipality from 1924 to 1928.

Sardar Patel made his first mark in 1918 when he launched a movement with the help of farmers and zamindars of Kairana (Gujarat) against the decision of the Bombay Government to recover the tax even after the bad crop season.

In the year 1928, Patel successfully led the agitation of Zamindars of Bardoli against the increased taxes. After the successful leadership in the Bardoli, he was awarded the title of "Sardar", which means "Leader".

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to India's independence movement

During the 1930 Salt Satyagraha, Patel was sentenced to three months imprisonment. In March 1931, Patel headed the Karachi session of the Indian National Congress.

Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel had participated in Gandhi's individual disobedience, was arrested in 1940 and faced nine months imprisonment. Patel lost more than 20 pounds of weight during his period in jail.

During Quit India Movement (1942), Sardar Patel was arrested and imprisoned from 1942 to 1945 at the fort in Ahmednagar.

He led the Congress Party in the 1937 elections and was a major contender for the post of Congress President for 1937 but due to Gandhi's pressure, Patel withdrew his nomination and Jawaharlal Nehru was elected as the Congress President.

Patel was once again the leading candidate for the post of President of the Indian National Congress but Gandhi once again intervened and Jawaharlal Nehru was elected as the President of the Congress.

After this, Nehru was invited by the British Government to form the Interim Government. If Sardar Patel would have been elected as the President of the Congress, perhaps Sardar Patel could have been the first Prime Minister of the country.

Death of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Patel passed away on 15 December 1950, at Birla House in Bombay (present-day Mumbai) following a massive heart attack. He was awarded the highest civilian award of India,' Bharat Ratna' posthumously (1991). 15 December 2020 marks his 70th death anniversary.

