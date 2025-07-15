PU LLB Entrance Result 2025 Released at results.puexam.in; Download Scorecard Here

Panjab University (PU) has announced the PU LLB Exam 2025 result. Students who gave the law entrance exam can check their result at results.puexam.in. The university will prepare a merit list of students who scored at least 20% marks in the exam. For students in reserved categories, the passing marks are 15%.

This exam was for joining the 3-year LLB course (Bachelor of Laws). Based on the marks, students will get seats in the following colleges:

Department of Laws, PU Chandigarh

PU Regional Centre, Muktsar

University Institute of Laws, PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana

University Institute of Legal Studies, PU Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur

Students can fill the online admission form and pay the counselling fee of ₹300 till July 17, 2025. To confirm admission, students must submit their original mark sheets, ID proof, character certificate, and category certificate (if needed).