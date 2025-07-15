Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
PU LLB Entrance Result 2025 Released at results.puexam.in; Download Scorecard Here

Panjab University has announced the PU LLB 2025 result. Students can check their result on results.puexam.in. Those scoring at least 20% (15% for reserved categories) can get admission in LLB colleges. If two students have the same marks, graduation marks, previous class marks, and age will be used to decide rank. Admissions are based fully on entrance exam marks, with negative marking for wrong answers.

Jul 15, 2025, 14:16 IST
PU LLB Entrance Result 2025
Panjab University (PU) has announced the PU LLB Exam 2025 result. Students who gave the law entrance exam can check their result at results.puexam.in. The university will prepare a merit list of students who scored at least 20% marks in the exam. For students in reserved categories, the passing marks are 15%.

This exam was for joining the 3-year LLB course (Bachelor of Laws). Based on the marks, students will get seats in the following colleges:

  • Department of Laws, PU Chandigarh

  • PU Regional Centre, Muktsar

  • University Institute of Laws, PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana

  • University Institute of Legal Studies, PU Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur

Students can fill the online admission form and pay the counselling fee of ₹300 till July 17, 2025. To confirm admission, students must submit their original mark sheets, ID proof, character certificate, and category certificate (if needed).

PU LLB Result 2025: Tie-Breaking Rules

If two students get the same marks in the PU LLB entrance exam 2025, Panjab University will follow these simple rules to decide who gets a higher rank:

  • The student with more marks in their last degree (graduation) will get a higher rank.

  • If still tied, marks from the previous class will be checked.

  • If still tied, the older student will get the higher rank.

The PU LLB entrance test marks will count 100% for admission. Each right answer gives 1 mark, but for each wrong answer, 1/4 mark will be cut.

Students from SC, ST, BC, and PwD categories get a 5% relaxation in passing marks.

