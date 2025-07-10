MP Board Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Scorecard Release Soon at mpbse.nic.in, Check Expected Date and Time

MP Board Supplementary Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be releasing the results of the Class 10 and 12 supplemental exams by the end of July 2025. The link for students to check the results will be available on its official website - mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board supplementary Exams were conducted from June 17 to July 5 and two evaluation phases concluded on July 20. Results are still pending for about 3.3 lakh students, which is crucial for Class 12 students who are having trouble getting into colleges. Students can check their results on mpbse.nic.in by entering their roll number.

MP Board Supplementary Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the Results of the Class 10 and 12 supplemental exams by the end of July 2025. The results of MPBSE 10th 12th compartment exam 2025 will be available on the official website at mpbse.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check the results through the link on the official website. MP board conducted the compartment exams on June 17 and July 5, 2025.Two stages of evaluation ended on July 20. IT must be noted that the results of almost 3.3 lakh students is still pending. Students can use their roll number to check their results on mpbse.nic.in. Currently, these papers are being evaluated in two phases. The first phase commenced earlier this month and is scheduled to end on July 11. The second phase will be between July 12 and 20. Approximately 10 lakh answer sheets of students who were not able to clear one or more subjects in the main board examinations of March are under process for evaluation. MPBSE officials stated that results will be declared almost immediately after evaluation is completed. The ending of the results declaration process has put many Class 12 students in a bind, as the college admission process in the state is already on the third round, and currently, college level counselling is being conducted, which has prevented many students from securing admission owing to uncertainty regarding results.

How to Check the Results of the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exams? Students can view their results on the official MPBSE website (mpbse.nic.in) or other official websites following the results' announcement. To see the results, follow the steps listed below: Visit MPBSE's official webpage at mpbse.nic.in.

To view the results of the Class 10 or Class 12 supplemental exams, click the link.

Enter your roll number and further information as asked.

Select "Submit" from the menu.

The screen will display your outcome. MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exams: Evaluation Process The evaluation's first phase, which started a few weeks ago, is set to conclude on July 11. July 12–20 is when the second stage will take place. According to officials, about 10 lakh answer sheets from students who performed poorly in one or more subjects on the March main board exams are being evaluated.

MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exams: Expected Date And Time According to MPBSE authorities, the results should be announced shortly after the evaluation process is complete. "The evaluation process is proceeding as planned, and we anticipate completion by July 20. By the end of the month, we hope to make the results public," MPBSE Chief Systems Officer Bhupesh Gupta stated. What’s Next Steps for Students? Following the results announcement, students can pick up their grade reports and proceed with their further education. MPBSE supports academic improvement and advancement, as evidenced by its efforts to give students a second opportunity. Initiatives And Impact To Support Students The delay in result announcements has only created confusion among students of Class 12, particularly, as Gujarat is already at the third round of the college admissions process. Several students are stuck in limbo, unable to get admissions, as the results were delayed. Such students would be given normal marksheets, while Class 10 students would be eligible for provisional admission in class 11. Successful Class 12 students could be given conditional admission to UG courses, pending final results declaration

The supplementary exam scheme is a new initiative from the MPBSE to give students a second chance during the same academic year, according to the National Education Policy 2020. The supplementary exam has also been implemented to help reduce the dropout rate in schools and help students overcome any academic issues they may be facing. Of the more than 500,000 students who failed in the regular exam, 330,000 students chose to take supplementary exams under the new provision. MPBSE 2025: Revaluation Outcome for Affected Applicants For 20 students who were mistakenly given the class 10 English question paper rather than the class 12 at the Government Naveen Umavi test center in the capital, the authorities will also be announcing the MP Board class 12 reassessment result 2025. It was not necessary for these impacted pupils to take the MPBSE compartment exam in 2025, and they are probably going to receive the average scores.