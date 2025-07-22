IAF Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025; Check Latest Pattern and Marking Scheme

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025: TheIndian Air Force selects Agniveer through a two-phase selection process which includes an online test in Phase 1. Air Force Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025 is outlined in the official notification by the Indian Air Force. It comprises multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Understanding the Air Force Agniveervayu paper pattern will provide insight into the section-wise weightage, subjects covered in each paper, and the duration of the exam. This knowledge will enable candidates to devise an effective preparation strategy, enhancing their chances of success. The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus mainly consists of four subjects: Physics, Maths, English, and Reasoning Ability & General Awareness (RAGA). The paper will have questions from these subjects, depending on the group you applied to. The selected Agniveer will serve in the Indian Air Force for four years. After completing four years of service 25% of Agniveers will be enrolled as regular carders in the Indian Air Force based on organisational requirements.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025 The Indian Air Force conducts written exams online in phase 1 of the two-phase selection process. To excel in the exam, it is essential to understand the latest Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025. This will provide insights into the number of questions per subject, section-wise weightage, and other important details. The Indian Air Force conducts the Agniveervayu exam in three groups depending on the post for which the candidate applies. The comprehensive group-wise breakdown and exam pattern are provided here. This breakdown offers valuable insights into significant topics within the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus, aiding you in creating effective preparation strategies for the exam. Group 1: Science Subjects Subject Number of Questions Marks Duration (In Minutes) Physics 25 25 20 Maths 25 25 20 English 20 20 20 Total 70 70 60

Group 2: Other than Science Subjects Subject Number of Questions Marks Duration (In Minutes) English 20 20 20 RAGA 30 30 25 Total 50 50 45 Group 3: Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects Subject Number of Questions Marks Duration (In Minutes) Physics 25 25 20 Maths 25 25 20 English 20 20 20 RAGA 30 30 25 Total 100 100 85 Air Force Agniveervayu Exam 2025 Marking Scheme As per the marking scheme given in the official notification, each correct answer will earn 1 mark, and there is a 0.25 mark penalty for incorrect answers. Moreover, no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions. Response Marks Correct Response 1 Incorrect Response -0.25 Unattempted Question 0