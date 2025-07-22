IAF Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025; Check Latest Pattern and Marking Scheme

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025: TheIndian Air Force selects Agniveer through a two-phase selection process which includes an online test in Phase 1. Air Force Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025 is outlined in the official notification by the Indian Air Force. It comprises multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Understanding the Air Force Agniveervayu paper pattern will provide insight into the section-wise weightage, subjects covered in each paper, and the duration of the exam. This knowledge will enable candidates to devise an effective preparation strategy, enhancing their chances of success. The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus mainly consists of four subjects: Physics, Maths, English, and Reasoning Ability & General Awareness (RAGA). The paper will have questions from these subjects, depending on the group you applied to. The selected Agniveer will serve in the Indian Air Force for four years. After completing four years of service 25% of Agniveers will be enrolled as regular carders in the Indian Air Force based on organisational requirements.
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025
The Indian Air Force conducts written exams online in phase 1 of the two-phase selection process. To excel in the exam, it is essential to understand the latest Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025. This will provide insights into the number of questions per subject, section-wise weightage, and other important details.
The Indian Air Force conducts the Agniveervayu exam in three groups depending on the post for which the candidate applies. The comprehensive group-wise breakdown and exam pattern are provided here. This breakdown offers valuable insights into significant topics within the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus, aiding you in creating effective preparation strategies for the exam.
Group 1: Science Subjects
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration (In Minutes)
|
Physics
|
25
|
25
|
20
|
Maths
|
25
|
25
|
20
|
English
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
70
|
70
|
60
Group 2: Other than Science Subjects
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration (In Minutes)
|
English
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
RAGA
|
30
|
30
|
25
|
Total
|
50
|
50
|
45
Group 3: Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration (In Minutes)
|
Physics
|
25
|
25
|
20
|
Maths
|
25
|
25
|
20
|
English
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
RAGA
|
30
|
30
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
85
Air Force Agniveervayu Exam 2025 Marking Scheme
As per the marking scheme given in the official notification, each correct answer will earn 1 mark, and there is a 0.25 mark penalty for incorrect answers. Moreover, no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.
|
Response
|
Marks
|
Correct Response
|
1
|
Incorrect Response
|
-0.25
|
Unattempted Question
|
0
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Overview
The candidates, who join through the agnipath scheme will get Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years. After successfully completing four years of service 25% of agniveers will get permanent service based on organisational requirements. Here is some basic information about the agniveer scheme given in the table below.
|
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025: Overview
|
Name of Scheme
|
Agnipath
|
Conducted by
|
Indian Air Force
|
Recruitment Level
|
Pan India
|
Tenure
|
4 Years
|
Salary
|
Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service
