Who is Gita Gopinath? IMF's First Deputy Managing Director is Set to Return to Harvard University

Gita Gopinath is an influential economist known for her role as the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She earned her Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University and has taught at Harvard University for over a decade. Gopinath joined the IMF in 2019 as Chief Economist, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the organisation's history. In 2022, she was promoted to First Deputy Managing Director. After a significant tenure at the IMF, she announced her resignation to return to Harvard University at the end of August 2025. In this article, we'll take a look at her remarkable journey and contributions to global economics. Who is Gita Gopinath? Source: Bloomberg Gita Gopinath is an esteemed Indian-American economist, born on December 8, 1971. She completed her early education in India before earning a B.A. from Lady Shri Ram College, an M.A. from Delhi School of Economics, and a Ph.D. from Princeton University.

Resignation In 2025, Gopinath announced her resignation from the IMF, effective at the end of August. This decision marked a significant transition as she prepared to return to her academic roots at Harvard University. On her departure, Ms Gopinath said, "I am truly grateful for my time at the IMF, first as Chief Economist and then as First Deputy Managing Director. I have had the privilege of working closely with the IMF's brilliant and committed staff, colleagues in management, the Executive Board, and country authorities. I am especially thankful to Kristalina and her predecessor, Christine Lagarde, for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve the IMF's membership during a period of unprecedented challenges. I now return to my roots in academia, where I look forward to continuing to push the research frontier in international finance and macroeconomics to address global challenges, and to training the next generation of economists." [sic] [IMF]