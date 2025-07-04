Bank of Baroda LBO Vacancy 2025: Check No of Posts, State-Wise Vacancy Details and More Here

BOB LBO 2025 Vacancy Out: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the official BOB LBO Notification 2025, announcing 2500 vacancies across 18 states. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, bankofbaroda.in. The registration process has started today and will remain open until July 24, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria before applying online. This Bank of Baroda LBO recruitment drive aims to fill 2500 Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts in states, namely, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. You can check the complete state-wise and category-wise vacancy details in the article below.

BOB LBO Recruitment 2025

Bank of Baroda LBO 2025 Notification has been released for 2500 vacancies on July 3. Candidates fulfilling the age limit and qualification criteria can submit their applications till July 24, 2025. Selection will be based on their performance in Online test, LPT, psychometric test, group discussion/interview.

Bank of Baroda LBO Notification PDF

Bank of Baroda LBO Vacancy 2025

Bank of Baroda LBO recruitment drive aims to fill 2500 Local Bank Officer vacancies across various states. The highest number of vacancies is available in Gujarat, followed by Maharashtra. Below is the state-wise and category-wise breakdown of BOB LBO vacancies: