Bank of Baroda LBO Vacancy 2025: Check No of Posts, State-Wise Vacancy Details and More Here

Bank of Baroda LBO Vacancy 2025 Notification released for 2500 posts. These vacancies are to be filled in 18 states. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms till July 24 at bankofbaroda.in. Check BOB Local Bank Officer vacancies for all states and categories here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 4, 2025, 13:13 IST
Bank of Baroda LBO Vacancy Out, 2500 Local Bank Officer Posts Announced

BOB LBO 2025 Vacancy Out: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the official BOB LBO Notification 2025, announcing 2500 vacancies across 18 states. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, bankofbaroda.in. The registration process has started today and will remain open until July 24, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria before applying online.
This Bank of Baroda LBO recruitment drive aims to fill 2500 Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts in states, namely, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. You can check the complete state-wise and category-wise vacancy details in the article below.

BOB LBO Recruitment 2025

Bank of Baroda LBO 2025 Notification has been released for 2500 vacancies on July 3. Candidates fulfilling the age limit and qualification criteria can submit their applications till July 24, 2025. Selection will be based on their performance in Online test, LPT, psychometric test, group discussion/interview.

Bank of Baroda LBO Notification PDF

Bank of Baroda LBO Vacancy 2025

Bank of Baroda LBO recruitment drive aims to fill 2500 Local Bank Officer vacancies across various states. The highest number of vacancies is available in Gujarat, followed by Maharashtra. Below is the state-wise and category-wise breakdown of BOB LBO vacancies:

States

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

Goa

7

2

1

4

1

15

Gujarat

470

174

87

313

116

1160

Jammu & Kashmir

6

1

2

1

10

Karnataka

184

67

33

121

45

450

Kerala

22

7

3

13

5

50

Maharashtra

199

72

36

130

48

485

Odisha

25

9

4

16

6

60

Punjab

22

7

3

13

5

50

Sikkim

3

3

Tamil Nadu

25

9

4

16

6

60

West Bengal

22

7

3

13

5

50

Arunachal Pradesh

5

1

6

Assam

28

9

4

17

6

64

Manipur

7

1

3

1

12

Meghalaya

5

1

1

7

Mizoram

3

1

4

Nagaland

5

1

2

8

Tripura

5

1

6

Total

1043

367

178

667

245

2500

How to Download BOB Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF

The authorities issued the Bank of Baroda LBO Vacancy PDF on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps below to download it:

  • Visit the official website at bankofbaroda.in or click on the direct link provided above.
  • Go to Careers and then click on “Current Opportunities”
  • A new webpage will open. Click on the notification titled “Recruitment of Local Bank Officer (LBO) Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT 2025/05”
  • A PDF will open in a new tab. Download and go through it to get all the details.

