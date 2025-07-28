MP Government Launched Super 100 Scheme 2025 for Free JEE, NEET Coaching in Govt Schools

Event

MP Super 100 Scheme 2025: Madhya Pradesh government is seeking applications for 'Super 100' Scheme which provides free coaching for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation, accommodation, and study materials to government school students who scored 70% or more in Class 10. Interested and eligible students can apply online at educationportal.mp.gov.in/Super100/Default.aspx and keep their class 10 details readily available to apply online.

MP Super 100 Scheme 2025: The Madhya Pradesh government is seeking applications for its flagship ‘Super 100’ Scheme, where they will invite class 10 students from government schools who have scored 70 percent or more in their annual board exams. The students will be provided free coaching in Bhopal and Indore from industry professionals and esteemed professors across the state for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation. Along with the free coaching classes, the meritorious students will also be provided hostel facilities, mess, study materials, and intensive academic mentoring. Candidates are advised to visit the official MP School Education website at educationportal.mp.gov.in/Super100/Default.aspx, educationportal.mp.gov.in or mpsos.nic.in to learn the application guidelines, eligibility criteria, important dates, and other information. Students must keep their Class 10 Roll Number, marksheet, Aadhar details, and income certificate(s) readily available before applying.

What is the ‘Super 100’ Scheme by the MP Government? The ‘Super 100 Scheme’ rewards the top meritorious students, who scored around 70% in their annual board examinations, from the government schools of the state to gain free and quality education for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation from top educators in the state. The scheme is available for the students coming from economically modest backgrounds. The scheme aims to align itself with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, where efforts to streamline and improve the access to education are made by the governments at multiple levels. Initially the scheme was launched with just 100 seats, where the students must secure the minimum eligibility criteria to secure a seat in this scheme. Now expanding to over 400 students, the candidates are offered free-of-cost education in streams like Science, Commerce, and Arts. The officials dedicate the scheme’s success to its all-rounder approach, which integrates tuition, residential facilities, and professional guidance altogether. The program will focus on gender and regional equity, seeking more applications from rural areas and marginalized communities.

Super 100 Scheme Eligibility Criteria In order to be eligible for the 'Super 100' Scheme, the students must satisfy the following criteria: Must clear a state-level selection test

Must have scored a minimum of 70% in their class 10 annual examinations

Must have studied class 10 from a government school in Madhya Pradesh

The maximum family income must be no more than INR 6 lakh per annum MP Government's Super 100 Scheme Important Dates Candidates must visit the official website of the MP Education Department at educationportal.mp.gov.in or mpsos.nic.in to apply the earliest. Candidates can find the tentative schedule here: