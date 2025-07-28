RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2025 Released for 3705 vacancies: Check Official Schedule, Shift Timings Details

RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the exam date for the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025. As per the recent notice, the Rajasthan Patwari exam will be held on August 17 in two shifts: morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

This state-level exam is a great opportunity for aspirants seeking a government opportunity in Rajasthan state. Successfully registered candidates will be able to download their admit card 6 to 7 days prior to the exam date at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 3705 Patwari posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2025 Out

RSMSSB will conduct the Rajasthan Patwari 2025 exam on August 17 at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be held in offline mode with a duration of 3 hours. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written exam and document verification. Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 20,800 during the probation period, which may increase up to Rs 85,500 per month after confirmation, as per the Level 5 pay matrix.