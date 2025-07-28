RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2025 Released for 3705 vacancies: Check Official Schedule, Shift Timings Details

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam on August 17 in Two Shifts for 3075 Vacancies
RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the exam date for the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025. As per the recent notice, the Rajasthan Patwari exam will be held on August 17 in two shifts: morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
This state-level exam is a great opportunity for aspirants seeking a government opportunity in Rajasthan state. Successfully registered candidates will be able to download their admit card 6 to 7 days prior to the exam date at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 3705 Patwari posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2025 Out

RSMSSB will conduct the Rajasthan Patwari 2025 exam on August 17 at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be held in offline mode with a duration of 3 hours. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written exam and document verification. Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 20,800 during the probation period, which may increase up to Rs 85,500 per month after confirmation, as per the Level 5 pay matrix.

Events

Dates

Rajasthan Patwari Notification 2025

20th February 2025

Rajasthan Patwari Apply Online Starts

23rd June 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

29th June 2025 (11:59 pm)

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025

7 to 10 days before the exam date

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2025

17th August 2025

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date Notice

RSMSSB released the exam schedule on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The notice confirms that the exam will be held on August 17 at various exam centres spread across the state. You can download the official exam schedule via the direct link provided below:

How to Download Rajasthan Patwari 2025 Admit Card

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card is expected to be released in second week of August 2025. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card once released:

  • Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025” and click on it.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

RSMSSB Patwari Shift Timings

Rajasthan Patwari 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while the afternoon shift will take place from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates are advised to report to the exam centre as per their reporting time.

Shift

Exam Timings

Morning

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

