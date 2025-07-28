DU Admission 2025: CSAS UG 2nd Allocation List Release Today at admission.uod.ac.in

The Delhi University will share the Round 2 seat allotment result for UG admissions today, July 28, 2025. This allotment will be based on CUET UG 2025 scores and will be released through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
Students who registered can check their DU CSAS Round 2 seat allotment by visiting the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. To see their result, students must log in using their CUET application number and password.
Along with the seat allotment, Delhi University will also announce the college-wise Round 2 cut off scores and ranks. This will help students see if they are eligible for their preferred college and course.
As per the official schedule, students must accept their allotted seat between 5 PM on July 28 and before 4:59 PM on July 30, 2025. After this, colleges will verify and approve documents from July 28 to July 31. The last date to pay the admission fee is August 1, 2025.
On July 24, DU also shared a list of vacant seats for Round 2. Top colleges like Hindu College, Miranda House, and Kirori Mal College still have seats open in their most popular courses.
In the first round of DU UG admission 2025, 62,565 students confirmed their seats. Out of them, 34,014 were girls and 28,551 were boys. Also, 143 orphan students and 949 students under the Single Girl Child category got admission.
How to Check DU CUET UG 2025 Cut Off?
Follow the given steps to check DU CUET UG 2025 Cut Off:
Step 1: Visit the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
Step 2: Log in using your CUET application number and password.
Step 3: Click on ‘CSAS Round – II’.
Step 4: Now, you can see the Cut Off Rank and Cut Off Score for your chosen colleges and courses.
Delhi University CSAS UG Round 1 Cut Off List
Delhi University CSAS UG Round 1 Cut Off List 2025 for top courses and colleges. Check the cut off rank and score to see your chances of admission:
|
Course
|
College Name
|
Cut Off Rank
|
Cut Off Score
|
B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry
|
Daulat Ram College
|
1250
|
429.7362
|
Hansraj College
|
452
|
495.4426
|
Hindu College
|
191
|
537.9057
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Hindu College
|
389
|
912.2188
|
Ramjas College
|
832
|
889.3871
|
Shri Ram College of Commerce
|
317
|
917.4306
|
Hansraj College
|
585
|
901.7122
|
B.A. (Hons) English
|
Hansraj College
|
-
|
851.113423
|
Kirori Mal College
|
-
|
840.7874
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
Shri Ram College of Commerce
|
124
|
908.9028
|
Ramjas College
|
641
|
841.1565
|
Hindu College
|
221
|
888.1655
