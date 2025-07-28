DU Admission 2025: CSAS UG 2nd Allocation List Release Today at admission.uod.ac.in

The Delhi University will share the Round 2 seat allotment result for UG admissions today, July 28, 2025. This allotment will be based on CUET UG 2025 scores and will be released through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Students who registered can check their DU CSAS Round 2 seat allotment by visiting the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. To see their result, students must log in using their CUET application number and password.

Along with the seat allotment, Delhi University will also announce the college-wise Round 2 cut off scores and ranks. This will help students see if they are eligible for their preferred college and course.

As per the official schedule, students must accept their allotted seat between 5 PM on July 28 and before 4:59 PM on July 30, 2025. After this, colleges will verify and approve documents from July 28 to July 31. The last date to pay the admission fee is August 1, 2025.