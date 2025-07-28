RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
DU Admission 2025: CSAS UG 2nd Allocation List Release Today at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will release the Round 2 UG seat allotment result today, July 28, 2025, based on CUET UG scores via CSAS. Students can check results and cut-offs at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Seat acceptance is open till July 30, and fee payment is due by August 1. DU also shared Round 1 cut-off scores for top courses and colleges.

Jul 28, 2025, 16:04 IST
The Delhi University will share the Round 2 seat allotment result for UG admissions today, July 28, 2025. This allotment will be based on CUET UG 2025 scores and will be released through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Students who registered can check their DU CSAS Round 2 seat allotment by visiting the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. To see their result, students must log in using their CUET application number and password.

Along with the seat allotment, Delhi University will also announce the college-wise Round 2 cut off scores and ranks. This will help students see if they are eligible for their preferred college and course.

As per the official schedule, students must accept their allotted seat between 5 PM on July 28 and before 4:59 PM on July 30, 2025. After this, colleges will verify and approve documents from July 28 to July 31. The last date to pay the admission fee is August 1, 2025.

On July 24, DU also shared a list of vacant seats for Round 2. Top colleges like Hindu College, Miranda House, and Kirori Mal College still have seats open in their most popular courses.

In the first round of DU UG admission 2025, 62,565 students confirmed their seats. Out of them, 34,014 were girls and 28,551 were boys. Also, 143 orphan students and 949 students under the Single Girl Child category got admission.

How to Check DU CUET UG 2025 Cut Off?

Follow the given steps to check DU CUET UG 2025 Cut Off:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your CUET application number and password.

Step 3: Click on ‘CSAS Round – II’.

Step 4: Now, you can see the Cut Off Rank and Cut Off Score for your chosen colleges and courses.

Delhi University CSAS UG Round 1 Cut Off List

Delhi University CSAS UG Round 1 Cut Off List 2025 for top courses and colleges. Check the cut off rank and score to see your chances of admission:

Course

College Name

Cut Off Rank

Cut Off Score

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry

Daulat Ram College

1250

429.7362

Hansraj College

452

495.4426

Hindu College

191

537.9057

B.Com (Hons)

Hindu College

389

912.2188

Ramjas College

832

889.3871

Shri Ram College of Commerce

317

917.4306

Hansraj College

585

901.7122

B.A. (Hons) English

Hansraj College

-

851.113423

Kirori Mal College

-

840.7874

B.A. (Hons) Economics

Shri Ram College of Commerce

124

908.9028

Ramjas College

641

841.1565

Hindu College

221

888.1655

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

