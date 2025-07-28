Which Country is the Largest Producer of Sesame Seeds in the World?

Largest Producer of Sesame Seeds: Sudan is the highest producer of sesame seeds in the world, accounting for approximately 1.37 million tonnes in 2023 about 18% of total global production. With its arid climate, expansive agricultural land, and strong export market, Sudan surpasses all other countries in sesame cultivation.
Which Country is the Largest Producer of Sesame Seeds?
Sudan stands at the top of global sesame seed production, with around 1,367,550 tonnes reported in 2023, followed by India (802,100 tonnes) and Myanmar (741,800 tonnes).
How Much Sesame Seed Does Sudan Produce?
Sudan produced about 1.37 million tonnes of sesame seeds in 2023, securing roughly 18% of global output. Its extensive cultivation and high yield per hectare support this leading position.
Top 5 Sesame Seed Producing Countries in 2023
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Production (tonnes)
|
1
|
Sudan
|
~1,367,550
|
2
|
India
|
~802,100
|
3
|
Myanmar
|
~741,800
|
4
|
China
|
~455,400
|
5
|
Nigeria
|
~420,000
1. Sudan
Sudan’s dominance stems from its ideal agro-climate for sesame, particularly in Nile and Blue Nile regions. The country focuses heavily on sesame exports, contributing significantly to its agricultural economy.
2. India
India is the second-largest producer, cultivating sesame primarily in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. It produces over 800,000 tonnes annually and has a high export footprint, particularly to China and Europe.
3. Myanmar
Myanmar ranks third, producing nearly 742,000 tonnes. Sesame farming in Myanmar is largely traditional, supported by smallholder plots and favourable growing conditions in dry-zone regions.
4. China
China supplies around 455,000 tonnes of sesame, mainly grown in Henan, Shandong, and Hebei provinces. Its production is moderate but important for domestic processing and regional markets.
5. Nigeria
Nigeria contributes approximately 420,000 tonnes per year, making it the top African producer after Sudan. Its sesame cultivation is growing as a value crop in West Africa.
Interesting Facts About Sesame Seed Production
1. Ancient and Hardy Crop
Sesame is one of the world’s oldest oilseed crops, domesticated over 3,000 years ago in regions like South Asia and Africa. It tolerates drought and poor soil, making it ideal for marginal farming areas.
2. Peak Global Output & Recent Trends
Global sesame production peaked at about 7.1 million tonnes in 2021 and hovered around 6.7 to 6.8 million tonnes by 2023–24. Sudan, India, and Myanmar together account for nearly half of this volume.
3. Export Powerhouses
Sudan is a major exporter, shipping to markets like China, Turkey, and Egypt. India is also a key supplier to East Asia and North America.
4. Yield & Harvest Area Factors
Despite high production volumes, countries like Nigeria and Tanzania often have lower yields per hectare. Global yield levels average around 520 kg/ha, though this varies widely by region and farming practices.
5. Rapid Growth in New Producers
Brazil is among the fastest-growing sesame producers, with an annual growth rate exceeding 25% from 2013 to 2024. This indicates a shift toward more global diversity in sesame cultivation.
