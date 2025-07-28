Which Country is the Largest Producer of Sesame Seeds in the World?

Largest Producer of Sesame Seeds: Sudan is the highest producer of sesame seeds in the world, accounting for approximately 1.37 million tonnes in 2023 about 18% of total global production. With its arid climate, expansive agricultural land, and strong export market, Sudan surpasses all other countries in sesame cultivation. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Sesame Seeds? Sudan stands at the top of global sesame seed production, with around 1,367,550 tonnes reported in 2023, followed by India (802,100 tonnes) and Myanmar (741,800 tonnes). How Much Sesame Seed Does Sudan Produce? Sudan produced about 1.37 million tonnes of sesame seeds in 2023, securing roughly 18% of global output. Its extensive cultivation and high yield per hectare support this leading position. Top 5 Sesame Seed Producing Countries in 2023

Rank Country Production (tonnes) 1 Sudan ~1,367,550 2 India ~802,100 3 Myanmar ~741,800 4 China ~455,400 5 Nigeria ~420,000 1. Sudan Sudan’s dominance stems from its ideal agro-climate for sesame, particularly in Nile and Blue Nile regions. The country focuses heavily on sesame exports, contributing significantly to its agricultural economy. 2. India India is the second-largest producer, cultivating sesame primarily in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. It produces over 800,000 tonnes annually and has a high export footprint, particularly to China and Europe. 3. Myanmar Myanmar ranks third, producing nearly 742,000 tonnes. Sesame farming in Myanmar is largely traditional, supported by smallholder plots and favourable growing conditions in dry-zone regions.

4. China China supplies around 455,000 tonnes of sesame, mainly grown in Henan, Shandong, and Hebei provinces. Its production is moderate but important for domestic processing and regional markets. 5. Nigeria Nigeria contributes approximately 420,000 tonnes per year, making it the top African producer after Sudan. Its sesame cultivation is growing as a value crop in West Africa. Interesting Facts About Sesame Seed Production 1. Ancient and Hardy Crop Sesame is one of the world’s oldest oilseed crops, domesticated over 3,000 years ago in regions like South Asia and Africa. It tolerates drought and poor soil, making it ideal for marginal farming areas. 2. Peak Global Output & Recent Trends Global sesame production peaked at about 7.1 million tonnes in 2021 and hovered around 6.7 to 6.8 million tonnes by 2023–24. Sudan, India, and Myanmar together account for nearly half of this volume.