Community College Vs University: Check The Major Differences and Advantages

Choosing a final destination in higher education is a significant decision that can impact your vocational path, personal growth, and financial future. For many students, with so many choices to weigh, they are torn between a two-year community college and a four-year institution. When deciding between these two types of institutions, there are both pros and cons in each case, depending on things like money, flexibility, the student’s academic aspirations, and what they are planning long term in their future career. Whether you want to save money, try out a major, or begin your career path, it’s important to understand what each institution is like. Here is a guide to get you started.

What Is a Community College?

Community colleges are also known as junior colleges, as they generally offer two-year programs leading to either an associate’s degree or a professional certification. Community colleges are typically the less expensive and more convenient option, allowing students to begin their academic career (with the opportunity to later transfer to a four-year institution to complete their bachelor’s degree) or begin a professional career after taking a couple of years of community college coursework. Community colleges usually possess smaller class sizes, schedules that are flexible, and an open admissions policy.