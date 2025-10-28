CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Economics (2025-26) Chapter 1: Development, Download PDF

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Economics (2025-26) Chapter 1 Development: The CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2026 exam is expected to be conducted tentatively on 7th March 2025, as per the latest academic schedule. Social Science is one of the most important subjects for Class 10 students, as it helps them understand the world around them, covering History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. To score high marks, students must focus on key concepts, NCERT questions, and practice important questions regularly. Preparing chapter-wise questions, such as those from Chapter 1: Development in Economics, can help strengthen conceptual clarity and improve exam performance. Consistent revision and solving previous year papers will also boost confidence before the final exam. CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions: Key Highlights

Students can check the following tabled for detailed information about CBSE Class 10 Economics 2026 exam: Particulars Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class Class 10 Subject Economics (Social Science) Academic Year 2025–26 Chapter Covered Chapter 1 – Development Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Tentative Exam Date 7th March 2025 Question Types 1 Mark, 3 Marks, 5 Marks, and Case-Based Questions Question Source Based on Latest CBSE Syllabus and NCERT Book Purpose To help students revise key concepts and prepare effectively for exams Important Questions and Answers for CBSE Class 10 Economics Part A (1 Mark Questions) 1. Development goal for landless agricultural labour is (a) High prices for crops

(b) More days of work (c) Cheap labor (d) Pollution free environment 2. Among Haryana, Kerala and Bihar, the lowest per- capita income state is Bihar. It shows that (a) Bihar has high standard of living (b) People are earning less in Kerala (c) Maharashtra has more number of rich people (d) On an average, people in Bihar have low income 3. The developmental goal of a girl in a rich family (a) To get more days of work (b) To get as much freedom as her brother get (c) To get electricity (d) To get better wages 4. The per-capita income of different countries is counted in which currency? (a) Rupees (b) Pounds (c) US Dollars (d) Canadian Dollars 5. Per capita income hides (a) Disparities (b) average income (c) Total population (d) none of these 6. Dividing the total income of country with its population, we get I. Per-Capita income II. National income III. Average Income IV. Total Income

(a) Both I and III (b) Both I and II (c) All of the above (d) None of these 7. Per capita income of Kerala is higher than that of (a) Bihar (b) Punjab (c) Gujarat (d) none of these 8. The total number of children attending school as a percentage of total number of Children in the same age group is called (a) Net attendance ratio (b) literacy rate (c) Gross enrolment ratio (d) level of education 9. Meaning of development is different for (a) Different people (b) alien people (c) Same people (d) none of these 10. Development of an individual refers to (a) mental development (b) physical development (c) spiritual development (d) overall development 11. Development criteria include (a) Income (b) equal treatment (c) freedom (d) all of these 12. Money cannot buy all the goods and services that we may need to have a good life. A list of things required for a good life is given below. Which among the following are things money cannot buy?

(i) Full protection from infectious diseases (ii) High quality education (iii) A luxury home (iv) A pollution-free atmosphere in every part of the country (a) (i) and(ii) (b) (ii) and (iii) (c) (i), (ii) and (in) (d) (i) and (iv) 13. Assertion (A) Different people having different development goals Reason (R) People want freedom, equality, security and respect. (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false. (D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct. 14. What will be the aspiration of an educated urban unemployed youth? (a) An educated urban unemployed youth will aspire for better opportunities in agriculture.

(b) Support from government at every step-in life for his upward movement. (c) An urban educated unemployed will aspire for good job opportunities where his education can be made use of. (d) Better facilities of recreation for his leisure time. 15. A good way to measure the quality of life in countries across the world is by comparing their............ (a) Per capita Income (b) Human development index (c) Gross national income (d) Sustainable development 16. Assertion (A) Sustainable development is a crucial step for the development of a country. Reason (R) Sustainability is the capability to use the resources judicious and maintain ecological balance.

(A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false. (D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is correct 17. IMR stands for (a) Infant Mortality Ratio (b) Indian Mortality Ratio (c) International Mortality Ratio (d) None of these 18. The Human Development Report (HDR) published by UNDP compares countries based on literacy rate, health status and ............ (a) National income (b) Per-capita income (c) Both a and b (d) None of the above 19. The literacy rate is highest in Kerala while the infant mortality rate is highest in Bihar. What does it show? (a) Most of the people in Kerala and Bihar have good living conditions. (b) Both Bihar and Kerala lack basic necessities of life. (c) The standard of living in Kerala is batter than Bihar. (d) The standard of living in Bihar is better than Kerala.

20. People may have different developmental goals; what is development for one, May Even be for the other. (a) Destructive (b) constructive (c) Same (d) equal 21. Literacy rate measures the proportion of literate population in which age group? 22. What is the main criterion used by the World Bank in classifying different countries? 23. Define the term National Income? 24. Why is the total income of countries not used to make comparisons between them? 25. Which state of India has the lowest infant mortality rate? 26. Name the report published by UNDP which compares countries based on the Educational levels of the people, their health status and per capita income. 27. What is Human Development Index? 28. What is the advantage of per capita income? Mention any one. 29. Assume there are four families in a country. The average per capita income of these families is Rs 5000. If the income of three families is Rs 4000, Rs 7000 and Rs 3000 respectively, what is the income of the fourth family?

(i) Rs 7500 (ii) Rs 3000 (iii) Rs 2000 (iv) Rs 6000 30. Define GDP. Q31. What term is used to describe the “average number of years a person is expected to live at birth”? Part B (3 Marks Questions) Q32. Mention any four characteristics of Development. Q33. What is per capita income? Mention any two limitations of per capita income as an indicator of development. Q34. What is per capita income? Mention any two limitations of per capita income as an indicator of development. Q35. Kerala, with lower per capita income, has a better human development ranking than Punjab. Hence, per capita income is not a useful criterion at all and should not be used to compare States. Do you agree? Part C (5 Marks Questions) Q36. In what respects is the criterion by the UNDP for measuring development different from the one used by the World Bank?

Q37. “What may be the development for one may be the destruction for the other.” Explain the statement with appropriate examples. Q38. Why do we use averages? Are there any limitations to their use? Illustrate with your own examples related to development. Q39. What do you mean by public facilities? Why are they important? Q40. What is the main criteria used by the World Bank in classifying different countries? What are the limitations of this criteria, if any? Q41. Why the issue of sustainability is is important for development? Q42. “Money cannot buy all the goods and services that one needs to live well” Do you agree with this statement? Justify your answer with any three suitable arguments. CASE BASED QUESTIONS Q43. Similarly, for development, people look at a mix of goals. It is true that if women are engaged in paid work, their dignity in the household and society increases. However, it is also the case that if there is respect for women there would be more sharing of housework and a greater acceptance of women working outside. A safe and secure environment may allow more women to take up a variety of jobs or run a business. Hence, the developmental goals that people have are not only about better income but also about other important things in life.

(i) Different people have different development goal. Explain this statement.

(ii) Developmental goals means (a) goals of weaker people (b) goals of women (c) goals of all sections of the society (d) goals of working Population (iii) If women are engaged in paid work then their ......................increased. (a) respect (b) dignity (c) prestige (d) all of these Answers Part A (1 Mark Questions) Q. No. Answer 1 (b) More days of work 2 (d) On an average, people in Bihar have low income 3 (b) To get as much freedom as her brother get 4 (c) US Dollars 5 (a) Disparities 6 (a) Both I and III 7 (a) Bihar 8 (a) Net attendance ratio 9 (a) Different people 10 (d) Overall development 11 (a) Income 12 (d) (i) and (iv) 13 (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) 14 (c) An urban educated unemployed will aspire for good job opportunities where his education can be made use of 15 (b) Human Development Index 16 (B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) 17 (a) Infant Mortality Ratio 18 (b) Per-capita income 19 (c) The standard of living in Kerala is better than Bihar 20 (a) Destructive 21 People aged 7 years and older 22 The average income of the people in a country 23 The total value of all final goods and services produced in a country along with the net income earned from abroad 24 Since the population of countries varies, total income does not provide an accurate basis for comparison. 25 Kerala 26 Human Development Report 27 An index that combines measures of life expectancy, education, and standard of living. 28 It helps in comparing the development levels of different countries. 29 (iv) Rs 6000 30 Gross Domestic Product is the total value of all final goods and services produced within a country in one year. 31 Life Expectancy