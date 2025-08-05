Most Flood Prone Cities in India

Flooding is amongst the most frequent and devastating natural hazards in India, impacting millions and incurring huge loss to infrastructure annually. Because of monsoon rains, river overflows, and climate-change-induced more intense weather events, numerous Indian cities are still at risk of flood hazards. Top Flood-Prone Cities in India India's flood-risk urban areas stretch across river basins, coastal areas, and urban areas with poor drainage. The following table presents some of India's most prone cities according to past events, location, and frequency of flooding: City State Major Flood Causes Flood-Prone Features Patna Bihar Ganga River overflow Low-lying alluvial plain, annual monsoon floods Guwahati Assam Brahmaputra River overflow Floodplain location, heavy monsoon rains Kolkata West Bengal Hooghly River, tidal flooding Deltaic region, tidal influence, high urban population Mumbai Maharashtra Coastal flash floods, cloudbursts Coastal city with heavy monsoon rainfall, poor drainage Chennai Tamil Nadu River overflows, urban flooding Coastal plain at river mouths, encroached waterways Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Gomti River overflow River floodplain, inadequate drainage Surat Gujarat Tapi River floods Coastal and riverine flooding Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Jhelum River flooding Riverine and flash floods in valley terrain Delhi Delhi Yamuna River overflow Urban flooding, embankment breaches Kochi Kerala Heavy monsoon rains Coastal city with poor drainage network

Flooding effects are enhanced by unplanned urban development, clogged drains, and climate-related rise in extreme rainfalls. Causes and Challenges Floods in Indian cities are caused by heavy monsoon rains, overflowing rivers, cloudbursts particularly in Himalayan areas, and failure of drainage system in urban areas. Most cities experience flash floods due to sudden cloudbursts, localized heavy rainfall that the drainage system is not equipped to tackle. Encroachment of natural water bodies and wetlands due to accelerated urbanization has further compounded the problems of flooding. Recent Uttarkashi Cloudburst (August 2025) In August 2025, Uttarkashi district in the state of Uttarakhand experienced a massive cloudburst leading to catastrophic flash floods. The cloudburst discharged more than a billion liters of water in a matter of minutes in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river.