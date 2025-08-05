Most Flood Prone Cities in India

Flooding is amongst the most frequent and devastating natural hazards in India, impacting millions and incurring huge loss to infrastructure annually. Because of monsoon rains, river overflows, and climate-change-induced more intense weather events, numerous Indian cities are still at risk of flood hazards.
Top Flood-Prone Cities in India
India's flood-risk urban areas stretch across river basins, coastal areas, and urban areas with poor drainage. The following table presents some of India's most prone cities according to past events, location, and frequency of flooding:
|
City
|
State
|
Major Flood Causes
|
Flood-Prone Features
|
Patna
|
Bihar
|
Ganga River overflow
|
Low-lying alluvial plain, annual monsoon floods
|
Guwahati
|
Assam
|
Brahmaputra River overflow
|
Floodplain location, heavy monsoon rains
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
Hooghly River, tidal flooding
|
Deltaic region, tidal influence, high urban population
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
Coastal flash floods, cloudbursts
|
Coastal city with heavy monsoon rainfall, poor drainage
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
River overflows, urban flooding
|
Coastal plain at river mouths, encroached waterways
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gomti River overflow
|
River floodplain, inadequate drainage
|
Surat
|
Gujarat
|
Tapi River floods
|
Coastal and riverine flooding
|
Srinagar
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jhelum River flooding
|
Riverine and flash floods in valley terrain
|
Delhi
|
Delhi
|
Yamuna River overflow
|
Urban flooding, embankment breaches
|
Kochi
|
Kerala
|
Heavy monsoon rains
|
Coastal city with poor drainage network
Flooding effects are enhanced by unplanned urban development, clogged drains, and climate-related rise in extreme rainfalls.
Causes and Challenges
Floods in Indian cities are caused by heavy monsoon rains, overflowing rivers, cloudbursts particularly in Himalayan areas, and failure of drainage system in urban areas. Most cities experience flash floods due to sudden cloudbursts, localized heavy rainfall that the drainage system is not equipped to tackle.
Encroachment of natural water bodies and wetlands due to accelerated urbanization has further compounded the problems of flooding.
Recent Uttarkashi Cloudburst (August 2025)
In August 2025, Uttarkashi district in the state of Uttarakhand experienced a massive cloudburst leading to catastrophic flash floods. The cloudburst discharged more than a billion liters of water in a matter of minutes in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river.
Dharali village was destroyed, with buildings swept away and at least four deaths confirmed. More than 50 individuals lost contact as heavy water flow washed away roads and bridges, hampering rescue operations.
Cloudbursts refer to brief, intense rain episodes characteristic of Himalayan terrain resulting from orographic moisture convergence. They produce flash floods and landslides with extensive devastation in high-altitude lands lacking the capability for sudden water surges.
