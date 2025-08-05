CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Most Flood Prone Cities in India

India's cities, including Patna, Guwahati, and Mumbai, are highly susceptible to flooding from monsoon rains, river overflows, and poor urban drainage. Recent events, like the August 2025 Uttarkashi cloudburst, highlight the growing threat of flash floods in Himalayan regions. Unplanned urbanization and climate change-induced extreme weather intensify these devastating natural hazards, impacting millions annually.

Aug 5, 2025, 18:24 IST

Flooding is amongst the most frequent and devastating natural hazards in India, impacting millions and incurring huge loss to infrastructure annually. Because of monsoon rains, river overflows, and climate-change-induced more intense weather events, numerous Indian cities are still at risk of flood hazards.

Top Flood-Prone Cities in India

India's flood-risk urban areas stretch across river basins, coastal areas, and urban areas with poor drainage. The following table presents some of India's most prone cities according to past events, location, and frequency of flooding:

City

State

Major Flood Causes

Flood-Prone Features

Patna

Bihar

Ganga River overflow

Low-lying alluvial plain, annual monsoon floods

Guwahati

Assam

Brahmaputra River overflow

Floodplain location, heavy monsoon rains

Kolkata

West Bengal

Hooghly River, tidal flooding

Deltaic region, tidal influence, high urban population

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Coastal flash floods, cloudbursts

Coastal city with heavy monsoon rainfall, poor drainage

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

River overflows, urban flooding

Coastal plain at river mouths, encroached waterways

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

Gomti River overflow

River floodplain, inadequate drainage

Surat

Gujarat

Tapi River floods

Coastal and riverine flooding

Srinagar

Jammu & Kashmir

Jhelum River flooding

Riverine and flash floods in valley terrain

Delhi

Delhi

Yamuna River overflow

Urban flooding, embankment breaches

Kochi

Kerala

Heavy monsoon rains

Coastal city with poor drainage network

Flooding effects are enhanced by unplanned urban development, clogged drains, and climate-related rise in extreme rainfalls.

Causes and Challenges

Floods in Indian cities are caused by heavy monsoon rains, overflowing rivers, cloudbursts particularly in Himalayan areas, and failure of drainage system in urban areas. Most cities experience flash floods due to sudden cloudbursts, localized heavy rainfall that the drainage system is not equipped to tackle. 

Encroachment of natural water bodies and wetlands due to accelerated urbanization has further compounded the problems of flooding.

Recent Uttarkashi Cloudburst (August 2025)

In August 2025, Uttarkashi district in the state of Uttarakhand experienced a massive cloudburst leading to catastrophic flash floods. The cloudburst discharged more than a billion liters of water in a matter of minutes in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river. 

Dharali village was destroyed, with buildings swept away and at least four deaths confirmed. More than 50 individuals lost contact as heavy water flow washed away roads and bridges, hampering rescue operations.

Cloudbursts refer to brief, intense rain episodes characteristic of Himalayan terrain resulting from orographic moisture convergence. They produce flash floods and landslides with extensive devastation in high-altitude lands lacking the capability for sudden water surges.

