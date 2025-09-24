What Is The Loudest Sound Ever Recorded In History?

How loud can sound really get? The human ear can safely hear up to around 120 decibels. Beyond that, it starts to hurt. At 150 decibels, eardrums can rupture. But history has witnessed sounds far louder than this. Think of volcanic eruptions, massive explosions, or even meteor impacts. In 1883, a volcanic blast was heard nearly 3,000 miles away. During World War I, some artillery fire was so loud it shook buildings miles from the battlefield. In 1961, a Soviet nuclear test created a shockwave that circled the Earth multiple times.
These are just a few examples of nature and human activity pushing sound to extreme levels. But what was the loudest sound ever recorded in history? In this article, we'll take a look at the science of sound, explore some of the loudest events ever documented, and reveal the one that tops them all. Ready to hear more?
Which is the World's Loudest Sound Ever Recorded?
The loudest sound ever recorded in history was produced by the volcanic eruption of Krakatoa (Krakatau) on August 27, 1883, in Indonesia. This massive volcanic explosion generated an estimated 310 decibels (dB) at the epicentre, far louder than any other sound produced naturally or by humans. The eruption's sound was so powerful it was heard thousands of kilometres away and caused significant environmental and human disaster.
Details of the Krakatoa Eruption Sound
- The eruption occurred on the island of Krakatoa, located between Java and Sumatra in the Sunda Strait.
- It happened at 10:02 a.m. on August 27, 1883.
- The sound wave from the explosion was heard as far as 4,800 kilometres (3,000 miles) away, with reports comparing it to cannon fire nearby.
- Measurable sound pressure levels reached 180 dB at 160 kilometres from the volcano.
- The explosion caused two-thirds of the volcanic island to collapse and produced massive tsunamis up to 46 metres (151 feet) tall that devastated surrounding coastal areas.
- The energy released was equivalent to about 200 megatons of TNT, approximately 10,000 times stronger than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.
- The sound wave circled the Earth multiple times, being recorded up to seven times over five days after the eruption.
- Its shockwave destroyed more than 160 villages and caused over 36,000 deaths.
- Krakatoa’s eruption affected global climate and produced massive ash clouds 25 kilometers high.
- Subsequent volcanic activity at the site formed Anak Krakatau ("Child of Krakatoa"), which remains active today.
7 Facts About the Loudest Sound
- The loudest sound recorded reached 310 decibels at the eruption epicenter.
- Heard over 3,000 miles away, affecting nearly 8% of the Earth's surface.
- The Krakatoa eruption’s force was 10,000 times stronger than the Hiroshima atomic bomb.
- The sound wave traveled around the globe at least four to seven times.
- It generated tsunamis over 40 meters tall, causing widespread devastation.
- Hearing the explosion within 100 kilometers would have caused eardrum rupture and lung damage.
- Krakatoa's eruption caused long-lasting atmospheric effects and climate changes.
List of 5 Loudest Noise Ever Recorded
Here is the list of some of the loudest noises ever recorded:
|Rank
|Sound/Event
|Estimated Loudness (dB)
|Description
|1
|Krakatoa Volcano Eruption
|310
|The 1883 volcanic eruption in Indonesia, heard 3,000 miles away, caused massive destruction and tsunamis.
|2
|Tunguska Meteor Explosion
|300
|The 1908 meteor airburst over Siberia with energy equivalent to 12 megatons of TNT, flattened 80 million trees.
|3
|Tsar Bomb (Atomic Bomb)
|224
|Largest nuclear bomb tested by the USSR in 1961 had an explosive yield producing intense noise heard hundreds of km away.
|4
|Saturn V Rocket Launch
|204
|NASA's powerful rocket during Apollo missions; sound dampened with water, but very loud at launch.
|5
|Pistol Shrimp
|210
|Underwater shrimp creating a cavitation bubble that collapses, producing a snapping sound loud enough to stun prey.
|6
|Sperm Whale
|230
|Loudest animal sound produced by sperm whales through sonar clicks under water.
|7
|XF-84H Thunderscreech (Plane)
|~200
|Loudest man-made propeller-driven aircraft producing multiple sonic booms per second.
The loudest sound ever recorded was the 1883 eruption of Indonesia’s Krakatoa volcano, reaching an estimated 310 decibels. This explosion was so intense it was heard over 3,000 miles away and triggered massive tsunamis and global atmospheric effects. In comparison, modern loudest man-made sounds include the Saturn V rocket launch at 204 dB and the 1961 Tsar Bomba explosion at 224 dB.
Scientists in 2019 created a 270 dB sound underwater using an X-ray laser, the loudest artificially produced sound to date. Such extreme sounds can rupture eardrums and cause serious harm, highlighting nature’s and technology’s astounding power.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation