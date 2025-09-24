What Is The Loudest Sound Ever Recorded In History?

How loud can sound really get? The human ear can safely hear up to around 120 decibels. Beyond that, it starts to hurt. At 150 decibels, eardrums can rupture. But history has witnessed sounds far louder than this. Think of volcanic eruptions, massive explosions, or even meteor impacts. In 1883, a volcanic blast was heard nearly 3,000 miles away. During World War I, some artillery fire was so loud it shook buildings miles from the battlefield. In 1961, a Soviet nuclear test created a shockwave that circled the Earth multiple times.

These are just a few examples of nature and human activity pushing sound to extreme levels. But what was the loudest sound ever recorded in history? In this article, we'll take a look at the science of sound, explore some of the loudest events ever documented, and reveal the one that tops them all. Ready to hear more?