IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT – Download Prelims Call Letter at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in Candidates who have successful registered for the IBPS Clerk CRP XV can now their IBPS Admit Card 2025 starting from September 24, 2025. As per the official notice IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 is already released for releasd for eligible candidates. The IBPS Admit Card 2025 has been released for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025, such as October 4, 5, 11, 2025.
The IBPS Clerk Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The IBPS Admit Card 2025 contains important information such as exam date, shift timing, examination centre details, and candidate details.
As per the latest update, the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 4, 5 and 11, and the IBPS Clerk Call Letter must be carried to the exam hall along with a valid photo ID. Candidates are advised to check their IBPS Clerk Hall Ticket 2025 carefully and, in case of any discrepancies must contact the officials.
Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS Clerk Call Letter 2025.
IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025: Overview
The IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 is a mandatory document for candidates going to appear in he IBPS Clerk 2025 Prelms Exam. It contains vital details like exam center, shift timing, and candidate credentials. Check the table below for IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Feature
Details
Conducting Authority
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Recruitment Name
IBPS Clerk CRP XV
Post
Clerk / Customer Service Associate
Total Vacancies
10,277
IBPS Clerk Admit Card Date
24th September 2025
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025
4th, 5th, and 11th October 2025
Mains Exam Date
29th November 2025
Official Website
www.ibps.in
How to Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025?
Candidates the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below. The IBPS Admit Card 2025 for the preliminary exam is now available on the official website www.ibps.in, and candidates can follow the steps below to access their IBPS Clerk Exam Admit Card:
- Visit the official IBPS portal.
- On the homepage click on the “CRP Clerical” tab and select “IBPS Clerk CRP XV”.
- Now click on the active link for IBPS Clerk Call Letter 2025.
- Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
- Submit the captcha and click “Login”.
- Your IBPS Clerk Admit Card will appear on the screen.
- Verify the details and download it for exam day
