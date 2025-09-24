IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT – Download Prelims Call Letter at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in Candidates who have successful registered for the IBPS Clerk CRP XV can now their IBPS Admit Card 2025 starting from September 24, 2025. As per the official notice IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 is already released for releasd for eligible candidates. The IBPS Admit Card 2025 has been released for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025, such as October 4, 5, 11, 2025. The IBPS Clerk Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The IBPS Admit Card 2025 contains important information such as exam date, shift timing, examination centre details, and candidate details.

