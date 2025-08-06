MAH BBA CET 2025: Additional Exam Final Answer Key OUT cetcell.mahacet.org; Download here

MAH BBA CET 2025: The MAH BBA CET 2025 additional final answer key for the session conducted on July 19, 2025, has been released on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Through account login, candidates who took the test can get the final answer key. The objection window was open until July 27, 2025, and the provisional answer key was made public on July 25.

Following an examination of the objections, the final solution key was released on August 5, 2025. Nine distinct objections were submitted by the State CET Cell; hence, each applicant will earn a mark for answering one question in the nighttime shift's reasoning part. The results for the additional MAH BBA CET 2025 are expected to be announced in the third week of August 2025.