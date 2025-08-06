CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
MAH BBA CET 2025: Additional Exam Final Answer Key OUT cetcell.mahacet.org; Download here

MAH BBA CET 2025: The MAH BBA CET 2025 supplementary final answer key has been released. The test took place on July 19, 2025. The third week of August 2025 is when the results of this further test are anticipated. After objections, each applicant will receive one mark for answering a single question in the evening shift's reasoning portion.

Aug 6, 2025, 14:38 IST
MAH BBA CET 2025
MAH BBA CET 2025: The MAH BBA CET 2025 additional final answer key for the session conducted on July 19, 2025, has been released on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Through account login, candidates who took the test can get the final answer key. The objection window was open until July 27, 2025, and the provisional answer key was made public on July 25. 

Following an examination of the objections, the final solution key was released on August 5, 2025. Nine distinct objections were submitted by the State CET Cell; hence, each applicant will earn a mark for answering one question in the nighttime shift's reasoning part. The results for the additional MAH BBA CET 2025 are expected to be announced in the third week of August 2025.

How To Download the MAH BBA CET 2025 Additional Final Answer Key?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the MAH BBA CET 2025 Additional Final Answer Key:

  • Go to the official website: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell's official website may be found at cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • Enter your login information: To access the candidate's portal on the website, enter your user ID and password.

  • Go to the tab for tracking objections: To view the relevant exam documents, visit the "Objection Tracking" page after logging in.

  • Locate the link to the answer key: Find the specific link under the UG courses for the MAH BBA CET 2025 supplementary final answer key.

  • Get the PDF file here: To download the answer key to your device in PDF format, click the download button.

  • Keep for later use: A copy of the final answer key should be saved or printed for your keeping.

MAH BBA CET 2025 Dates

To find out the key dates for MAH BBA CET 2025, see the table below:

Event

Dates

Additional MAH BBA CET 2025

19-Jul-2025 and 20-Jul-2025

Answer key release

24-Jul-2025

Objection filing window

25-Jul-2025 to 27-Jul-2025

Final MAH BBA CET answer key 2025 for Additional Exam

05-Aug-2025

Additional MAH BBA CET Result 2025

Third week of August 2025

MAH BBA CET 2025 Test (July 19): Objections Addressed 

The authorities received seven objections regarding the English language part. The Reasoning section contained ten objections. Nine of the seventeen objections that were received were unique. 

Subject

Question ID

Remark

English Language

413312

No Change

Reasoning

413351

No Change

English Language

413322

No Change

Reasoning

413353

No Change

Reasoning

413257

No Change

English Language

413329

No Change

Reasoning

413362

No Change

Reasoning

413335

No Change

Reasoning

413337

1 Mark will be given to all candidates in this session

