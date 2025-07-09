DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 Release Soon at keralaresults.nic.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025: The Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025 will be released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in July 2025. Students can visit either results.hse.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in to get their Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2025. Students must provide their roll number and birthdate in order to view the DHSE Kerala SAY result 2025. From June 23 to June 27, 2025, the Kerala Plus two SAY exam was administered by DHSE.

On May 22, 2025, the board released the Kerala Plus Two results for 2025. Over 80,000 kids are anticipating the Kerala 12th SAY 2025 results. Candidates can save their academic year by taking the Kerala Plus Two SAY exam. They may view their Kerala Plus Two SAY exam 2025 results by going to the official website at result.kite.kerala.gov.in. Online downloads of the Kerala DHSE +2 preliminary marksheet for SAY results are available to students. More information about the Kerala Plus Two SAY exam result 2025 may be found by reading the post.