DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 Release Soon at keralaresults.nic.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: The Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY (Save a Year) results for 2025 are expected in July 2025, following exams held from June 23-27, 2025. Official websites such as result.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in allow students to view their supplemental results by entering their date of birth and roll number. Over 80,000 students have a chance to avoid repeating the academic year by taking this exam, which has a general passing score of 30% in both theory and practical components for the majority of topics.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 at keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025: The Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025 will be released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in July 2025. Students can visit either results.hse.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in to get their Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2025. Students must provide their roll number and birthdate in order to view the DHSE Kerala SAY result 2025. From June 23 to June 27, 2025, the Kerala Plus two SAY exam was administered by DHSE. 

On May 22, 2025, the board released the Kerala Plus Two results for 2025. Over 80,000 kids are anticipating the Kerala 12th SAY 2025 results. Candidates can save their academic year by taking the Kerala Plus Two SAY exam. They may view their Kerala Plus Two SAY exam 2025 results by going to the official website at result.kite.kerala.gov.in. Online downloads of the Kerala DHSE +2 preliminary marksheet for SAY results are available to students. More information about the Kerala Plus Two SAY exam result 2025 may be found by reading the post.

Get The Latest updates On Kerala Plus Two Result 2025

Kerala +2 Result 2025 Statistics

  • No. of students appeared: 3,70642
  • Pass percent: 70.06%
  • No of students passed: 2,88394
  • Overall pass percentage this year is 77.81%
  • Pass percent dropped by 0.88% as compared to 2024

Kerala plus two results 2025: Commerce stream stats

  • No of students appeared in Commerce stream: 106796
  • No of students passed in Commerce stream: 79255
  • Overall pass percentage: 74.21 %

Kerala plus two result 2025: Humanities stream stats

  • No of students appeared in Humanities stream: 74,583
  • No of students passed in Humanities stream: 51578
  • Overall pass percentage: 69.16%

Kerala plus two result 2025: Science stream stats

  • No of students appeared in science stream: 189263
  • No of students passed in Science stream: 157561
  • Overall pass percentage: 83.25

DHSE Kerala Plus two SAY result 2025: Grading system

Grading systemA candidate's total scores from the First and Second Year Higher Secondary Examinations are combined. 

Grade 

Grade Range

A+

Total Score 180 -200

A

Total Score 160 - 179

B+

Total Score 140 - 159

B

Total Score 120 - 139

C+

otal Score 100– 119 with TE Score greater than or equal to 30% of TE Maximum

C

Total Score 80 - 99 with TE Score greater than or equal to 30% of TE Maximum

D+

Total Score 60 - 79 with TE Score greater than or equal to 30% of TE Maximum

D

Total Score 40 - 59 or TE Score less than 30% of TE Maximum

E

Total Score below - 40

DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025: Is the evaluation rigorous?

Evaluation of the Kerala higher secondary SAY test is typically not very stringent.When compared to other boards, the Kerala Plus 2 exam consistently has a better pass rate. For the Kerala 12th SAY test in 2025, students don't have to worry about rigorous examination. They can easily pass the Kerala 12th SAY test in 2025 if they prepare well.
Kerala 12th SAY result 2025: Keep admit cards handy

Students are advised to Keep admit cards handy to check Kerala plus two Save a year result 2025.

Kerala 12th SAY result 2025: Official websites

  • dhse.kerala.gov.in
  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
 Plus two SAY result 2025 Kerala: Passing criteria

The students should secure at least 30 per cent aggregate in order to pass the Kerala 12th SAY exam.

Kerala Plus two SAY result 2025: Key Highlights

Exam name

Kerala DHSE 2025 SAY Exams

Board name

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala

Result name

Kerala plus two SAY result 2025

Official website

keralaresults.nic.in

Result date

July 2025

DHSE Kerala Plus two SAY 2025 result: Certificate of Migration

Students must apply for the Kerala Plus Two Migration Certificate 2025 if they want to continue their education outside of Kerala. 

DHSE Kerala Plus two SAY result 2025: Topper list

The Kerala Plus two SAY 2025 top scorers will not be revealed by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE).

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Login details

Following are the credentials needed to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Supply result 2025.

  • Roll number
  • Date of birth

Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025: Important Dates

Events

Dates 

Kerala plus-two time table release date

November 1, 2024

Kerala 12th exams 2025

March 3 to 26, 2025

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025

May 22, 2025, 3 PM

Kerala plus tworevaluation, scrutiny result 2025

July 1, 2025

Kerala 12th supplementary result 2025

July 2025*

Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025: Direct link
Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025 will be released at dhsekerala.gov.in. or keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 : Today?
Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2025 is expected to be out today, July 10, 2025.

What Are The Official Websites To Check The Kerala +2 SAY 2025 Supplementary Result?

The following websites allow candidates to view their Kerala +2 results for the supplementary exams.

  • result.kite.kerala.gov.in

  • keralaresults.nic.in

  • dhsekerala.gov.in

How to Check Kerala +2 SAY 2025 Supplementary Result?

On the official website, students who took the Kerala Plus Two extra exam can view their supply results for 2025. To find out more about the Kerala +2 SAY exam result 2025, follow the instructions below.

  • Step 1: Go to result.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in, the official websites.

  • Step 2: Select the link labeled "Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025."

  • Step 3: In the result login window, enter your date of birth and roll number.

  • Step Four: Press the "Submit" button.

  • Step 5: A tentative marksheet with the Kerala Plus Two SAY exam results for 2025 will appear on the screen.

  • Step 6: Save it after downloading it. Make a copy of it.

What Are The Important Dates for the Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025?

The Kerala plus two SAY exam results will be released by the DHSE board in July 2025. See the table below for more details on the key dates for the Kerala Class 12 SAY test results. In order to stay up to speed on the most significant dates, students must continue to frequent the official website.

Particulars

Dates

Kerala DHSE result 2025

May 22, 2025

Kerala +2 supplementary exam dates

June 23 to 27, 2025

Kerala Plus Two result for SAY examination

July 2025

Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025: Subject-Wise

The passing score requirements for each subject must be understood by students taking the Kerala DHSE +2 exams. For the majority of subjects, passing requires at least 30% in theory and, if relevant, practical. For students hoping to pass their upper secondary exams, this breakdown guarantees clarity.

Subjects

Practical marks

Theory marks

Passing marks

English

20

80

30%

Biology

40

60

30%

Chemistry

40

60

30%

Physics

40

60

30%

Mathematics

20

80

30%

History

20

80

30%

Geography

40

60

30%

Political Science

20

80

30%

Economics

20

80

30%

Business Studies

20

80

30%


