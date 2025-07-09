DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 Release Soon at keralaresults.nic.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025: The Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025 will be released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in July 2025. Students can visit either results.hse.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in to get their Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2025. Students must provide their roll number and birthdate in order to view the DHSE Kerala SAY result 2025. From June 23 to June 27, 2025, the Kerala Plus two SAY exam was administered by DHSE.
On May 22, 2025, the board released the Kerala Plus Two results for 2025. Over 80,000 kids are anticipating the Kerala 12th SAY 2025 results. Candidates can save their academic year by taking the Kerala Plus Two SAY exam. They may view their Kerala Plus Two SAY exam 2025 results by going to the official website at result.kite.kerala.gov.in. Online downloads of the Kerala DHSE +2 preliminary marksheet for SAY results are available to students. More information about the Kerala Plus Two SAY exam result 2025 may be found by reading the post.
Kerala +2 Result 2025 Statistics
Kerala plus two results 2025: Commerce stream stats
Kerala plus two result 2025: Humanities stream stats
Kerala plus two result 2025: Science stream stats
DHSE Kerala Plus two SAY result 2025: Grading system
Grading systemA candidate's total scores from the First and Second Year Higher Secondary Examinations are combined.
DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025: Is the evaluation rigorous?
Evaluation of the Kerala higher secondary SAY test is typically not very stringent.When compared to other boards, the Kerala Plus 2 exam consistently has a better pass rate. For the Kerala 12th SAY test in 2025, students don't have to worry about rigorous examination. They can easily pass the Kerala 12th SAY test in 2025 if they prepare well.
|Kerala 12th SAY result 2025: Keep admit cards handy
Students are advised to Keep admit cards handy to check Kerala plus two Save a year result 2025.
Kerala 12th SAY result 2025: Official websites
| Plus two SAY result 2025 Kerala: Passing criteria
The students should secure at least 30 per cent aggregate in order to pass the Kerala 12th SAY exam.
Kerala Plus two SAY result 2025: Key Highlights
|DHSE Kerala Plus two SAY 2025 result: Certificate of Migration
Students must apply for the Kerala Plus Two Migration Certificate 2025 if they want to continue their education outside of Kerala.
DHSE Kerala Plus two SAY result 2025: Topper list
The Kerala Plus two SAY 2025 top scorers will not be revealed by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE).
Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Login details
Following are the credentials needed to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Supply result 2025.
Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025: Important Dates
Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025: Direct link
Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 : Today?
What Are The Official Websites To Check The Kerala +2 SAY 2025 Supplementary Result?
The following websites allow candidates to view their Kerala +2 results for the supplementary exams.
result.kite.kerala.gov.in
keralaresults.nic.in
dhsekerala.gov.in
How to Check Kerala +2 SAY 2025 Supplementary Result?
On the official website, students who took the Kerala Plus Two extra exam can view their supply results for 2025. To find out more about the Kerala +2 SAY exam result 2025, follow the instructions below.
Step 1: Go to result.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in, the official websites.
Step 2: Select the link labeled "Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025."
Step 3: In the result login window, enter your date of birth and roll number.
-
Step Four: Press the "Submit" button.
Step 5: A tentative marksheet with the Kerala Plus Two SAY exam results for 2025 will appear on the screen.
-
Step 6: Save it after downloading it. Make a copy of it.
What Are The Important Dates for the Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025?
The Kerala plus two SAY exam results will be released by the DHSE board in July 2025. See the table below for more details on the key dates for the Kerala Class 12 SAY test results. In order to stay up to speed on the most significant dates, students must continue to frequent the official website.
Particulars
Dates
Kerala DHSE result 2025
May 22, 2025
Kerala +2 supplementary exam dates
June 23 to 27, 2025
Kerala Plus Two result for SAY examination
July 2025
Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025: Subject-Wise
The passing score requirements for each subject must be understood by students taking the Kerala DHSE +2 exams. For the majority of subjects, passing requires at least 30% in theory and, if relevant, practical. For students hoping to pass their upper secondary exams, this breakdown guarantees clarity.
Subjects
Practical marks
Theory marks
Passing marks
English
20
80
30%
Biology
40
60
30%
Chemistry
40
60
30%
Physics
40
60
30%
Mathematics
20
80
30%
History
20
80
30%
Geography
40
60
30%
Political Science
20
80
30%
Economics
20
80
30%
Business Studies
20
80
30%
