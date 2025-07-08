KEA KCET 2025 Counselling: Begins Option Entry Link at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Check Schedule, Seat Metrix, Process

News

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has been released the KCET 2025 counselling schedule on its official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Qualified candidates need to register, fill in college preferences, and complete document verification for admission. The KCET 2025 application process involves online registration, form filling, document upload, fee payment, and form submission. Get more details here about KCET 2025.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the KCET 2025 counselling process. From July 8, 2025, the option entry portal for Round 1 is now open. All eligible candidates can visit the KEA website and log in to choose and arrange their preferred colleges and courses. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon share the KCET counselling registration dates on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The final seat matrix is also available now. It shows that more than 77,000 engineering seats and around 3,350 agriculture seats are offered in this first round. Students can check how many seats are available in each course and college. This option entry comes right after the completion of the document verification process. The full counselling schedule will be announced soon.

To take part in seat allotment, students must complete both document verification and option entry. After that, KEA will release the mock allotment results, which will help students get an idea of their chances. There will be multiple rounds of counselling, so students can make changes and improve their choices if needed. KEA KCET 2025 Counselling: Key Highlights Check the table below for the KEA KCET 2025 Counselling important details: Events Details Counselling Start Date July 8, 2025 Conducting Bod Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Mode of Counselling Online Available Seats 77,000+ Engineering Seats 3,350+ Agriculture Seats Login Credentials Required Application Number, Password, Hall Ticket Number Final Allotment Based on rank, preferences, category, and seat availability Reporting to College Mandatory after seat allotment for admission confirmation

Important Details About Option Entry and Seat Matrix KCET 2025 counselling is being done completely online. It starts with document verification at assigned centres. Once the documents are checked, candidates will get a verification slip and login details to access the option entry portal. In the portal, students can choose and arrange their preferred colleges and courses based on what they want most. The KEA has also released the final seat matrix, which shows the number of seats available in each college and course. This helps students make smart choices. Officials have advised students to complete the option entry quickly. Before locking their choices, students should carefully check last year’s cutoffs, college locations, and placement records. Before the final seat allotment, a mock allotment will be done. This gives students a chance to change their options if needed.

KEA has said that the whole counselling process is made to be transparent and easy for students. How to Do KCET 2025 Option Entry and Counselling? Candidates can follow these given steps to apply for KCET 2025: Step 1 Visit the Official KEA Website: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Step 2 Click on KCET 2025 Application Link: On the homepage, find and click the link that says “KCET Application Form 2025.” Step 3 Register and Login: Create a new account by registering with your details. After that, log in using your new credentials. Step 4 Fill the Application Form: Carefully fill in your personal, academic, and contact details in the KCET 2025 form. Step 5 Upload Documents and Pay Fee: Upload scanned copies of the required documents (like photo and signature). Then, pay the application fee online.