TS POLYCET 225 Allotment Result: The Department of Technical Education has finally released the TS POLYCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today - July 15, 2025. Students who have applied for Phase 1 admissions can check the seat allotment result through the link on the official website. Students who have been allotted seats must download the allotment letter through the link available online. To download the TS POLYCET 2025 phase 1 allotment results visit the official website and login using the college name and branch.

TG POLYCET phase 1seat allotment 2025 includes the names of candidates allotted seats in the first round of admission. Students allotted seats must report to the college for document verification and the admission process. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions from July 15 to 18, 2025.