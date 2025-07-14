Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at tgpolycet.nic.in

The TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result 2025 has been released on the official website. Students who have applied for phase 1 seat allotment round can check the result and download the allotment letter through the link given here.

BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 15, 2025, 14:12 IST
TS POLYCET Allotment Result Soon
TS POLYCET Allotment Result Soon
TS POLYCET 225 Allotment Result: The Department of Technical Education has finally released the TS POLYCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today - July 15, 2025. Students who have applied for Phase 1 admissions can check the seat allotment result through the link on the official website. Students who have been allotted seats must download the allotment letter through the link available online. To download the TS POLYCET 2025 phase 1 allotment results visit the official website and login using the college name and branch. 

TG POLYCET phase 1seat allotment 2025 includes the names of candidates allotted seats in the first round of admission. Students allotted seats must report to the college for document verification and the admission process. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions from July 15 to 18, 2025.

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Download TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025

The TS POLYCET 2025 phase 1 allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the allotment letter

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS POLYCET counselling

Step 2: Click on Phase 1 allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the login ID and Password

Step 4: The Phase 1 allotment will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference

TS POLYCET Phase 1 Allotment 2025 - Revised Schedule

Since there was a delay in the declaration of the TS POLYCET Round 1 Allotment results, students have been issued the revised schedule for the Phase 1 admission. Check details here.

 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before July 15, 2025 
 Payment of Fee & Self Reporting through website  July 15 to 18, 2025

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

