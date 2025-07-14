TS POLYCET 225 Allotment Result: The Department of Technical Education has finally released the TS POLYCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today - July 15, 2025. Students who have applied for Phase 1 admissions can check the seat allotment result through the link on the official website. Students who have been allotted seats must download the allotment letter through the link available online. To download the TS POLYCET 2025 phase 1 allotment results visit the official website and login using the college name and branch.
TG POLYCET phase 1seat allotment 2025 includes the names of candidates allotted seats in the first round of admission. Students allotted seats must report to the college for document verification and the admission process. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions from July 15 to 18, 2025.
TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result - Click Here
Steps to Download TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025
The TS POLYCET 2025 phase 1 allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the allotment letter
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS POLYCET counselling
Step 2: Click on Phase 1 allotment result link
Step 3: Login using the login ID and Password
Step 4: The Phase 1 allotment will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference
TS POLYCET Phase 1 Allotment 2025 - Revised Schedule
Since there was a delay in the declaration of the TS POLYCET Round 1 Allotment results, students have been issued the revised schedule for the Phase 1 admission. Check details here.
|Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
|July 15, 2025
|Payment of Fee & Self Reporting through website
|July 15 to 18, 2025
