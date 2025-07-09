AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Released at polycet.ap.gov.in, Steps to Check Status Here

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results today, July 10, 2025 on the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in. Students who joined the online counselling can now check which college they got by logging in with their Login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth at polycet.ap.gov.in.
This result is very important for students trying to get admission into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering fields at government, aided, and private polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh.
After checking the result, students must visit their allotted colleges between July 10 and July 14, 2025 to confirm admission. Classes will also start from July 10, so it's important to finish the process on time.
polycet.ap.gov.in AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result: How to Check Result?
Candidates can follow the given steps to check the AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025:
AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Official Website
Check your AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 at polycet.ap.gov.in.
AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment
Candidates allotted seats through AP POLYCET 2025 must complete online self-reporting and also visit the allotted college in person by July 14, 2025. Both online reporting and physical reporting are compulsory to confirm and secure their admission.
AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: Documents Required
Check the following details to check the documents required for the AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling:
AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Counselling Fee
Check the table below to check the AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Counselling fee:
AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Steps to Download Seat Allotment Letter
Candidates can download their AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Letter 2025 by following these steps:
AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Login Details
Ddownload your AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 by entering these details:
AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Check the important dates for AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 to stay updated with the admission process. Make sure to follow the schedule carefully to avoid missing any deadlines.
Events
Date
Announcement of AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025
July 10, 2025
Self-Reporting & Reporting to the Allotted College
July 10 to 14, 2025
Steps to Download AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Letter
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in AP POLYCET 2025 must download their seat allotment letter online. Follow the steps below to easily access and print your AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Letter from the official website.
Step 1: Go to the official AP POLYCET website at appolycet.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says "Seat Allotment Letter" on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth in the login details.
Step 4: After logging in, your Seat Allotment Letter will show up on the screen.
Step 5: Click on the Download button and take a printout of the letter.
