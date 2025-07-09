AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Released at polycet.ap.gov.in, Steps to Check Status Here

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results today, July 10, 2025 on the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in. Students who joined the online counselling can now check which college they got by logging in with their Login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth at polycet.ap.gov.in.

This result is very important for students trying to get admission into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering fields at government, aided, and private polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

After checking the result, students must visit their allotted colleges between July 10 and July 14, 2025 to confirm admission. Classes will also start from July 10, so it's important to finish the process on time.