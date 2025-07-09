Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Released at polycet.ap.gov.in, Steps to Check Status Here

The AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result has been released today, July 10, 2025, at polycetap.nic.in. Candidates can check their results using their application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. After downloading the allotment letter, selected students must report to their allotted colleges between July 10 to 14, 2025, to complete the admission process. Get more details here.

Jul 10, 2025, 14:32 IST
AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result
AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results today, July 10, 2025 on the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in. Students who joined the online counselling can now check which college they got by logging in with their Login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth at polycet.ap.gov.in. 

This result is very important for students trying to get admission into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering fields at government, aided, and private polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

After checking the result, students must visit their allotted colleges between July 10 and July 14, 2025 to confirm admission. Classes will also start from July 10, so it's important to finish the process on time. 

Updated on 2:31 PM

polycet.ap.gov.in AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result: Result Declared

AP POLYCET Seat Allotement Result 2025 has been declared on 10th July on the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in. 
Updated on 1:56 PM

polycet.ap.gov.in AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result: How to Check Result?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check the AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025:

  • Visit the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.
  • Enter your login details like Login ID, hall ticket number, date of birth, and password.
  • Check and download your AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025.
Updated on 1:36 PM

polycet.ap.gov.in AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result: Result Out

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 has been released by the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh on the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.
Updated on 1:30 PM

AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Official Website

Check your AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 at polycet.ap.gov.in.
Updated on 1:09 PM

AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment

Candidates allotted seats through AP POLYCET 2025 must complete online self-reporting and also visit the allotted college in person by July 14, 2025. Both online reporting and physical reporting are compulsory to confirm and secure their admission.
Updated on 1:05 PM

AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling: Documents Required

Check the following details to check the documents required for the AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling:

  • Admit card and AP POLYCET 2025 rank card
  • Mark sheets of SSC or any equivalent Exam.
  • Study/Bonafide certificate from Class III to X.
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Income Certificate from Mandal Revenue OfficerPH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable)
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
Updated on 1:01 PM

AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Counselling Fee

Check the table below to check the AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Counselling fee:

Category

Fee Amount

SC/ST

Rs. 250

General

Rs. 700

Updated on 12:56 PM

AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Result Link

Candidates can check their AP POLYCET Seat Allotment 2025 Result on the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.
Updated on 12:53 PM

AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: polycet.ap.gov.in

Students can check their AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in by entering their login credentials like Login ID, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of birth.
Updated on 12:40 PM

AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Steps to Download Seat Allotment Letter

Candidates can download their AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Letter 2025 by following these steps:

  • Go to the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.
  • Login with your Login ID, Hall Ticket number, Password, and Date of birth.
  • Check your seat allotment letter and download it.
Updated on 12:35 PM

AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Login Details

Ddownload your AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result  2025 by entering these details:

  • Login ID
  • Hall Ticket Number
  • Password
  • Date of birth
Updated on 12:25 PM

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Results 2025 Live: Official Website

Candidates can check their result on polycetap.nic.in by entering their login details.
Updated on 12:19 PM

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Results 2025 Live: Result Out

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result has been released on polycetap.nic.in.
Updated on 12:12 PM

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Results 2025: Date and Time

Candidates can check their AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 soon as it is going to be released today, 10th July, 2025.

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Check the important dates for AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 to stay updated with the admission process. Make sure to follow the schedule carefully to avoid missing any deadlines.

Events

Date

Announcement of AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result  2025

July 10, 2025

Self-Reporting & Reporting to the Allotted College

July 10 to 14, 2025

Steps to Download AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Letter

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in AP POLYCET 2025 must download their seat allotment letter online. Follow the steps below to easily access and print your AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Letter from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official AP POLYCET website at appolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says "Seat Allotment Letter" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth in the login details.

Step 4: After logging in, your Seat Allotment Letter will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the Download button and take a printout of the letter.

