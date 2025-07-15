MAH CET 2025 Admit Card: BCA & BBA Additional Exam Hall Ticket Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Here

MAH CET 2025 Admit Card: The admit card for the supplementary test for the Maharashtra BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM CET 2025 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. The MAH admission card 2025 is available for download on cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.
The CET cell will administer the extra MAH BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM CET 2025 at several testing locations throughout the state on July 19, 2025, for the academic year 2025–2026. According to the CET cell, the admit card includes the name of the district where the candidate's exam will be held. Additionally, on July 16, 2025, candidates will be able to access their admit card, which will include the name and full address of the testing location, through their login.
How To Download MAH CET 2025 Admit Card?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the MAH CET 2025 admit card for BBA, BCA, BMS, BBM additional test:
-
Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website of the State CET Cell.
-
Locate the following link and click on it: "MAH MBA/MMS CET Admit Card 2025."
-
Enter the password you created during the application process and your registered email address.
-
After then, the MAH CET 2025 hall pass will show up on your computer.
-
To save the admit card as a PDF, click the download option.
-
On test day and for future use, make sure you have two clear printouts.
MAH BBA CET 2025 Dates and Events
The additional MAH BBA CET exam 2025 is scheduled to be held in the computer-based test mode. Check the table below to know the important dates and events:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Additional MAH BBA CET admit card release
|
13-Jul-2025
|
Availability of MAH BBA CET exam centre details
|
16-Jul-2025
|
Additional MAH BBA CET exam dates 2025
|
19-Jul-2025 to 20-Jul-2025
Related Stories
MAH CET 2025: Key Highlights (MBA/MMS)
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Maharashtra Master in Business Administration/Master of Management Studies Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA/MMS CET)
|
Conducting Body
|
State CET Cell, Government of Maharashtra
|
Official Website
|
cetcell.mahacet.org
|
Exam Dates
|
April 1, 2, and 3, 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Exam Duration
|
2.5 hours (150 minutes)
|
Total Questions
|
200 (Multiple Choice Questions - MCQs)
|
Total Marks
|
200
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 for each correct answer; No negative marking for incorrect answers or unattempted questions
|
Sections
|
Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
|
Application Fee (General)
|
INR 1,200
|
Application Fee (Reserved Category)
|
INR 1,000 (for Maharashtra State candidates)
|
Eligibility
|
Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks (45% for reserved categories). Final year students are also eligible.
|
Counselling Process
|
Centralized Admission Process (CAP) conducted by DTE Maharashtra. Online registration for CAP round 2025 is ongoing.
|
CAP Registration Deadline
|
July 14, 2025 (for MBA CAP) - Please note: MAH MCA CET counselling also has extended dates to July 16, 2025.
|
Provisional Merit List Release (MBA CAP)
|
July 18, 2025
|
Final Merit List Release (MBA CAP)
|
July 24, 2025
|
Participating Institutes
|
Over 300 management institutes in Maharashtra, including top B-schools like JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, Welingkar, etc.
In spite of requests from applicants and parents for an additional exam because many were unable to take the test, the exam administrators stated in June that an additional MAH CET 2025 will be held for the BBA, BCA, BBM, and BMS programs. The original dates of the exam were April 29 and April 30. For the BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM courses, 72,259 applicants registered for the MAH CET 2025. A total of 61,666 people took the exam, which was administered in four sessions.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation