MAH CET 2025 Admit Card: BCA & BBA Additional Exam Hall Ticket Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Here

MAH CET 2025 Admit Card: The admit card for the supplementary test for the Maharashtra BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM CET 2025 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. The MAH admission card 2025 is available for download on cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

The CET cell will administer the extra MAH BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM CET 2025 at several testing locations throughout the state on July 19, 2025, for the academic year 2025–2026. According to the CET cell, the admit card includes the name of the district where the candidate's exam will be held. Additionally, on July 16, 2025, candidates will be able to access their admit card, which will include the name and full address of the testing location, through their login.

How To Download MAH CET 2025 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the MAH CET 2025 admit card for BBA, BCA, BMS, BBM additional test: