MAH CET 2025 Admit Card: BCA & BBA Additional Exam Hall Ticket Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Here

MAH CET 2025 Admit Card: Admit cards for the MAH BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM CET 2025 supplemental test, which is set for July 19, 2025, have been made available by the State CET Cell. With complete exam center data accessible starting on July 16, this provides an additional opportunity for admission. Applicants who took the prior exam may retake it, with the highest percentile taken into account.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 15, 2025, 12:23 IST
MAH CET 2025 Admit Card out
MAH CET 2025 Admit Card: The admit card for the supplementary test for the Maharashtra BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM CET 2025 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. The MAH admission card 2025 is available for download on cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

The CET cell will administer the extra MAH BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM CET 2025 at several testing locations throughout the state on July 19, 2025, for the academic year 2025–2026. According to the CET cell, the admit card includes the name of the district where the candidate's exam will be held. Additionally, on July 16, 2025, candidates will be able to access their admit card, which will include the name and full address of the testing location, through their login.

How To Download MAH CET 2025 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the MAH CET 2025 admit card for BBA, BCA, BMS, BBM additional test:

  • Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website of the State CET Cell.

  • Locate the following link and click on it: "MAH MBA/MMS CET Admit Card 2025."

  • Enter the password you created during the application process and your registered email address.

  • After then, the MAH CET 2025 hall pass will show up on your computer.

  • To save the admit card as a PDF, click the download option.

  • On test day and for future use, make sure you have two clear printouts.

MAH BBA CET 2025 Dates and Events

The additional MAH BBA CET exam 2025 is scheduled to be held in the computer-based test mode. Check the table below to know the important dates and events:

Events

Dates

Additional MAH BBA CET admit card release

13-Jul-2025

Availability of MAH BBA CET exam centre details

16-Jul-2025

Additional MAH BBA CET exam dates 2025

19-Jul-2025 to 20-Jul-2025

MAH CET 2025: Key Highlights (MBA/MMS)

Particular

Details

Exam Name

Maharashtra Master in Business Administration/Master of Management Studies Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA/MMS CET)

Conducting Body

State CET Cell, Government of Maharashtra

Official Website

cetcell.mahacet.org

Exam Dates

April 1, 2, and 3, 2025

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Duration

2.5 hours (150 minutes)

Total Questions

200 (Multiple Choice Questions - MCQs)

Total Marks

200

Marking Scheme

+1 for each correct answer; No negative marking for incorrect answers or unattempted questions

Sections

Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

Application Fee (General)

INR 1,200

Application Fee (Reserved Category)

INR 1,000 (for Maharashtra State candidates)

Eligibility

Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks (45% for reserved categories). Final year students are also eligible.

Counselling Process

Centralized Admission Process (CAP) conducted by DTE Maharashtra. Online registration for CAP round 2025 is ongoing.

CAP Registration Deadline

July 14, 2025 (for MBA CAP) - Please note: MAH MCA CET counselling also has extended dates to July 16, 2025.

Provisional Merit List Release (MBA CAP)

July 18, 2025

Final Merit List Release (MBA CAP)

July 24, 2025

Participating Institutes

Over 300 management institutes in Maharashtra, including top B-schools like JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, Welingkar, etc.

In spite of requests from applicants and parents for an additional exam because many were unable to take the test, the exam administrators stated in June that an additional MAH CET 2025 will be held for the BBA, BCA, BBM, and BMS programs. The original dates of the exam were April 29 and April 30. For the BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM courses, 72,259 applicants registered for the MAH CET 2025. A total of 61,666 people took the exam, which was administered in four sessions.


