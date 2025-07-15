MHT CET CAP 2025 Admissions: Registration Deadline Extended for Pharmacy and PharmD; Apply by July 21

MHT CET CAP Pharmacy Registration 2025 date: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has extended the MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) registration deadline. Students can now apply online till July 21, 2025. The revised exam schedule has been released for pharmacy, PharmD programmes.
MHT CET CAP Exams 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to MHT CET CAP Exams 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Centralised Admission Process (CAP)
|
Board name
|
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell
|
Application type
|
Centralised Admission Process (CAP)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetcell.mahacet.org/cap
|
Stream
|
Pharmacy
|
Programmes
|
BPharmacy (4 Years)
PharmD (6 Year)
|
Subjects
|
Physics
Chemistry
Biology (PCB)
|
Registration deadline
|
July 21, 2025
Also Read: MAH CET 2025 Admit Card
MHT CET 2025 CAP Counselling Procedure
The following procedure will be followed during the MHT CET 2025 CAP Counselling process:
- Online registration
- Scanning and Uploading of official documents
- E-verification or Physical Verification
The eligible institutions include government, government-aided, university departments, ICT Mumbai, and unaided private professional educational institutions.
Also Read: TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 LIVE
MHT CET 2025 CAP Counselling Fees
Students who have already registered are not required to pay any additional fee. Candidates who are applying directly using their NEET UG 2025 scores will need to pay the stipulated fee on time:
|
Admission Categories
|
Fees
|
General category candidates from Maharashtra
Outside Maharashtra State (OMS)
Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
Union Territory of Ladakh
Migrant candidates
|
INR 1000
|
SC/ST
VJ/DTNT(A)
NT(B)
NT(C)
NT(D)
OBC
SBC
EWS
SEBC
Maharashtrian PWD candidates
Orphan & Transgender
|
INR 800
Related Stories
Also Read: WBJEE Result 2025
MHT CET 2025 CAP Important Dates
Candidates can find the revised schedule for MHT CET 2025 CAP Pharmacy admissions 2025:
|
Event(s)
|
Dates
|
Online Registration and Application Form Date
|
July 7 - 21, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Documents verification and Confirmation Last date
|
July 22, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Provisional Merit List release date
|
July 25, 2025
|
Objections Submissions
|
July 26 - 28 till 5 PM
|
Final Merit List release date
|
July 31, 2025
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Also Read: NEET UG 2025 Results
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation