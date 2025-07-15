Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MHT CET CAP 2025 Admissions: Registration Deadline Extended for Pharmacy and PharmD; Apply by July 21

MHT CET CAP 2025 Admission: MHT CET Cell has extended the registration deadline for the MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for pharmacy and PharmD programs to July 21, 2025. Students can check the revised schedule here. Students will need to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org to register online. 

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 15, 2025, 17:17 IST
MHT CET 2025 CAP Pharmacy Admission deadline extended.
MHT CET CAP Pharmacy Registration 2025 date: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has extended the MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) registration deadline. Students can now apply online till July 21, 2025. The revised exam schedule has been released for pharmacy, PharmD programmes.

MHT CET CAP Exams 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to MHT CET CAP Exams 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 

Board name 

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell

Application type 

Centralised Admission Process (CAP)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetcell.mahacet.org/cap

Stream 

Pharmacy 

Programmes 

BPharmacy (4 Years)

PharmD (6 Year)

Subjects 

Physics

Chemistry 

Biology (PCB)

Registration deadline

July 21, 2025

MHT CET 2025 CAP Counselling Procedure 

The following procedure will be followed during the MHT CET 2025 CAP Counselling process:

  1. Online registration
  2. Scanning and Uploading of official documents
  3. E-verification or Physical Verification

The eligible institutions include government, government-aided, university departments, ICT Mumbai, and unaided private professional educational institutions.

MHT CET 2025 CAP Counselling Fees

Students who have already registered are not required to pay any additional fee. Candidates who are applying directly using their NEET UG 2025 scores will need to pay the stipulated fee on time:

Admission Categories

Fees

General category candidates from Maharashtra

Outside Maharashtra State (OMS)

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Union Territory of Ladakh

Migrant candidates

INR 1000

SC/ST

VJ/DTNT(A)

NT(B)

NT(C)

NT(D)

OBC

SBC

EWS

SEBC

Maharashtrian PWD candidates

Orphan & Transgender

INR 800

MHT CET 2025 CAP Important Dates

Candidates can find the revised schedule for MHT CET 2025 CAP Pharmacy admissions 2025:

Event(s)

Dates

Online Registration and Application Form Date

July 7 - 21, 2025 till 5 PM

Documents verification and Confirmation Last date

July 22, 2025 till 5 PM

Provisional Merit List release date 

July 25, 2025

Objections Submissions

July 26 - 28 till 5 PM

Final Merit List release date 

July 31, 2025

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

