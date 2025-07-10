Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Vacancy 2025 Out for 170 Posts, Check Category Wise Details

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Vacancy 2025: The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Notification 2027 has been released to hire candidates for various posts, including General Duty, Commercial Pilot License (CPL-SSA), Technical (Engineering and Electrical/Electronics), and Law branches. The Indian Coast Guard has announced 170 vacancies for these positions. The selection process involves five stages: Screening Test, Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Final Selection Board, Medical Examination, and Induction. Candidates must clear all stages to secure their place in the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 2025 recruitment. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Vacancy 2025 The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025 has announced 170 total posts for various branches. Candidates can now check the category-wise vacancy details to understand the distribution of posts across General Duty (GD) and Technical (Engineering/Electrical) roles.

Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST General Duty (GD) 46 10 35 25 24 Tech (Engg/Elect) 13 02 08 03 04 Previous Years' Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Vacancy Candidates preparing for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment should know the previous years' category-wise vacancy distribution. This can give you an idea of the competition and trends. Candidates can check the previous years' Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant: Post SC ST OBC EWS UR Total General Duty (GD) 07 04 14 03 22 50 CPL (SSA) -- -- -- -- -- -- Tech (Engg) 03 02 05 01 09 20 Tech (Elect) -- -- -- -- -- -- Law -- -- 01 -- -- 01

Indian Coast Guard AC Exam Pattern 2025 Indian Coast Guard AC Salary 2025 Indian Coast Guard Vacancy 2025 Selection Process The recruitment process for Indian Coast Guard Officers in 2025 follows an All India merit system. This merit is prepared based on candidates’ performance in five different stages of the exam and the number of available vacancies. It is mandatory to clear all five stages to get selected. Candidates will go through biometric verification, photo identification, and document checks at every stage. Stage I: CGCAT (Screening Test) In the first stage, a computer-based screening test will be held across various centres in India. This test is for applicants applying for General Duty (GD), Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), and Technical branches (Mechanical/Electrical & Electronics). The exam has 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 400 marks. Each correct answer gives 4 marks, while each wrong answer deducts 1 mark. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. The question paper will be in English.

Candidates must check the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria before applying. Stage II: Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) Candidates who qualify Stage I are shortlisted for Stage II. The PSB will be held at centres in Noida, Mumbai/Goa, Chennai, and Kolkata. Candidates must choose your preferred centre while filling out the application form. In this stage, candidates will undergo the Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PP&DT). Stage III: Final Selection Board (FSB) Candidates who clear Stage II move on to Stage III, conducted at the Coast Guard Selection Board (CGSB) in Noida. The FSB lasts for five days. It includes a Psychological Test, Group Tasks, and a Personality Interview. All original documents verified during PSB must be produced again. A Board Conference is held on the last day, after which successful candidates move to the medical stage.

Stage IV: Medical Examination Candidates clearing Stage III must undergo a special medical exam at the Base Hospital, New Delhi. If declared unfit by the Special Medical Board (SMB), candidates can still be included in the merit list. Candidates have the right to appeal the decision and undergo another medical check at a designated service hospital within 42 days. Stage V: Induction and Training Candidates who clear the medical stage and secure a place in the All India Merit List will be provisionally selected for training. Selected candidates will report at INA Ezhimala for the Naval Orientation Course (NOC). The merit list is prepared by combining marks from Stage I and Stage III. Before starting training, biometric and photo verification will be conducted again. This detailed selection process ensures that only the most suitable and dedicated candidates are inducted into the Indian Coast Guard.