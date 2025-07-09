Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit and Educational Qualifications for AC Posts

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Coast Guard offers various career opportunities, including the respected role of Assistant Commandant. Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment must first meet all the eligibility requirements set by the authorities.
These include criteria related to nationality, educational qualification, gender, and age. Failing to meet any of these conditions may lead to the rejection of your application.
Only Indian citizens can apply for this position. Some of the Assistant Commandant vacancies are also open to female candidates. It depends on the discipline. Candidates must hold a graduate degree in the relevant field to be eligible.
Read this article carefully to understand the complete Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria before applying.
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility 2025
Candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 2025. This includes holding a Bachelor’s degree with at least 60% marks, meeting age limits, and fulfilling physical and medical standards. Candidates must also clear the required selection tests and interviews.
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Details
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 25 years as on 01 July 2025 (born between 01 July 2001 and 30 June 2005, inclusive)
|
Educational Qualification
|
Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 60% aggregate marks from a recognized university
|
Nationality
|
Indian Citizen
|
Experience
|
Not required (Fresh graduates can apply)
|
Other Requirements
|
Must meet prescribed physical and medical standards, and clear selection exams and interviews
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Age Limit 2025
Candidates applying for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant post must meet specific age and gender requirements based on the branch. Check the post-wise age limit details below:
|
Post
|
Age Limit
|
General Duty (GD)
|
21–25 years as on 01 July 2026 (born between 01 July 2001 and 30 June 2005, both dates inclusive)
|
Technical (Mechanical)
|
21–25 years as on 01 July 2026 (born between 01 July 2001 and 30 June 2005, both dates inclusive)
|
Technical (Electrical/Electronics)
|
21–25 years as on 01 July 2026 (born between 01 July 2001 and 30 June 2005, both dates inclusive)
Only male candidates are eligible for these posts. Applicants must ensure their date of birth falls within the specified range to avoid disqualification.
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Educational Qualification 2025
Candidates applying for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant must meet specific educational requirements based on the post. Check the post-wise qualifications below:
|
Cadre
|
Educational Qualification
|
General Duty (GD)
|
|
Technical (Electrical/Electronics)
|
|
Technical (Mechanical)
|
Other Conditions in Indian Coast Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates must also meet certain legal and disciplinary conditions to qualify for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant post:
-
Candidates who have been withdrawn or suspended from any other service training academy due to disciplinary reasons are not eligible to apply.
-
Candidates who have been arrested, prosecuted, or convicted on any criminal charges cannot apply for this recruitment.
Also Check:
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025
Indian Coast Guard AC Exam Pattern 2025
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary 2025
Indian Coast Guard Eligibility Criteria Important Points
Candidates must keep the following important rules in mind before applying for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment:
-
Final-year students are not eligible to apply. Candidates must have completed your degree.
-
The minimum required marks are 60%, both in your degree and at the intermediate (10+2) level.
-
Candidates must have studied Mathematics and Physics as compulsory subjects up to Class 12. Candidates who did not take these subjects are not eligible to apply.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation