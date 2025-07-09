Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit and Educational Qualifications for AC Posts

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Coast Guard offers various career opportunities, including the respected role of Assistant Commandant. Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment must first meet all the eligibility requirements set by the authorities.

These include criteria related to nationality, educational qualification, gender, and age. Failing to meet any of these conditions may lead to the rejection of your application.

Only Indian citizens can apply for this position. Some of the Assistant Commandant vacancies are also open to female candidates. It depends on the discipline. Candidates must hold a graduate degree in the relevant field to be eligible.

Read this article carefully to understand the complete Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria before applying.