Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit and Educational Qualifications for AC Posts

The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines age limits, educational qualifications, nationality, and other essential conditions. Candidates must be Indian citizens, meet specific age ranges, and hold a qualifying Bachelor’s degree with required marks. Candidates can check ICG AC eligibility criteria in this article carefully to avoid disqualification before applying.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 9, 2025, 19:00 IST
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria 2025
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria 2025

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Coast Guard offers various career opportunities, including the respected role of Assistant Commandant. Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment must first meet all the eligibility requirements set by the authorities. 

These include criteria related to nationality, educational qualification, gender, and age. Failing to meet any of these conditions may lead to the rejection of your application.

Only Indian citizens can apply for this position. Some of the Assistant Commandant vacancies are also open to female candidates. It depends on the discipline. Candidates must hold a graduate degree in the relevant field to be eligible.

Read this article carefully to understand the complete Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility Criteria before applying.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Eligibility 2025

Candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 2025. This includes holding a Bachelor’s degree with at least 60% marks, meeting age limits, and fulfilling physical and medical standards. Candidates must also clear the required selection tests and interviews.

Eligibility Criteria

Details

Age Limit

21 to 25 years as on 01 July 2025 (born between 01 July 2001 and 30 June 2005, inclusive)

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 60% aggregate marks from a recognized university

Nationality

Indian Citizen

Experience

Not required (Fresh graduates can apply)

Other Requirements

Must meet prescribed physical and medical standards, and clear selection exams and interviews

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Age Limit 2025

Candidates applying for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant post must meet specific age and gender requirements based on the branch. Check the post-wise age limit details below:

Post

Age Limit

General Duty (GD)

21–25 years as on 01 July 2026 (born between 01 July 2001 and 30 June 2005, both dates inclusive)

Technical (Mechanical)

21–25 years as on 01 July 2026 (born between 01 July 2001 and 30 June 2005, both dates inclusive)

Technical (Electrical/Electronics)

21–25 years as on 01 July 2026 (born between 01 July 2001 and 30 June 2005, both dates inclusive)

Only male candidates are eligible for these posts. Applicants must ensure their date of birth falls within the specified range to avoid disqualification.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Educational Qualification 2025

Candidates applying for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant must meet specific educational requirements based on the post. Check the post-wise qualifications below:

Cadre

Educational Qualification

General Duty (GD)

  • Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with at least 60% aggregate marks (1st Semester to 8th Semester for BE/B.Tech or entire course for other Bachelor’s degrees).

  • Must have Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to Class 12 (10+2 level) with minimum 60% aggregate in both. Candidates without Physics and Maths at 10+2 are not eligible for GD.

Technical (Electrical/Electronics)

  • Engineering degree in Electrical, Electronics, Telecommunication, Instrumentation, Instrumentation and Control, Electronics and Communication, Power Engineering, or Power Electronics with minimum 60% aggregate marks from a recognized university/institute.

  • Must have Mathematics and Physics at Class 12 level with at least 55% aggregate in both. Candidates with graduation after diploma are also eligible if they have 55% aggregate in diploma with Physics and Maths subjects.

Technical (Mechanical)

  • Engineering degree or equivalent qualification in Naval Architecture, Mechanical, Marine, Automotive, Mechatronics, Industrial and Production, Metallurgy, Design, Aeronautical, or Aerospace with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

  • Must have Mathematics and Physics at Class 12 level with at least 55% aggregate in both. Candidates with graduation after diploma are also eligible if they have 55% aggregate in diploma with Physics and Maths subjects.

Other Conditions in Indian Coast Guard Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must also meet certain legal and disciplinary conditions to qualify for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant post:

  • Candidates who have been withdrawn or suspended from any other service training academy due to disciplinary reasons are not eligible to apply.

  • Candidates who have been arrested, prosecuted, or convicted on any criminal charges cannot apply for this recruitment.

Also Check:

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025

Indian Coast Guard AC Exam Pattern 2025

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary 2025

Indian Coast Guard Eligibility Criteria Important Points 

Candidates must keep the following important rules in mind before applying for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment:

  • Final-year students are not eligible to apply. Candidates must have completed your degree.

  • The minimum required marks are 60%, both in your degree and at the intermediate (10+2) level.

  • Candidates must have studied Mathematics and Physics as compulsory subjects up to Class 12. Candidates who did not take these subjects are not eligible to apply.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News